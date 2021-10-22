Leeds v Wolves: Improving visitors can cause Bielsa's side problems

Lacklustre Leeds struggling to impress

Leeds were the great entertainers last season, in their first year back in the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa leading them to a ninth-placed finish. Their relentless attacking game won them plenty of admirers but Leeds have been unable to reproduce this form in the opening months of the new campaign.

Their only win from their first eight league matches was at home to Watford at the start of this month.

A poor return of six points leaves them 17th in the table and Bielsa was dismayed by their performance during a limp 1-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend. Striker Patrick Bamford's recent absence due to injury is a blow and Leeds have looked a shadow of the team which dazzled so often last season.

Wolves on the rise under Lage

Wolves lost their first three league matches under new head coach Bruno Lage but his team have transformed their form over the last six weeks. Their first victory in the competition was secured at Watford last month and their breakthrough has sparked a run of four victories in five matches to climb up the table.

Wolves completed a stunning comeback from 2-0 down after 80 minutes to win 3-2 at Aston Villa last weekend. Romain Saiss started the fightback before goals from Conor Coady and Ruben Neves sealed a memorable victory at Villa Park. This clinched a third successive win to continue their impressive resurgence under Lage.

Hosts difficult to trust for rare win

Leeds are marginal 2.6613/8 favourites for this weekend's game at Elland Road. It has been a real struggle for the team this season and their spark under Bielsa has been missing. Leeds have only managed seven goals in eight games but their defence has remained suspect with the team conceding 15 times.

Wolves are a slightly bigger price at 2.8615/8 and a much more appealing proposition based on their current form. A run of four wins in five league games is mightily impressive and Wolves' performances were encouraging, even during their defeats at the start of the season. Wolves have won their last three games at Leeds and with confidence soaring the visitors look well placed to claim another victory.

The draw is available at 3.55/2 and the betting in this market suggests this is expected to be a closely-matched contest. Leeds have drawn three of their eight games but Wolves have yet to be held this season. The hosts certainly cannot be backed with any confidence and Wolves certainly look worth siding with.

Leeds are on a five-match losing run against Wolves and will be desperate to stop the rot.

Wolves must be supported for more success this weekend in Yorkshire.

It could be worth taking the safety net, of money back if it ends in a draw at 19/20, with the visitors fancied to continue their dominant recent record over Leeds.

Wolves can breach Leeds defence

Wolves will fancy their chances of breaching a brittle Leeds defence with Bielsa's side showing no signs of resolving their weaknesses at the back. Leeds have conceded two or more goals in half of their league games and will struggle to keep a clean sheet against in-form Wolves. The visitors have netted five times in their last two games and are worth considering at 6/4 to net at least twice against Leeds.

Opta Stat

Leeds have lost their last five league games against Wolves, scoring just one goal in the process.

Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster