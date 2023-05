For of last six Leeds home games had over 3.5 goals

At least four goals in three of Spurs' last five away games

The England captain has scored in five straight league games, and has 28 for the season. He's also scored in the final game of the season in each of his last five campaigns, with no player in the competition's history netting more final day goals than Kane (9).

Tottenham still have a Europa Conference League place to play for but it's all about Leeds as they look to perform a minor miracle and avoid relegation at the expense of Leicester and Everton.

Sam Allardyce's side are 1/331.03 to go down as they need to beat Spurs but then need results to go their way - but even that first part of getting three points is a tough ask going on the way they folded at West Ham.

Against Spurs they've won just one of the last 10 league meetings and haven't won in the league since April 2, although just one win in seven for the visitors and the general disarray within the camp doesn't bode well for them either.

We should at least see both teams go for broke in Ryan Mason's final game as caretaker, and with recent meetings seeing plenty of goals there should be a few at what promises to be an eventful afternoon at Elland Road.

Go for first-half goals

Leeds have lost just one of their last 10 final games of the season, with Spurs doing even better with one defeat in 12 - but they've both shown they're more than capable of losing this one.

It's 7/42.70 for a home win and 7/52.40 for an away victory, with the draw no use to anyone at 29/10 so is best ruled out.

What you can trust there two to do regulary is defend pretty woefully leading to both teams scoring in Tottenham's last five away games and Leeds' last six at home.

Both teams to score is naturally short at 4/91.43 and is over 2.5 goals, but we can push the boat out and back over 3.5 goals with some confidence at 13/10.

Four of Leeds' last six at Elland Road have had at least four goals in, while for Spurs there's been four goals at least in three of five away - so those stats plus the occasion means we should get goals.

And some of those goals will likely come in the first-half, with both teams scoring in the first 45 minutes in three of Leeds' last four. Spurs have also netted first half goals in three of four.

Back both teams to score in the first half & over 3.5 goals 3/1

Kane to sign off with a goal

Even at 11/102.08 it's hard not to recommend backing Harry Kane to score, as he has done in the last five final games of the season.

He'll be especially keen if it is his very last game for Spurs as many expect.

This figures to be a good game for Son Heung-min as well with how Leeds have been playing, often being carved wide open with pace and well-timed runs.

That's run up Son's street so although he's not been too prolific in this market, Son for 2+ shots on target looks the bet for him at 13/10.

Back Kane to score & Son 2+ shots on target 7/2

Shots & fouls special for Leeds

Rodrigo scored twice at Spurs in the reverse fixture and has scored in two of the last three, but with both him and Patrick Bamford struggling with injuries Leeds' options could be limited.

So steering clearing of their scoring options, Jack Harrison represents a bit of value 11/102.08 for a shot on target - as he managed at West Ham.

Spurs can certainly be got at down the flanks and Harrison has been lively at times - he could be an avenue for success for the hosts.

Leeds also give away plenty of fouls, and Robin Koch at 7/52.40 for 2+ fouls is worth a look as he goes up against Harry Kane.