Jones Knows Notebook: Rico Lewis goalscorer value, upsurge in Premier League fouls
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - pinpointed Sam Morsy's early season card tendancies at 21/10 last weekend and is back with his weekly notebook where he hunts out developing Premier League trends and betting angles to exploit...
Rico Lewis is supporting Erling Haaland in the box - goals will come
Record averages being hit for fouls committed in PL
Early under 2.5 goal trend to follow in EFL
Lewis offers huge goalscorer value for Man City
Rico Lewis is making the right-back spot his own for Manchester City and his early season performances has triggered an England call-up. He is extraordinarily intelligent and gifted for a player of his age and his movement to join the City attacks has stood out in the opening three games where he is joining Erling Haaland in the box, almost as a second striker.
He has had a whopping 18 touches in the opposition box - the 15th most of any player in the Premier League so far. He's also made 13 runs into the box and the two shots he's had have both been declared as "big chances" by Opta totalling 0.63 worth of expected goals.
His effort against Ipswich hit the crossbar and he fired off target against West Ham with just the goalkeeper to beat. This aggressive and dynamic play is going to see his shots and goals output spike over the next few weeks where his prices remain full of juice. For example, he was 12/113.00 to score anytime with Betfair against West Ham.
Fouls to the fore in Premier League openers
A big part of punting armoury in 2024 is trying to spot value in the fouls committed market.
Betfair are always very reliable and offer great margins for punters in this type of market where backing players to commit a certain number of fouls can offer great betting opportunities. The early signs in the Premier League have been very positive in terms of foul counts. Small sample size yes, of just 30 games played, but the 23.9 fouls per game average is going along at a record rate for the Premier League. Last year's total of 22.12 was the highest season average since 2016/17 as the increase in teams who like to press added to more emphasis on tactical fouling to slow down an opponent's rhythm is certainly apparent in the Premier League.
When the player match-up looks ripe for fouls and type of game on offer looks set to be a foul frenzy, attacking Betfair's foul prop markets should continue to be a path to profit this season.
English Premier League - Top 10 Fouls
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls
|Fouls/90*
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|8.4
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|1
|2
|6.4
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|6
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|5.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|3
|2
|5.3
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|5
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|1
|1
|5
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|3
|4.3
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|4.3
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|4.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|1
|1
|4.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|4
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|3
|8
|3.9
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|10
|3.8
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|3
|8
|3.8
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|3
|2
|3.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|2
|2
|3.5
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|3
|5
|3.4
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|3.4
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|1
|3
|3.4
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|3
|9
|3.4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|3
|2
|3.4
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|2
|5
|3.4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|3
|10
|3.3
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|3
|6
|3.2
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|1
|2
|3.2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|2
|3
|3.1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|2
|4
|3.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|3
|9
|3.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|2
|3
|3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|3
|9
|3
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|3
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2.9
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|3
|7
|2.8
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|2
|3
|2.8
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|3
|6
|2.7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|2.7
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|3
|8
|2.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|3
|8
|2.7
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|3
|8
|2.7
|Beto
|Everton
|3
|1
|2.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|2.6
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|1
|2
|2.6
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|3
|6
|2.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|3
|5
|2.5
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|3
|7
|2.4
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|3
|1
|2.4
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|2.4
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|3
|7
|2.3
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|3
|7
|2.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|2.3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|2.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|2.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|2
|1
|2.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|3
|6
|2.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|3
|4
|2.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|3
|5
|2.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|3
|4
|2.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|2.1
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|1
|2
|2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|3
|6
|2
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|3
|5
|2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|1
|2
|2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|3
|5
|2
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|3
|6
|2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|3
|6
|2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|2
|2
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|1
|2
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|3
|4
|2
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|3
|5
|2
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|2
|3
|2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|3
|5
|1.9
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|3
|4
|1.9
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|3
|5
|1.9
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|3
|3
|1.8
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|3
|5
|1.8
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|3
|5
|1.7
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|3
|5
|1.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|3
|5
|1.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|1.7
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|3
|4
|1.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|3
|5
|1.7
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|1.7
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|3
|5
|1.7
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|5
|1.7
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|3
|5
|1.7
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|3
|5
|1.7
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|3
|5
|1.7
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|3
|4
|1.7
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|3
|4
|1.6
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|1.6
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|3
|4
|1.6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|1.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|1.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.5
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|3
|4
|1.5
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|1.5
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|2
|3
|1.5
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|2
|3
|1.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1.5
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1.5
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|1.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|3
|4
|1.4
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|3
|3
|1.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|3
|3
|1.4
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|3
|4
|1.4
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|3
|4
|1.4
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|1
|1.4
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|1.4
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|3
|4
|1.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|3
|4
|1.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|3
|4
|1.3
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|3
|4
|1.3
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|3
|4
|1.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|3
|4
|1.3
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|4
|1.3
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|3
|4
|1.3
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|3
|4
|1.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|3
|4
|1.3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|3
|4
|1.3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|3
|4
|1.3
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|3
|4
|1.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|3
|4
|1.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|3
|3
|1.3
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.3
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|1.3
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|3
|3
|1.3
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|3
|2
|1.3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|1.2
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|3
|3
|1.2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|1.2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|1.1
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|3
|3
|1.1
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|3
|3
|1.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|3
|3
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|3
|3
|1.1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|3
|3
|1.1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|3
|3
|1.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|3
|3
|1.1
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1.1
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|3
|3
|1.1
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|3
|3
|1.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|1
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|3
|3
|1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|2
|1
|1
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|3
|3
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|3
|3
|1
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|3
|3
|1
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|3
|3
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|3
|3
|1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|3
|3
|1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|3
|3
|1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|3
|3
|1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|3
|3
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|3
|3
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|1
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|2
|1
|1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|0.9
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|0.8
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|3
|2
|0.8
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|0.8
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0.8
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|3
|2
|0.8
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|0.8
|Savinho
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.8
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|3
|2
|0.8
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|3
|1
|0.8
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|1
|0.8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|3
|2
|0.8
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|0.8
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|3
|1
|0.7
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|0.7
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|3
|2
|0.7
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|3
|2
|0.7
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|3
|2
|0.7
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|3
|2
|0.7
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|0.7
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|0.7
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|3
|2
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|3
|2
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|0.7
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|3
|2
|0.7
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|3
|2
|0.7
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|3
|2
|0.7
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|3
|2
|0.7
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|0.7
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|0.7
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0.6
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|3
|1
|0.5
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0.5
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|3
|1
|0.5
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|0.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|3
|1
|0.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|3
|1
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|3
|1
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|3
|1
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|0.4
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|0.4
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.3
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|0.3
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|3
|1
|0.3
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|0.3
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.3
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.3
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0.3
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.3
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.3
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|3
|1
|0.3
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|3
|1
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|0.3
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|0.3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|0.3
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|3
|1
|0.3
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|3
|1
|0.3
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|0.3
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.3
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|3
|1
|0.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|0
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|0
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|3
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|3
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|0
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|James Justin
|Leicester
|3
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|3
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|2
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|1
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
Under 2.5 goals theory worth following in EFL
The 12.30pm Saturday kick-off slot has always got my betting cogs turning in this brain of mine. For a punter like me who likes nothing more to stomach an unders based bet and believes there remains strong long-term value in opposing goals in football matches, the theory behind this kick-off slot affecting the flow and rhythm of a game has plenty of weight.
here has been a significant change in the way EFL games are being broadcast this season with more games than ever being live on Sky Sports. In order to avoid the 3pm blackout area, more games are being moved to the 12.30pm slot and there are some exciting early trends to latch onto.
Whether it's players struggling to adjust to the earlier kick-off time or atmospheres not quite being at peak levels, the early evidence suggests these games are averaging low goal totals. The raw numbers show when assessing the 29 games to have kicked off in the EFL at 12.30pm this season the goal average per game has been exactly 2.00. That is 0.61 down on the overall average which stands at 2.61 per game so far this season when analysing all games across the Premier League and EFL.
Those that have spotted this angle already will be making money on the under 2.5 line as 22 of the 29 games have seen less than three goals. For example, all three Championship matches last Saturday at 12.30pm landed for under 2.5 backers at 1.855/6 in Burnley vs Blackburn, 1.910/11 in Cardiff vs Middlesbrough and 2.26/5 in Coventry vs Norwich. The treble paid just under 7/18.00.
There are seven 12.30pm kick-offs scheduled for Saturday 14 September - there are none this weekend as the 3pm blackout is lifted during an international break so every club are accessible to watch live on Sky Sports. I'd advise punters to look very closely at those seven fixtures and if a case for a low scoring game can be made, don't be afraid to bet it with confident stakes.
The standout bet at this early stage where the markets are live comes in the clash between Millwall and Luton where 4/51.80 is on offer for under 2.5 goals. Rob Edwards is under pressure at Luton after a torrid start to the campaign and a change in style from the man-to-man expansive game to a more basic, defensive style of football could be on the cards. That should affect the total goal average.
