Leicester v Brentford: Schade can star in 20/1 Bet Builder

Back Matheus Cunha to have one or more shots on target when Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bournemouth on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/21.50.

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Leicester v Brentford

Friday 21 February, 20:00

Foxes looking trapped

So where are we with Leicester? Well, the market paints the grimmest of pictures as the Foxes are just 1.141/7 on the exchange to be relegated.

That seems pretty clear although the optimistic take is that Leicester are just two points off fourth-bottom Wolves.

The problem they have though is that it's a further eight to fifth-bottom West Ham. In short it looks as if Ruud van Nistelrooy's men will have to top their four-team mini-league with Wolves, Ipswich and Southampton if they want to be playing Premier League football next season.

Leicester did win away to Tottenham just over a month ago but the other entries in their six-game form table are LLLLL. The Foxes need wins but they've managed just four out of 25 so far. It doesn't look good.

Bees finding a sting on the road

Brentford made the headlines in the first half of the season for having a brilliant home record. But they've now lost four times in front of their home fans which is the same number of defeats Everton have suffered at Goodison.

But the good news for Thomas Frank is that their away form has flipped too. Brentford have 11 points from their 12 road fixtures but 10 of those have come in the last four games.

The turnaround started with a 0-0 draw at Brighton and they've since reeled off a hat-trick of away wins at Southampton (5-0), Crystal Palace (2-1) and West Ham (0-1).

Of the latter win, Frank reflected: "Winning 1-0 away, with a good solid defensive performance, very very good. The only and relatively big complaint was that we were not out of sight."

Brentford look good at Evens

Brentford are 1/12.00 to continue their renaissance on the road and that seems more than fair given that Leicester have lost eight league games at the King Power this season.

Leicester are 5/23.50 to score their first home win in the top flight since December 3 while The Draw is 14/53.80.

It's fair to say that Leicester have been in games in recent times. They held out at 0-0 with Arsenal for 81 minutes until Mikel Merino struck a late brace and almost took Manchester United to extra-time in the FA Cup before Harry Maguire's offside winner. Then again, United have been a shambles at Old Trafford this season so Leicester's decent display has to be taken in the context of that.

And given that they don't keep clean sheets, how exactly do Leicester win this game? They haven't scored in any of their last five league games at the King Power so expecting them to net twice or more seems a stretch given that Brentford have conceded just a single goal in their last four away assignments.

Side with in-form Schade

Kevin Schade has been one of Brentford's key men in their away revival.

The 23-year-old German has scored in each of Brentford's last three away games, twice scoring the opening goal.

Indeed, his manager reserved special praise for him after the West Ham winner. "We are seeing more and more good things from him," said Frank. "He is growing into the role. He is playing and importantly training consistently for many months."

I like to follow the in-form players so Schade to score at 9/43.25 against a Leicester defence that can sometimes fall apart looks a good deal.

Take Schade and Mbeumo for 20/1 Bet Builder

For a Bet Builder, I'll also take Schade but this time back him for first scorer at 7/18.00. After all, he's been taking his early chances, scoring after four minutes at West Ham and after six minutes at Southampton.

Bryan Mbeumo has 14 Premier League goals this season - only four players have more - and I'll add him into the Bet Builder. The frontman has scored three times in his last three away games and is 9/52.80 to add another here.

That scorer-based double pays 20/121.00, not bad given that it's landed in two of Brentford's last three road trips.