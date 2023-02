Leeds buoyed by 2-2 draw at Old Trafford

Injury-hit United worth laying

Corners bet looks best of the bunch

While in the modern football age the sacking of Jesse Marsch felt somewhat inevitable following a bad run of results, in some ways I felt he was a bit unfortunate.

Whenever I've watched Leeds this season, they've usually played some decent stuff, having a go at teams and offering a goal threat. That was even evidenced in Marsch's last game at Nottingham Forest where Leeds were the better side in the first half, fashioned chances but went in a goal down.

Leeds' midweek boost

Willy Gnonto has emerged as a real shining light, filling a void left by the departure of Raphinha in the summer, while January addition Max Wober appears to have improved the defence.

They'll come into this game without a win in eight Premier League games and having tasted success only twice since August but they will undoubtedly have been buoyed by Wednesday's performance in the reverse fixture, one which resulted in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Stand-in boss Michael Skubala said afterwards the result would "instil belief" in his players, while it was notable that more than once he spoke about "going after the game" - Leeds won't be sitting back here and a ferocious Elland Road crowd will drive them on against long-standing, bitter rivals.

It looks a pretty good time to be playing United (yes, I am going to call the Manchester side this), too.

United missing key men

Casemiro, one of their stars in recent months, remains suspended, while Christian Eriksen is a long-term injury victim.

Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial were all absent from the midweek game through injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka also missed out through illness.

With options limited - Victor Lindelof came on in a midfield role towards the end - it was not the biggest surprise United slipped up, with even some of their more experienced players struggling; Wout Weghorst and Fred should count themselves lucky if they stay in the starting XI here.

In the circumstances, I don't see much value in backing the visitors at odds-on to win the game. Leeds are offered at 4.03/1 with the draw also a 4.03/1 shot.

Time to lay the visitors

Indeed, I'm tempted to lay United at 1.9720/21.

They've failed to win in six of 11 away games this season and while admittedly they've won at the teams currently surrounding Leeds (Leicester, Wolves, Everton and Southampton) they didn't go to those places missing as many players as they are without now.

While there's no new permanent boss yet (at least at time of writing) the change of manager will doubtless lift a fanbase which hardly needs an excuse to get totally behind its team - few grounds offer such partisan support as Elland Road.

Lay Manchester United @ 1.97

Over 2.5 goals is at 1.695/7 which is probably about right - both teams have landed this more than 60% of the time this season, while the goal make-ups in the five meetings since Leeds returned to the top flight have been 4-6-6-0-8.

For the record, over 3.5 goals is 2.727/4 and over 5.5 11.010/1.

Corner the value

In the sub-markets, the corners markets look to offer a bit of value.

Leeds look big at 6/4 to have the most corners. In fact, I'm a little surprised they aren't favourites.

United have lost in this market eight times out of 11 away from home this season, winning only twice. They are short at 8/11.

Even at home on Wednesday, when they outshot Leeds 24-8 and enjoyed 66% possession, they only won the corner count 6-5.

As already suggested, Leeds can be expected to play on the front foot with plenty of the ball going through in-form wide man Gnonto.

Crysencio Summerville will likely provide pace and purpose down the other flank so expect plenty of action in the wide areas which tends to lead to corners.

United, on the other hand, have players like Marcus Rashford, who love to cut inside. Only three sides have produced fewer crosses so it's not hard to see how their corner count has been low.

Leeds average 5.24 per game to United's 4.32. At home, Leeds have had 5.7 corners per game, while United's away games have seen 3.36.

Back Leeds most corners @ 6/4

Bet Builder suggestions

I'll happily play Leeds most corners as a single, while there's clear potential on corners for those putting Bet Builders together.

Rashford is worth another mention here - he's now scored in 11 of his 14 post-World Cup games (12 goals in total) and is 7/5 to improve that run by scoring at any time.

There's always potential for this fixture to produce cards too and this season Leeds (76%) and United (73%) are the best sides in the league when it comes to serving over 1.5 cards punters.

Finally, Gnonto looks a solid play for 2+ shots. His impressive form has seen him land this in seven of his last nine starts.

Opta fact

Despite only making his home debut for the club in November, and playing just five home games, only Rodrigo (6) has scored for goals at Elland Road for Leeds in all competitions this season than Wilfried Gnonto (3).

All our weekend Premier League tips and previews!