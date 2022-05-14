</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-xg-tips-city-scorching-hot-130522-829.html">Premier League xG Tips: City scorching hot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-fa-cup-final-and-more-120522-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for FA Cup final and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sheffield-united-v-nottingham-forest-tips-few-goals-fancied-in-first-leg-fixture-110522-766.html">Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Few goals fancied in first leg fixture</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-staxton-and-lariat-appeal-for-big-each-way-saturday-double-140522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Staxton and Lariat appeal for big each-way Saturday double</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-five-bets-lined-up-across-newbury-newmarket-130522-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has five bets lined up across Newbury & Newmarket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/the-traders-view-jockeys-form-stradivarious-and-a-wexford-NAP-on-saturday-130522-1057.html">The Traders View: Jockey form, Stradivarius and a Wexford NAP on Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/kolkata-knight-riders-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-kkr-can-keep-their-faint-hopes-alive-130522-171.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: KKR can keep their faint hopes alive</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-v-new-zealand-test-series-betting-hosts-favourites-after-brendon-mccullum-appointed-head-coach-120522-204.html">England v New Zealand Test Series Betting: Hosts favourites to start with win under McCullum</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-worn-brabourne-to-play-into-hasarangas-hands-120522-206.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Worn Brabourne to play into Hasaranga's hands</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-open-mens-quarter-final-tips-nadals-exit-the-big-talking-point-130522-778.html">Rome Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Nadal's exit the big talking point</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-open-mens-day-five-tips-markets-accurate-on-day-of-heavy-favourites-120522-778.html">ATP Rome Open Day Five Tips: Markets accurate on day of heavy favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-rome-day-two-tips-back-underrated-davidovich-fokina-to-surprise-auger-aliassime-100522-204.html">ATP Rome Day Two Tips: Back underrated Davidovich Fokina to surprise Auger-Aliassime</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-byron-nelson-championship-in-play-tips-munoz-makes-the-early-running-130522-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Niemann chanced in Texas </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-latest-odds-spieth-can-utilise-colonial-power-120522-721.html">US PGA Championship Latest Odds: Spieth can utilise Colonial power</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-10-year-trends-point-to-100522-719.html">US PGA Championship: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labor sustaining clear poll lead in Australia</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2022-odds-uk-are-second-favourites-to-win-saturdays-final-090522-204.html">Eurovision 2022: UK second favourites to win Saturday's final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-8-tips-girmay-and-nizzolo-to-fight-out-honours-130522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Tips: Girmay and Nizzolo to fight out honours</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/linus-udofia-v-denzel-bentley-tips-londoner-to-delight-his-fans-with-a-vital-win-120522-746.html">Linus Udofia v Denzel Bentley: Londoner to delight his fans with a vital win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-7-tips-schmid-might-hold-cort-120522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Tips: Schmid might hold Cort</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Leeds v Brighton: Seagulls' red-hot form too good to ignore </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-14">14 May 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Leeds v Brighton: Seagulls' red-hot form too good to ignore ", "name": "Leeds v Brighton: Seagulls' red-hot form too good to ignore ", "description": "Brighton are an excellent price to beat a virtually doomed Leeds side but there are other good bets on offer as well, says Jamie Pacheco. ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-14T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-14T09:04:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/L Trossard 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Brighton are an excellent price to beat a virtually doomed Leeds side but there are other good bets on offer as well, says Jamie Pacheco. Indiscipline truly kicking in at Leeds The mid-season axe in a desperate bid to avoid the drop is always an interesting talking point. Sometimes it can save a side from relegation, sometimes it just make matters worse. In the case of Leeds, it might seriously cost them. When Marcelo Bielsa was sacked, they were 16th and still in with a decent chance of not going down. Now they're eighteenth with an excellent chance of going down. It's true that over the past three matches they played three of the league's best sides in Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea so you couldn't have expected them to pick up many points there. But it's also true they looked completely disjointed and undisciplined in every sense in those games. Yes, a few injuries didn't help but what's really inexcusable were the back-to-back first-half straight reds. You think that probably wouldn't have happened under Bielsa. Luke Ayling and Daniel James (the two sent off) obviously miss out, as do the injured pair of Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford. Brighton deserve more recognition It's been an excellent season for Brighton. They're ninth on 47 points and with lots of teams just below them with a game in hand on the Seagulls, it's not so easy to guess where exactly they might end up but it's probable that at worst, it will be a Top 10 finish. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/933044/"] They're around [1.25] to finish Top 10 and that they were once matched at odds of [35.0] on this market tells you just how well they've done over the past few months. Look it at this way. If you were a Premier League side in the Top 10, how many of their players would you be interested in getting on board? Two? Three at the most? Exactly. So great credit should go to Graham Potter and those underrated players who perform better than you'd expect, week in, week out. In their last two matches they beat Wolves 3-0 away and Man Utd 4-0 at home so they're in the form of their lives. All of Potter's main men are available. Stand-out price on Brighton It's really not often that you find such a standout price in a Premier League match but Brighton are surely a steal at [2.7] One: Brighton are 14 points better off than Leeds in the table. Two: They're fresh from two excellent wins where they scored seven and conceded zero. Leeds have just lost three matches in a row. Three: Leeds are four missing important first team players, the Seagulls have everyone to choose from. Four: Brighton have won five of their last seven away games against Leeds. The one and only point one could make against all that is that Leeds are desperate for the points and Brighton aren't. But then again, that argument has never really washed with me anyway. These are professional footballers at the very top level justifying their wages and playing for their places. If that isn't motivation enough, then it certainly should be. We could go on but I think the fact the odds on offer about the two sides (Leeds are 2.74) are virtually the same, is simply ridiculous. All the better for us. Over/Under 2.5 goals a choice affair 66.7% of Leeds' home games this season have gone 'overs' though for Brighton, the percentage of away games with at least three goals is just 38.9%. However, recent stats suggest we'll get plenty of goals here. Four of Brighton's last five away games went 'overs' as did six of Leeds' last seven home games. Given it's even money the pair, 'overs' is a confident selection. Get involved in this 7.68 Bet Builder Bet Builders are always a good way to combine several opinions on a match in one bet. Unless they're all at ridiculously short odds, they generally come to something pretty chunky once you've added it all up. So here's one. Leeds are not just the side with the most cards this season, they're the first team ever to pick up 100 cards in a PL season with 97 yellows and three reds. That's from Opta. You can get 7/5 they pick up over 2.5 cards here (home team total cards market) and that looks appealing, especially given what's happened over the past few weeks. Leandro Trossard has been good for Brighton recently. His last three matches have produced two goals and three assists for him. Betfair Sportsbook's new 'to score or assist' market has him at 23/10 to do one or the other and that looks decent. The double comes to 7.68 and is worth including in your portfolio of bets for the match, as well. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/L%20Trossard%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jamie Pacheco" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/L Trossard 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/L Trossard 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/L Trossard 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/L Trossard 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Leandro Trossard "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Leandro Trossard has been in excellent form of late. </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 15 May, 14:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion", "description" : "Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2021/2022 match on 15 May 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-05-15 14:00", "endDate": "2022-05-15 14:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Elland Road", "address" : "Elland Road" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Leeds United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Brighton and Hove Albion", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562097" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198562097","entry_title":"Leeds v Brighton: Seagulls\u0027 red-hot form too good to ignore "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562097">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Leeds%20v%20Brighton%3A%20Seagulls%27%20red-hot%20form%20too%20good%20to%20ignore%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html&text=Leeds%20v%20Brighton%3A%20Seagulls%27%20red-hot%20form%20too%20good%20to%20ignore%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Brighton are an excellent price to beat a virtually doomed Leeds side but there are other good bets on offer as well, says Jamie Pacheco. </p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"We could go on but I think the fact the odds on offer about the two sides (Leeds are 2.74) are virtually the same is simply ridiculous." </p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>Indiscipline truly kicking in at Leeds</h2></strong><p>The <strong>mid-season axe</strong> in a desperate bid to avoid the drop is always an interesting talking point.</p><p>Sometimes it can save a side from <strong>relegation</strong>, sometimes it just make matters worse. </p><p>In the case of Leeds, it might seriously cost them. When <strong>Marcelo Bielsa</strong> was sacked, they were 16th and still in with a decent chance of not going down. Now they're eighteenth with an excellent chance of going down. </p><p>It's true that over the past three matches they played three of the league's best sides in Manchester City, <strong>Arsenal</strong> and Chelsea so you couldn't have expected them to pick up many points there. </p><p>But it's also true they looked completely disjointed and undisciplined in every sense in those games. Yes, a few injuries didn't help but what's really inexcusable were the back-to-back <strong>first-half straight reds</strong>. You think that probably wouldn't have happened under Bielsa. </p><p><img alt="Bielsa.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/d1aa21ad1c25e85f7a829d2e7bb4f5793c1a7978.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Luke Ayling and Daniel James (the two sent off) obviously miss out, as do the injured pair of <strong>Jack Harrison</strong> and Patrick Bamford. </p><p><strong><h2>Brighton deserve more recognition</h2></strong></p><p>It's been an excellent season for Brighton. </p><p>They're ninth on 47 points and with lots of teams just below them with a game in hand on <strong>the Seagulls</strong>, it's not so easy to guess where exactly they might end up but it's probable that at worst, it will be a Top 10 finish. </p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_5_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <g> <path id="_x35__65_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__73_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__82_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__89_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__111_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#2032AD;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Brighton and Hove Albion</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion</strong> Sunday 15 May, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-brighton-and-hove-albion/933044/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>They're around <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> to finish Top 10 and that they were once matched at odds of 35.0 on this market tells you just how well they've done over the past few months. </p><p>Look it at this way. If you were a Premier League side in the <strong>Top 10</strong>, how many of their players would you be interested in getting on board? Two? Three at the most? Exactly. </p><p>So great credit should go to Graham Potter and those underrated players who perform better than you'd expect, week in, week out. </p><p><img alt="potter brighton.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/485d8b16e93fa5c1c49ff369c4508681eaa320ea.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In their last two matches they beat Wolves 3-0 away and Man Utd 4-0 at home so they're in the form of their lives. </p><p>All of <strong>Potter's main men</strong> are available. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562097"> Stand-out price on Brighton</a><a></a></h2></strong></p><p>It's really not often that you find such a standout price in a Premier League match but Brighton are surely a steal at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> </p><p>One: Brighton are <strong>14 point</strong>s better off than Leeds in the table. </p><p>Two: They're fresh from two excellent wins where they scored seven and <strong>conceded zero</strong>. Leeds have just lost three matches in a row. </p><p>Three: Leeds are four missing important first team players, the Seagulls have everyone to choose from. </p><p>Four: Brighton have <strong>won five</strong> of their last seven away games against Leeds. </p><p>The one and only point one could make against all that is that Leeds are desperate for the points and Brighton aren't. </p><p>But then again, that argument has never really washed with me anyway. These are <strong>professional </strong>footballers at the very top level justifying their wages and playing for their places. If that isn't motivation enough, then it certainly should be. </p><p><img alt="potter_dugout_brighton.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/potter_dugout_brighton.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>We could go on but I think the fact the odds on offer about the two sides (Leeds are 2.74) are virtually the same, is simply ridiculous. </p><p>All the better for us. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-brighton/31421990"> Over/Under 2.5 goals a choice affair </a><a></a></h2></strong></p><p>66.7% of Leeds' home games this season have gone 'overs' though for Brighton, the <strong>percentage</strong> of away games with at least three goals is just 38.9%. </p><blockquote>However, recent stats suggest we'll get plenty of goals here. </blockquote><p>Four of Brighton's last five away games went 'overs' as did six of Leeds' last seven home games. </p><p>Given it's <strong>even money</strong> the pair, 'overs' is a confident selection. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-brighton/31421990"> Get involved in this 7.68 Bet Builder</a><a></a></h2></strong></p><p><strong>Bet Builders</strong> are always a good way to combine several opinions on a match in one bet. Unless they're all at ridiculously short odds, they generally come to something pretty chunky once you've added it all up. So here's one. </p><p><img alt="Raphinha aligned right 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Raphinha%20aligned%20right%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>Leeds are not just the side with the most cards this season, they're the first team ever to pick up 100 cards in a PL season with 97 yellows and three reds. That's from Opta. </blockquote><p>You can get 7/5 they pick up over 2.5 cards here (home team total cards market) and that looks appealing, especially given what's happened over the past few weeks. </p><p><strong>Leandro Trossard</strong> has been good for Brighton recently. His last three matches have produced two goals and three assists for him. </p><p>Betfair Sportsbook's new <strong>'to score or assist'</strong> market has him at 23/10 to do one or the other and that looks decent. </p><p>The double comes to 7.68 and is worth including in your portfolio of bets for the match, as well. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: 38<br> Returned: 28.41<br> P/L: -9.49 pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562097"> 2pts Back Brighton to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-brighton/31421990"> 1pt Back Over 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> </a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-brighton/31421990"> 1pt Back over 2.5 home cards + Leandro Trossard to score or assist @ 7.68 </a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198562097" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Leeds v Brighton (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 15 May, 2.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Leeds</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Leeds" data-market_id="1.198562097" data-price="2.84" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48317">2.84</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Leeds" data-market_id="1.198562097" data-price="2.86" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48317">2.86</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brighton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.198562097" data-price="2.66" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18567">2.66</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.198562097" data-price="2.7" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18567">2.7</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198562097" data-price="3.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198562097" data-price="3.65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.65</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html%23gobet-1.198562097">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html%23gobet-1.198562097">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562097" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198562097","entry_title":"Leeds v Brighton: Seagulls\u0027 red-hot form too good to ignore "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562097">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Leeds%20v%20Brighton%3A%20Seagulls%27%20red-hot%20form%20too%20good%20to%20ignore%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html&text=Leeds%20v%20Brighton%3A%20Seagulls%27%20red-hot%20form%20too%20good%20to%20ignore%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-v-brighton-tips-seagulls-red-hot-form-too-good-to-ignore-120522-206.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-crystal-palace-tips-goals-likely-at-villa-park-110522-624.html">Aston Villa v Crystal Palace: Goals likely in open contest at Villa Park</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/StevenGerrard.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/StevenGerrard.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-brentford-tips-decisive-home-win-can-carry-toffees-to-safety-110522-719.html">Everton v Brentford: Decisive home win can carry Toffees to safety</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Frank Lampard, Everton boss.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Frank%20Lampard%2C%20Everton%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford-v-leicester-tips-foxes-can-show-attacking-bite-130522-148.html">Watford v Leicester: Foxes can show attacking bite</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/00561cbc84e58c9a30852aa4d463c1bc14074f59.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1652516834" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5423215;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Lay betting calculator
Home
Football
Premier League
Leeds v Brighton: Seagulls' red-hot form too good to ignore
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket