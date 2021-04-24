Leeds v Manchester United: Red Devils will extend unbeaten road run

Leeds 4.216/5 v Manchester United 1.875/6; The Draw 4.3100/30

Sunday 25 April, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Leeds proving themselves against the best

Leeds have been coping with a daunting run of fixtures of late and things don't get any easier for them on Sunday when they host Manchester United.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are unbeaten in five (W3 D2), despite the fact that this run has included tough games against Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. It was Liverpool that Leeds last faced, coming from behind to draw 1-1 on Monday night at Elland Road.

Considering the reception that Liverpool received, in the midst of the Super League controversy, one can only imagine what might have been waiting for Manchester United, were this game to have been played in a packed stadium.

As it is, the visitors will merely have to deal with Bielsa's impressive team, who sit comfortably in tenth position in the Premier League.

Bielsa has a few injury worries ahead of one of the biggest games for Leeds since he took charge. Adam Forshaw is definitely out and Raphinha and Rodrigo look set to join him on the sidelines.

Manchester United begin challenging run

Manchester United's off-field mistakes are drawing the attention, but before the season is out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have the opportunity to turn the spotlight back on themselves.

Five straight Premier League wins have seen United all but confirm their qualification for the Champions League next season, which is fortunate now that they will not be enjoying the perks of automatic qualification for the Super League.

They are also through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will play Roma. Solskjaer will have to juggle his squad intelligently over the next couple of weeks, with the home tie against the Italians to come on Thursday, before a trip to Liverpool next weekend and then the away leg against Roma the following week.

Solskjaer will be pleased to have close to a fully fit squad to choose from during a potentially draining run. Eric Bailly is finding his fitness, while Anthony Martial could be out for the season with a knee problem.

Solid price for away day specialists

Manchester United are the favourites at 1.875/6, with Leeds at 4.216/5 and the draw at 4.3100/30.

It says much for the performances of Leeds this season, that Manchester United are available at a relatively big price. The visitors have the best away record in the Premier League, having gone undefeated on the road for 23 games (W15 D8), in a run that stretches back to February of last season.

Manchester United have won their last two away games, against Manchester City and Spurs, so will be confident of being able to do what others haven't been able to do of late and beat Leeds. In the reverse fixture they won 6-2 at Old Trafford and their ability to counter-attack at pace, is bound to hurt a Leeds side that are so aggressive and attack minded.

Goals from both teams likely, with Greenwood in form

Both teams to score has landed in each of the last four games for Leeds and it's no surprise to see it available at short odds of 1.548/15. Combining both teams to score with a Manchester United win, sees the odds increase to 3.39/4, which is a bet that has landed in each of their last three Premier League games.

Manchester United's most frequent scorers of late have been Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood. Cavani is 2.35/4 to score, with Greenwood looking big at 2.915/8, having scored four goals in his last three Premier League games.