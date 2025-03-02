Liverpool Betting Tips: When to back against Slot's unstoppable Reds

Liverpool's form will inevitably dip

April will bring fatigue and minor injuries

Given their outstanding consistency, and proven ability to overcome all manner of different obstacles, it would take a brave or foolish man to back against Liverpool at present.

Arne Slot's Reds have lost just four games in 42 across all competitions, two of them largely due to fielding weakened teams. They have scored 2+ goals in 85.7% of their fixtures this season. At the back, they are reliably watertight. Up front, they have Mo Salah dead-set on smashing records galore. They're the real deal.

The time will come though when value will derive from going against the grain, and tipping this winning machine to falter. We know this from other brilliantly put-together sides, who almost inevitably encounter a difficult couple of weeks, as the schedule condenses. Failing that, complacency sets in. Just a bit, but enough.

Admittedly, it can be tricky to identify when this might occur. Get it right though and the pay-off is worth it.

Not The League Cup

Liverpool's Wembley encounter with Newcastle in the League Cup Final feels too early for the wheels to come loose.

Having overcome a micro-blip - that consisted of a FA Cup exit and a Derby draw - the Reds are back in splendid form beating both Manchester City and Newcastle to nil in the past week, the latter of course acting as a dress rehearsal for their showpiece event.

At Anfield on Wednesday, the hosts bossed every stat and comfortably saw off the Magpies. With just 18 days separating this game and their final it is unlikely that anything significant will dramatically change in the interim.

Moreover, complacency won't be an issue, with Liverpool hungry to get their first trophy under Slot on the board.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win the League Cup (win in normal time v Newcastle) SBK 8/13

League wrapped up

Thirteen points clear with 10 to play, Liverpool are 1/331.03 in the outrights to secure their second Premier League title and furthermore they have a raft of winnable fixtures lying in wait.

Is it at all conceivable that they will drop points at home to abject Southampton? It is not. They also have West Ham to host, a side that has won only once at Anfield in the last half a century.

Yet still, there will soon come a time when their standard drops, exacerbated perhaps by players being rested for Champions League commitments. And as we have seen from other great teams in recent years, this won't necessarily happen solely when the job is done.

The perfect example of this is Manchester City in 2017/18. After losing just once all season - sound familiar? - the Blues were on the precipice of securing the title with several weeks to play. They then somehow contrived to lose to Manchester United, despite accruing a 2-0 half-time lead.

Almost an identical scenario played out three years later, losing at home to Leeds, again in April.

With this in mind, Liverpool's trip to Leicester on April 19th looks intriguing, especially if the Foxes are still fighting to stay up.

Anything in the region of 5/16.00 or better on a home win should be snapped up.

Champions League a test too far

In the last decade Real Madrid have won the Champions League and La Liga in the same season on three occasions.

Prior to that, Barcelona pulled off this ultimate double four times between 2006 and 2015.

Bayern Munich have also managed it three times in the 21st century.

Yet across the whole Premier League era just three sides have achieved this Herculean feat, Manchester United twice, City once.

The reason for English clubs lagging in this regard to their European counterparts is very simple. It's because the Premier League is the most taxing and competitive in the world.

This season may seem like a breeze for Liverpool, superior as they are in every department to their rivals. But they went to the well at the Emirates to secure a draw, and went to the well at Southampton, so as to find a late winner. They mined every reserve they have at Goodison and Villa Park.

Fatigue may not be a factor in their forthcoming double-header with PSG but with Slot using the second fewest number of players in the league this term (24) from April onwards it will, that and hamstring strains and niggles from an accumulation of sheer effort.



That's when to back against this mighty red machine, should they still be in European contention, and instead go with a club that has won big doubles before, and have the t-shirts to prove it.