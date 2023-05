Leicester big odds-on favourites to be relegated

Liverpool still in with a chance of a top four finish

Reds worthy favs but backing goals the way to play

Relegation looming for fragile Foxes

It's crisis time for Leicester City. Following Monday's 5-3 defeat at Fulham the Foxes find themselves in the relegation zone, two points adrift of Everton in 17th and four adrift of Nottingham Forest in 16th.

It effectively means then that Dean Smith's men must win at least one of their three remaining games - and possibly two - to stand any chance of avoiding the drop.

The Betfair Sportsbook doesn't fancy their chances, offering odds of just 1/4 on Leicester being relegated in a few weeks time.

And that's largely because the Foxes' next two games are against top-four-chasing Liverpool and Newcastle before hosting an improving West Ham side on that last day of the season.

Considering Leicester have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games (W1, D3, L9), the enormity of their task becomes apparent.

Top four dreams still alive for resurgent Reds

Like Leicester, Liverpool's season is far from over, though they will have been disappointed with Manchester United's 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.

That result means that the Reds trail arch rivals United and Newcastle by four points in the race to finish in the top four with all three teams having a trio of games remaining.

Realistically, Liverpool must win all three and hope that one of the two teams above them drop at least four points before the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp's men can be backed at 2/1 to record a Top 4 Finish.

The Reds do go into Monday night's clash as one of the Premier League's form teams however, winning six games on the spin as they attempt to salvage an extremely poor season by their own very high standards.

Liverpool strong favs to take all three points

Not surprisingly Liverpool are the strong favourites to win this game, available to back at 1.618/13 on the Betfair Exchange with Leicester available at 5.69/2 and the Draw trading at 4.84/1.

The Reds have been pretty toothless on the road this season but they appear to have gotten their act together of late, scorng six in a win at Leeds before beating West Ham at the London Stadium.

But I'm still very wary of backing Klopp's men at such skinny odds on their travels, especially against a team that is fighting for their lives that, in Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, has a couple of proven match winners in their side.

But admittedly, with Klopp having all his star attckers available for selection, Liverpool should have far too much firepower for a Leicester team that is struggling massively to prevent the ball from hitting the back of their net (no clean sheet in 20 league games).

However, as much as I do fancy the Reds to bag all three points, we're at the stage of the season now where I refuse to back odds-on shots in the Match Odds markets.

Goals look inevitable at the King Power

What I like about this game is that both teams have something massive on the line. A point won't be the worst result in the world for Leicester but they'll almost certainly be trying to win all three. Liverpool simply must take all three.

Hopefully this will lead to a goal-filled game of football. Recent results and head-to-heads definitely suggest that this is a very big possibility.

The Reds have started to look better on the road, winning their last two matches against teams - Leeds and West Ham - in a similar position to Leciester, scoring eight goals in the process.

Even allowing for two 1-0 home victories, Liverpool's current six-game winning run as yeilded an average of exactly four goals per game.

As for the Foxes, all of their last five games have resulted in both sides finding the back of the net with an average of 4.2 goals per game being scored in that period.

There was also a five-year period from late 2016 in which Leicester and Liverpool met on 12 occasions, with at least four goals being scored in 50% of those matches with an average of 3.67 goals per game.

Just going on that 50% success rate makes Over 3.5 Goals at 2.35/4 a value bet, but add in the circumstances in which this game will be played and I think it's got a cracking chance of landing.

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.3

Try this logical 2/1 Bet Builder

Without a shadow of a doubt Bet Builders have revolutionised football betting, giving you the option to combine any number of selections in a fun wager than can pay out at massive odds.

But equally, they can be a very good way of combining some rock solid selections for a bet at short, but very playable odds.

This game hopefully prevents a perfect example, where we can combine three very obvious selections in a Bet Builder that pays just shy of 2/1.

Mo Salah's goalscoring form has perhaps gone under the radar. The Egyptian King has scored 11 goals in his last 13 games, seven in his last seven, and he's scored in three consecutive matches. Back him to score again on Monday night.

Leicester haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games, and their defending is so bad it's impossible to see them ending that run against the Reds.

But going forward the Foxes can cause even the best defences in the country problems. They've scored nine goals in their last five matches for example, and nine of their last 10 games have ended with both teams scoring.

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score (Yes) look two more obvious selections, and when combined with Salah to score anytime we have a solid-looking Bet Builder that pays out at 2.942/1.