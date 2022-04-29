</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">Leeds United v Manchester City: Two Bet Builder options for City trip to Elland Road </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-04-29">29 April 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-04-29">29 April 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Leeds United v Manchester City: Two Bet Builder options for City trip to Elland Road ", "name": "Leeds United v Manchester City: Two Bet Builder options for City trip to Elland Road ", "description": "Alan Dudman is looking to add to his profit margin in the Premier League this Saturday and he is backing Leeds to draw a blank for the tea-time game at Ellan...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-manchester-city-two-bet-builder-options-for-city-trip-to-elland-road-290422-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-manchester-city-two-bet-builder-options-for-city-trip-to-elland-road-290422-134.html", "datePublished": "2022-04-29T09:13:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-04-29T10:22:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola pre Schalke 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman is looking to add to his profit margin in the Premier League this Saturday and he is backing Leeds to draw a blank for the tea-time game at Elland Road against the champions... Marsch's approach to surrender attack is working While Leeds are not mathematically safe from the drop into the Championship, they are in with more than a "fighting chance", a punchers' chance, with their position of staying up with a current trading price of [5.0] in the Relegation market. The equation is simple; five points ahead of the third-from-bottom with five games to go, and with this being the late kick-off, the importance of Burnley's basement level match in the early afternoon cannot be stressed enough. Usually there are dead rubbers at this stage of the season, but this is anything but. Jesse Marsch has adopted a very-much needed pragmatic approach since the chaotic but much-missed football of Marcelo Bielsa's, and they are unbeaten in five and have conceded just once in their last three - although those games were against Watford, Southampton and Crystal Palace. They are undoubtedly harder to beat, but attack has been sacrificed; which has got a heavy indicator from their attacking processes on the xG. Just 0.37xG was recorded against Crystal Palace last week, and before that, it was 0.90 against Watford. The performance against the Eagles on Monday was about as turgid as you will ever see with just two shots on target. One can imagine Bielsa seething at the compromise, or indeed abandonment of any kind of attack. But these are different times, and it's what's needed. The are close to moving from the twilight zone to the comfort zone. Crysencio Summerville (ankle) misses the rest of the season following a recent injury while Patrick Bamford (foot) is a possible for return against Arsenal, but Kalvin Phillips started last weekend and has come back just in time for Marsch. City still on the double course Manchester City's head-to-head with Liverpool is much like Studio 54, a club that everyone wants to be in. Those two are the best two in the world at the moment, and it's City that still hold their position as favourites to win the Premier League title at [1.47], with Liverpool at [3.1], and there still could be a few twists and turns. Pep Guardiola is still chasing the double, Liverpool are still on the for the quadruple, and there is no let-up in the quality as the 4-3 against Real Madrid, a game in which the Citizens squandered a host of chances. Bizarre to think one can be critical considering they've just hit Madrid for four. The defending of their own box is still a worry, but City will be swapping facing Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior for Dan James - a Pheidippides instead of a Euphrosyne and an altogether more agreeable opponent. Man City are looking to complete their first league double over Leeds since 1981-82, a season that saw the Whites relegated from the top-flight, and remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on the opening weekend (W12 D3 since). Boost the odds in match market with a go at the handicap With my League One hat on, there have been plenty of slip ups recently with title-chasing duo Wigan and Rotherham both slipping up when trading at [1.33] for a win. Guardiola's men are that sort of price at at [1.32], and if they play at a rate of anything on the lines of of the reverse fixture when they won 7-0, using the hindsight method, they should be priced up at about [1.05]! Coming just a handful of days before the Champions League second-leg in Madrid on Wednesday, it would be easy to think the away side will rest a few, but it's impossible to try and second guess, and anyway, it will hardly make City drift out to [1.5] will it? Leeds have lost just two of their last nine home league games against Manchester City (W6 D1), so historically it gives hope for those backing the Whites at [11.5], but Marsch will be facing a "Big Six" team for the first time, and considering he has drawn back the attacking principles, he could try to be even more defensive. If Bielsa was still in charge, we could be looking at the Over 21.5 Goals market. I think shunning the 1/3 price in favour of a go at the Handicap is where the popular deviation lies. In the Leeds +2 market, you can back City at around [3.25]. That seems fair enough given that Guardiola's men have scored 16 in their last six - with Liverpool and Real Madrid amongst their opponents. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-manchester-city/933024/"] Leeds to draw a blank for BTTS bet Five games without defeat for the first time in exactly a year for Leeds is a good return, a great return considering their position. The fans won't accept the kind of dull football that played out in the 0-0 with Palace, as it was a most difficult watch. But the points are needed, and Raphinha is the one that has the quality to potentially make a difference. I have the feeling the hosts will be even more defensive than normal, and for that reason I like the Both Teams To Score 'No' bet at [2.0] on the Sportsbook. They only had three shots on target against a freefalling Southampton team recently, and they only managed a second at home to Norwich in the 90th minute to scrape a win. It's a fairly confident bet this one, and offers far more value than taking anything around [1.33]. Bet Builder exploring with one 9/1 chance The Sportsbook's Bet Builder proved a happy hunting ground for me last weekend in League One with a 13/1 success in the Wigan and Plymouth tie, and it's glamour again for me, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting four, while teammate Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 12 goals in his last nine starts in the competition (8 goals, 4 assists). Playing these two with multiples looks a cute play, if they start of course. The "To Score Or Assist" option with the Belgian looks a good one, priced at 8/13. Backing that with the BTTS 'No bet gives a nice multiple of [3.66]. Gabriel Jesus' four goals and one assist against Watford last time out saw the Man City forward overtake Philippe Coutinho into second place (behind only Roberto Firmino) as the Brazilian with the most Premier League goal involvements, with the Brazilian 5/1 to Score First. That gives a [10.41] Bet Builder. Again, if he starts. href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fleeds-united-v-manchester-city-two-bet-builder-options-for-city-trip-to-elland-road-290422-134.html&text=Leeds%20United%20v%20Manchester%20City%3A%20Two%20Bet%20Builder%20options%20for%20City%20trip%20to%20Elland%20Road%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Alan Dudman is looking to add to his profit margin in the Premier League this Saturday and he is backing Leeds to draw a blank for the tea-time game at Elland Road against the champions...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"They only had three shots on target against a freefalling Southampton team recently, and they only managed a second at home to Norwich in the 90th minute to scrape a win."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-man-city/31395472">Back Both Teams To Score 'No' @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> Leeds v Man City</a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2> Marsch's approach to surrender attack is working </h2></strong><p><br> While Leeds are not mathematically safe from the drop into the Championship, they are in with more than a "fighting chance", a punchers' chance, with their position of staying up with a current trading price of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184061110">Relegation market</a></strong>.</p><p>The equation is simple; five points ahead of the third-from-bottom with five games to go, and with this being the late kick-off, the importance of <strong>Burnley's basement level match</strong> in the early afternoon cannot be stressed enough. </p><p>Usually there are dead rubbers at this stage of the season, but this is anything but. </p><p><strong>Jesse Marsch</strong> has adopted a very-much needed pragmatic approach since the chaotic but much-missed football of Marcelo Bielsa's, and they are unbeaten in five and have conceded just once in their last three - although those games were against Watford, Southampton and Crystal Palace. They are undoubtedly harder to beat, but attack has been sacrificed; which has got a heavy indicator from their attacking processes on the xG. Just 0.37xG was recorded against Crystal Palace last week, and before that, it was 0.90 against Watford. </p><p>The performance against the Eagles on Monday was about as turgid as you will ever see with just two shots on target. One can imagine Bielsa seething at the compromise, or indeed abandonment of any kind of attack. But these are different times, and it's what's needed. The are close to moving from the twilight zone to the comfort zone. </p><p><strong>Crysencio Summerville</strong> (ankle) misses the rest of the season following a recent injury while Patrick Bamford (foot) is a possible for return against Arsenal, but <strong>Kalvin Phillips</strong> started last weekend and has come back just in time for Marsch. </p><p><strong><h2>City still on the double course </h2></strong></p><p>Manchester City's head-to-head with Liverpool is much like Studio 54, a club that everyone wants to be in. Those two are the best two in the world at the moment, and it's City that still hold their position as favourites to win the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.183689747">Premier League title</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.47</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b>, with Liverpool at <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b>, and there still could be a few twists and turns. </p><p><strong>Pep Guardiola</strong> is still chasing the double, Liverpool are still on the for the quadruple, and there is no let-up in the quality as the 4-3 against Real Madrid, a game in which the Citizens squandered a host of chances. Bizarre to think one can be critical considering they've just hit Madrid for four. </p><p>The defending of their own box is still a worry, but City will be swapping facing Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior for <strong>Dan James</strong> - a Pheidippides instead of a Euphrosyne and an altogether more agreeable opponent. </p><p>Man City are looking to <strong>complete their first league double</strong> over Leeds since 1981-82, a season that saw the Whites relegated from the top-flight, and remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss at <strong>Tottenham on the opening weekend</strong> (W12 D3 since). </p><p><strong><h2>Boost the odds in match market with a go at the handicap </h2> </strong></p><p>With my League One hat on, there have been plenty of slip ups recently with title-chasing duo Wigan and Rotherham both slipping up when trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.33</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> for a win. Guardiola's men are that sort of price at at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b>, and if they play at a rate of anything on the lines of of the reverse fixture when they won 7-0, using the hindsight method, they should be priced up at about <b class="inline_odds" title="1/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.05</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/20</span></b>! </p><blockquote>Coming just a handful of days before the Champions League second-leg in Madrid on Wednesday, it would be easy to think the away side will rest a few, but it's impossible to try and second guess, and anyway, it will hardly make City drift out to <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> will it? </blockquote><p>Leeds have lost just two of their last nine home league games against Manchester City (W6 D1), so historically it gives hope for those backing the Whites at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b>, but Marsch will be facing a "Big Six" team for the first time, and considering he has drawn back the attacking principles, he could try to be even more defensive. If Bielsa was still in charge, we could be looking at the Over 21.5 Goals market. </p><p>I think shunning the 1/3 price in favour of a go at the Handicap is where the popular deviation lies. In the Leeds +2 market, you can back City at around <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b>. That seems fair enough given that Guardiola's men have scored 16 in their last six - with Liverpool and Real Madrid amongst their opponents. </p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#81A7DC;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#81A7DC;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#81A7DC;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#97BCE8;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_13_"> <path id="Right_1_8_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M169.4,78.5c0.7,9.9,2.3,17.9,2.3,17.9l11.9,24.3l5.1-2.5L169.4,78.5z"></path> <path id="Left_4_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,1.6-7.8,2.3-17.5l-19.2,39.4L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Real Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Atlético de Madrid</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leeds United vs Manchester City</strong> Saturday 30 April, 17:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leeds-united-vs-manchester-city/933024/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-man-city/31395472">Leeds to draw a blank for BTTS bet </a></h2></strong></p><p>Five games without defeat for the first time in exactly a year for Leeds is a good return, a great return considering their position. The fans won't accept the kind of dull football that played out in the 0-0 with Palace, as <strong>it was a most difficult watch</strong>. But the points are needed, and Raphinha is the one that has the quality to potentially make a difference. </p><p>I have the feeling the hosts will be even more defensive than normal, and for that reason I like the <strong>Both Teams To Score 'No'</strong> bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> on the Sportsbook. </p><p>They only had three shots on target against a freefalling Southampton team recently, and they only managed a second at home to Norwich in the 90th minute to scrape a win. It's a fairly confident bet this one, and offers far more value than taking anything around <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.33</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b>. </p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-man-city/31395472">Bet Builder exploring with one 9/1 chance </a></h2></strong></p><blockquote>The Sportsbook's Bet Builder proved a happy hunting ground for me last weekend in League One with a 13/1 success in the Wigan and Plymouth tie, and it's glamour again for me, </blockquote><p>Man City's <strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> has been involved in eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting four, while teammate Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 12 goals in his last nine starts in the competition (8 goals, 4 assists).</p><p>Playing these two with multiples looks a cute play, if they start of course. The "<strong>To Score Or Assist</strong>" option with the Belgian looks a good one, priced at 8/13. Backing that with the BTTS 'No bet gives a nice multiple of 3.66. </p><p><strong>Gabriel Jesus' four goals</strong> and one assist against Watford last time out saw the Man City forward overtake Philippe Coutinho into second place (behind only Roberto Firmino) as the Brazilian with the most Premier League goal involvements, with the Brazilian 5/1 to Score First. That gives a 10.41 Bet Builder. Again, if he starts. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Alan Dudman's Premier League P/L </h2> <p>2021/22: +23.69</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on ACCAs Every Day!</h2> <p>Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-man-city/31395472">Back Both Teams To Score 'No' @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> Leeds v Man City</a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-man-city/31395472">Back Both Teams To Score 'No' 'No' @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> Leeds v Man City</a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leeds-v-man-city/31395472">Back Gabriel Jesus To Score First and Both Teams To Score 'No' @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> BetBuilder Man City v Leeds </a></strong><p>Ante-post bets previously recommended<br> <strong>Lay Brighton Top Six Finish @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b><br> Back Norwich for Rock Bottom @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> (3pt bet)</strong><br> <strong>Back Southampton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> second leg</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rivaldo Sterling.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rivaldo%20Sterling.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool-tips-in-form-magpies-make-handicap-appeal-280422-840.html">Newcastle v Liverpool: In-form Magpies make handicap appeal</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Eddie Howe Newcastle.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Eddie%20Howe%20Newcastle.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/premier-league-weekend-tips-title-bout-rumbles-on-and-norwich-fight-another-day-280422-718.html">Premier League Weekend Tips: Title bout rumbles on and Norwich to fight another day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/38cd7d3e0b306a5e61f596e50743fc4f820ff02a.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/38cd7d3e0b306a5e61f596e50743fc4f820ff02a.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/friday-football-tips-jozabed-wont-lie-down-in-spanish-clash-290422-840.html">Friday Football Tips: Jozabed won't lie down in Spanish clash</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Oliver De La Fuente Ramos referee.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Oliver%20De%20La%20Fuente%20Ramos%20referee.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/vikingur-reykjavik-v-keflavik-tips---back-vikings-for-victory-280422-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back Vikings for victory</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Iceland flag fans 1280.728x410.jpg" <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4></nav> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/copa-america/" class=" "> Copa America </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/" class=" "> Africa Cup of Nations </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> 