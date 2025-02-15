Leicester v Arsenal: Gunners to close the gap & Rice looks a nice price at 12/1

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak to each have one or more shots on target when Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 4/71.57.

The star strikers have registered 18 shots on target combined in their last five Premier League games. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Leicester v Arsenal

Saturday 15 February, 12:30 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Arsenal get the chance to cut the gap on Liverpool to just four points in the lunchtime fixture, and they could hardly wish for a better fixture then against struggling Leicester City.

The Gunners have their well publicised injury problems up front but they shouldn't have to work too hard for goals as the Foxes have the second-worst defence in the Premier League - and have lost their last six league games against Arsenal.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's men have also lost their last four home games on the spin without scoring a single goal - and have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine matches at the King Power, hence the quote of 19/210.50 on what would be a big upset win.

Overall, Leicester haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 17 league games, so even though Kai Havertz has been added to Mikel Arteta's injury list, 3/101.30 favourites Arsenal should still have far too much in the tank to come out on top.

Arsenal have built recent title challenges on putting away the weaker sides in the league, winning 21 of their last 25 games against sides in the relegation zone, and it's hard to even contemplate a slip-up here.

With defence and midfield intact, they may only need a goal to win this and I can't see them taking too many risks if they get one, so I'll go against a lot of goals and instead back them to keep a clean sheet while winning three points.

Rice a nice price at 12/1

With all the injuries some of Arsenal's 'other guys' will have to step up going forward, and there's a couple of OddsBoosts on the Sportbook that could appeal to back them against this porous Leicester defence.

Ethan Nwaneri & Raheem Sterling could both start and you can back them both have 2+ shots on target at 6/17.00 - while Martin Odegaard at 1/12.00 to have just a shot on target looks a sure-fire winner given how the skipper will have to step things up and lead from the front.

And Declan Rice to have a shot on target from outside the box at 9/43.25 is worth considering as again Arsenal will have to look to their midfield possibly for attacking impetus with so many out injured.

Nwaneri looks a star of the future and he's 23/103.30 to score here, as he's done in two of his last three appearances, while Leandro Trossard is 7/52.40 favourite to score and has the most goals of the players fit - but with just one goal in 18 games he's hardly prolific.

I think we have to back the Odegaard OddsBoost but preference elsewhere for a bigger player props bet sits with Rice, and what is an attractive 12/113.00 play for Rice to have a shot on target from outside the box and have an assist.

Rice has had 12 shots from outside the box this season and has seven assists - including two against Man City - and with his set piece delivery he's always likely to add another here.