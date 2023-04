Leeds last 7 games averaging 4.86 goals

Leicester without a clean sheet since November

Over 2.5 Goals the sensible selection

Gracia concerned by Leeds' form

Leeds boss Javi Gracia admitted he was "worried" after watching his side suffer a third successive Premier League defeat on Saturday, a 2-1 reverse against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira proved decisive with underfire goalkeeper Illan Meslier unconvincing on both Cottagers goals.

Somewhat belatedly, the two goals appeared to spark Leeds into life and Gracia's group did manage a consolation with Joao Palhinha's own goal, after Patrick Bamford had redirected the ball with an outstretched leg.

However, despite a late rally and 10 minutes of stoppage time, the Whites were unable to force an equaliser and remain a point above the drop-zone.

Speaking post-match, Gracia said: "I'm worried about everything right now. But we don't have time, and in this moment, we can't have doubts. We have to believe and we have try to do it together. We tried to be aggressive in the beginning with the high press, it was our mentality to be higher and be aggressive, but in the end we didn't get the result."

Gracia made three changes to his starting XI with Max Wober and Liam Cooper both starting in defence and Crysencio Summerville in attack.

Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra all dropped to the bench and were joined by the returning Bamford. Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas both remained sidelined.

Leicester bag vital victory

Leicester chief Dean Smith said Saturday's come-from-behind victory over Wolves "means nothing" unless the Foxes back-up their performance in their upcoming fixtures.

A first success in more than two months for City, combined with Nottingham Forest and Everton's failure to win, moved Leicester out of the relegation zone ahead of the midweek card.

Wolves had gone in front after 13 minutes when Youri Tielemens was caught in possession inside his own half, allowing Matheus Cunha to drive forward and finish from the edge of the box.

The goal shook Leicester, who had started brightly, but they were offered a way back into the game from the penalty spot with Kelechi Iheanacho coolly dispatching.

The Foxes regained the upper hand and eventually made their efforts pay with Timothy Castagne's goal 15 minutes from time. Speaking post-match, Smith said, "It was a hard fought. I thought we created the bigger chances. We started well, had a tough period and showed character in that second half. It gives everyone a lift, confidence and belief."

Leicester have also been boosted by news that star pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes should be fit and available for Tuesday night's trip to Elland Road. Barnes has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, whilst Maddison had a sickness bug on Saturday.

Veteran forward Jamie Vardy is also available despite withdrawing early against Wolves.

Leeds haven't enjoyed recent meetings with Leicester, taking top honours just once in the duos past eight head-to-head league encounters (W1-D3-L4).

The Whites were beaten 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the reverse match-up, and have also succeeded only once in the past eight Elland Road contests with the Foxes (W1-D2-L5) going back to 2005.

Leeds 2.3411/8 have lost three successive Premier League games yet the Whites will be hoping their home form against fellow bottom-half teams can inspire a turnaround.

The Yorkshire outfit have posted W5-D2-L1 when welcoming the lesser Premier League lights to Elland Road, although their last such contest ended in a 5-1 shellacking versus Crystal Palace.

Leicester 3.309/4 earned only their third league victory in 17 since the World Cup break (W3-D2-L12) on Saturday, snapping a nine-game winless streak.

The Foxes should fancy their chances considering six of their eight overall triumphs have arrived against bottom-eight opposition (W6-D0-L5), whilst only five sides have scored more away goals than City.

The market is finding it hard to separate the sides this midweek and it's difficult to have a firm view on either team at the prices.

So instead, Over 2.5 Goals stands out as the most sensible selection at 1.824/5.

Each of Leeds' last seven Premier League matches have paid out for Over 2.5 Goals backers, as well as Both Teams To Score 1.705/7 hunters.

Those seven dates have averaged 4.86 goals per-game with the Whites looking particularly vulnerable without Tyler Adams operating in the middle. However, the hosts have plenty of attacking firepower to make their own mark.

Leicester have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in five of their most recent seven showdowns with the Foxes paying-out in the BTTS column in nine of their last 13 league fixtures.

The visitors haven't kept a clean sheet since November, but also possess plenty of top-class attacking personnel that are more than capable of doing damage.

Overall, Leeds' games are averaging 3.22 goals per-game with Leicester's matches posting 3.09 goals. Each side has seen 20/32 (62%) of their respective Premier League contests produce Over 2.5 Goals with the duo collectively managing just 11 top-flight clean sheets.