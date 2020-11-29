Leicester v Fulham: Vardy can inspire home victory

Leicester 1.584/7 v Fulham 6.611/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Monday 30 November, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Foxes can get back in the mix

Leicester have the chance to put themselves right back into the title race when they host Fulham on Monday evening.

Liverpool's draw at Brighton on Saturday means that they are now only three points ahead of the fourth placed Foxes. Spurs in second, travel to third placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Leicester lost 3-0 at Liverpool last week in a match in which they were not at their best, but now have the chance to make up that lost ground. In midweek Leicester drew 3-3 at Braga in the Europa League, so they need to get back to winning ways and Fulham look like ideal opponents under the circumstances.

The selection issues for Brendan Rodgers are slowly easing, but he still has a number of players out. Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Armartey will definitely be unavailable, while Timothy Castagne faces a fitness test.

Life is tough at the top for Fulham

Fulham's Premier League schedule doesn't get any easier and highlights how difficult it can be for a promoted club to stay in the top flight.

Having lost 3-2 at home to Everton last week, Fulham now face another difficult match away at Leicester. This will be followed by games against Manchester City and Liverpool, before Fulham's fixture list gets easier in mid-December.

It's hard to make a case for Fulham picking up any points over the next three games. That would leave them with just four points after twelve games and though Scott Parker's team have performed better in recent weeks, there will have to be a huge upswing in results if they are not to be relegated for the second time in three seasons.

Parker at least has an almost full fit squad to choose from. Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo are the only players with injuries.

Leicester will win big

Leicester are the 1.584/7 favourites, with the draw at 4.57/2 and Fulham out at 6.611/2.

It's a decent enough price for a home win, if too slim to recommend. Leicester's firepower should ensure that they not only win, but score goals at the same time. A Leicester victory and over 2.5 goals is 2.3411/8.

Vardy value to add to his tally

Over 2.5 goals is 1.768/11 as a standalone bet. It's landed in six of Leicester's nine games and five of Fulham's over the same period.

Fulham have now scored in four of their last five matches and both teams to score is 1.875/6. That looks a little big at a time when Leicester are still stretched defensively with injury problems. If you combine over 2.5 goals with both teams to score as a Same Game Multi on the Sportsbook, you will get odds of 2.0621/20.

Another bet that looks too big is Jamie Vardy to score at 1.84/5. Vardy found the net in midweek against Braga and has scored eight goals in as many Premier League appearances this season.