Arsenal won the last seven, scoring 3+ goals six times

Liverpool won last six at home v Arsenal scoring 3+ each time

Back Arsenal & goals all round at Anfield at 5/1

FREE £2 Bet Builder on any Premier League game this weekend

Struggling Reds on their last legs

It's the end of a tough week in a tough season for Liverpool, who were arguably worse at Chelsea than they were at Man City, with only a combination of Alisson, poor home finishing and some luck grabbing them a point.

A point wasn't enough for Jurgen Klopp's side though who have likely kissed goodbye to their Champions League hopes - and rightly so given how bad they've been this season, it says a lot about the standard of the Premier League that they even had a chance.

Anfield is their one ray hope here though, where they've only lost once in the league all season, have won five of their last six and kept four clean sheets in a row.

The Reds have also won the last six home league meetings with Arsenal and scored three goals each time in a dominant run - but this is arguably the most confident Gunners side they've faced in that spell.

Anfield acid test for title-chasing Gunners

There's a few other big games to come, but psychologically as well as mathematically this is monumental for Arsenal - with three points at a ground where they usually crumble perhaps just giving them enough momentum to go on and win the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side haven't showing too many signs of cracking yet, but if Liverpool can produce a performance similar to ones when they beat Man City and Man Utd here then it'll be a real test.

Arsenal have a huge advantage of having had the week off to prepare, which is rare in this congested season, so expect plenty of energy early on from them as they look to improve on a woeful record at Anfield.

Arsenal have failed to score against Liverpool more than anyone else (20 games) but there's nothing in Liverpool's last two defensive performances that will scare the Gunners.

Gunners rare Anfield favourites

It's not often Arsenal run out at Anfield as favourites, yet they're 13/10 to win here while Liverpool are 9/5 and the draw is priced up at 13/5.

All the stats are with Liverpool but you could almost disregard all of them given how the two teams have played this season - they're both unrecognisable from the last few years in very different ways.

Only the Anfield atmosphere and just how Arsenal react to going into this game being expected to win are question marks, as on form they should win comfortably.

Back Arsenal to beat Liverpool, BTTS & over 3.5 goals 5/1

Goals shouldn't be an issue, with 13/20 on over 2.5 goals bound to be a popular bet while recent stats suggest the 8/5 on over 3.5 goals should also be on the shortlist.

Both teams to score is only 4/7 and for good reason - Arsenal have kept just 12 clean sheets in 61 games against Liverpool, and if Klopp's side continue to give up chances like they have been the visitors will fill their boots.

One of the few Liverpool players who looked even halfway effective at Stamford Bridge was Darwin Nunez, although I'd like to see him play more centrally.

Mohamed Salah will return to the starting XI but Nunez did enough at Chelsea to warrant a start - and if he does I can see him really troubling Arsenal and scoring a goal at 15/8.

The Gunners really share their goals around and have a few more in-form options than Liverpool in terms of who will get the goals and who will supply them.

Back Nunez to score, Trossard & Martinelli goal or assist @ 12/1

Bukayo Saka is the obvious danger but Gabriel Martinelli will be a huge threat if he lines up down that left wing - and he's alternated between a goal and assist in each of his last four games.

The Brazilian is 13/10 for a goal or assist here and is probably the pick for Arsenal.

We can't ignore Leandro Trossard though, who has already scored a hat-trick at Anfield this season playing for Brighton - and his style of play is something Liverpool continue to struggle with.

He's also worth backing in the goal or assist market at 6/5 after setting up goals in five of his last seven Arsenal games, but also scoring 10 goals this season and that treble here for the Seagulls.

It'd be just like the Premier League for him to pop up with another goal against Liverpool, and sticking him in builks out our Bet Builder nicely to get a decent return if you're using you free £2 Bet Builder on offer this weekend.