Jones Knows Notebook: Rico Lewis goalscorer value, upsurge in Premier League fouls

Rico Lewis is making the right-back spot his own for Manchester City and his early season performances has triggered an England call-up. He is extraordinarily intelligent and gifted for a player of his age and his movement to join the City attacks has stood out in the opening three games where he is joining Erling Haaland in the box, almost as a second striker.

He has had a whopping 18 touches in the opposition box - the 15th most of any player in the Premier League so far. He's also made 13 runs into the box and the two shots he's had have both been declared as "big chances" by Opta totalling 0.63 worth of expected goals.

His effort against Ipswich hit the crossbar and he fired off target against West Ham with just the goalkeeper to beat. This aggressive and dynamic play is going to see his shots and goals output spike over the next few weeks where his prices remain full of juice. For example, he was 12/113.00 to score anytime with Betfair against West Ham.

Fouls to the fore in Premier League openers

A big part of punting armoury in 2024 is trying to spot value in the fouls committed market.

Betfair are always very reliable and offer great margins for punters in this type of market where backing players to commit a certain number of fouls can offer great betting opportunities. The early signs in the Premier League have been very positive in terms of foul counts. Small sample size yes, of just 30 games played, but the 23.9 fouls per game average is going along at a record rate for the Premier League. Last year's total of 22.12 was the highest season average since 2016/17 as the increase in teams who like to press added to more emphasis on tactical fouling to slow down an opponent's rhythm is certainly apparent in the Premier League.

When the player match-up looks ripe for fouls and type of game on offer looks set to be a foul frenzy, attacking Betfair's foul prop markets should continue to be a path to profit this season.

English Premier League - Top 10 Fouls

Player Team Apps Fouls Fouls/90* Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 3 3 8.4 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 2 7.8 Fabian Schär Newcastle 1 2 6.4 Danilo Nottm Forest 1 1 6 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 1 1 5.6 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 3 2 5.3 Renato Veiga Chelsea 2 1 5 Sander Berge Fulham 1 1 5 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 3 3 4.3 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 2 2 4.3 Joe Willock Newcastle 1 1 4.3 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 1 1 4.1 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 1 2 4 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 3 8 3.9 João Gomes Wolves 3 10 3.8 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 3 8 3.8 Tom Cairney Fulham 3 2 3.6 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 2 2 3.5 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 3 5 3.4 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 2 3 3.4 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 1 3 3.4 Liam Delap Ipswich 3 9 3.4 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 3 2 3.4 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 2 5 3.4 Joelinton Newcastle 3 10 3.3 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 3 6 3.2 Wes Burns Ipswich 1 2 3.2 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 2 3 3.1 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 2 4 3.1 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 3 9 3.1 Edson Álvarez West Ham 2 3 3 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 3 9 3 Archie Gray Tottenham 2 1 3 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Tommy Doyle Wolves 2 1 2.9 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 2 2.8 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 3 7 2.8 Matty Cash Aston Villa 2 3 2.8 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 3 1 2.7 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 3 6 2.7 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 3 5 2.7 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 3 8 2.7 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 3 8 2.7 Thomas Partey Arsenal 3 8 2.7 Beto Everton 3 1 2.6 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 3 2 2.6 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 1 2 2.6 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 3 6 2.5 Harry Wilson Fulham 3 1 2.5 Tomás Soucek West Ham 3 5 2.5 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 3 7 2.4 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 3 1 2.4 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 2 1 2.4 Kai Havertz Arsenal 3 7 2.3 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 3 7 2.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 2 2 2.3 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 3 2 2.2 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 3 1 2.2 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 2 1 2.2 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 3 6 2.1 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 3 4 2.1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 3 5 2.1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 3 4 2.1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 2 1 2.1 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 1 2 2 Conor Bradley Liverpool 3 1 2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 3 6 2 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 3 5 2 Caleb Okoli Leicester 1 2 2 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 3 5 2 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 3 6 2 Flynn Downes Southampton 3 6 2 Mats Wieffer Brighton 1 2 2 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 1 2 2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 3 4 2 Luis Díaz Liverpool 3 5 2 Evanilson Bournemouth 2 3 2 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 3 1 2 Adama Traoré Fulham 3 5 1.9 Matheus Cunha Wolves 3 4 1.9 Mathias Jensen Brentford 3 5 1.9 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 2 1.9 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 3 3 1.8 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 3 5 1.8 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 3 5 1.7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 3 5 1.7 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 3 5 1.7 Mason Mount Man Utd 2 2 1.7 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 3 1 1.7 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 3 4 1.7 Carlos Baleba Brighton 2 2 1.7 Idrissa Gueye Everton 3 5 1.7 Pedro Porro Tottenham 3 5 1.7 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 3 5 1.7 Murillo Nottm Forest 3 5 1.7 Dan Burn Newcastle 3 5 1.7 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 3 5 1.7 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 3 5 1.7 John McGinn Aston Villa 3 4 1.7 Will Smallbone Southampton 3 4 1.6 Lewis Hall Newcastle 3 2 1.6 Joe Aribo Southampton 3 4 1.6 Amad Diallo Man Utd 3 3 1.6 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 3 2 1.6 James Milner Brighton 3 3 1.6 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 3 2 1.5 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 2 1 1.5 James Maddison Tottenham 3 4 1.5 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 3 3 1.5 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 2 3 1.5 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 2 3 1.5 Tyler Dibling Southampton 3 1 1.5 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 2 1 1.5 Ben Johnson Ipswich 2 2 1.5 Emerson West Ham 3 4 1.4 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 3 3 1.4 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 3 3 1.4 Malo Gusto Chelsea 3 4 1.4 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 3 4 1.4 Ashley Young Everton 1 1 1.4 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 1 1 1.4 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 3 4 1.3 Kenny Tete Fulham 3 4 1.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 3 4 1.3 Calvin Bassey Fulham 3 4 1.3 Leif Davis Ipswich 3 4 1.3 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 3 4 1.3 Toti Gomes Wolves 3 4 1.3 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 3 4 1.3 William Saliba Arsenal 3 4 1.3 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 3 4 1.3 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 3 4 1.3 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 3 4 1.3 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 3 4 1.3 Wout Faes Leicester 3 4 1.3 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 3 3 1.3 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 3 3 1.3 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 2 2 1.3 Michail Antonio West Ham 3 3 1.3 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 3 2 1.3 Pape Sarr Tottenham 3 2 1.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 3 3 1.2 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 3 3 1.2 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 2 2 1.2 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 3 2 1.1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 3 3 1.1 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 3 3 1.1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 3 3 1.1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 3 3 1.1 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 3 2 1.1 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 3 3 1.1 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 3 3 1.1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 3 3 1.1 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 2 2 1.1 Ben Brereton Southampton 3 3 1.1 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 3 3 1.1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 3 3 1 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 3 2 1 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 3 3 1 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 3 3 1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 2 1 1 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 3 3 1 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 3 3 1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 3 3 1 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 3 3 1 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 3 3 1 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 3 3 1 Antonee Robinson Fulham 3 3 1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 3 3 1 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 3 3 1 James Tarkowski Everton 3 3 1 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 3 3 1 Ben White Arsenal 3 3 1 Jack Stephens Southampton 3 3 1 Pau Torres Aston Villa 3 3 1 Manuel Akanji Man City 3 3 1 Bernardo Silva Man City 3 3 1 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 3 2 1 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 1 1 1 Roman Dixon Everton 1 1 1 Harry Maguire Man Utd 3 2 1 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 2 1 1 Jack Grealish Man City 2 1 1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 3 2 0.9 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 2 1 0.9 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 3 1 0.8 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 3 2 0.8 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 3 1 0.8 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 3 1 0.8 Alex Scott Bournemouth 3 1 0.8 Diogo Jota Liverpool 3 2 0.8 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 3 1 0.8 Savinho Man City 2 1 0.8 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 3 2 0.8 Craig Dawson Wolves 3 1 0.8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 2 1 0.8 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 3 2 0.8 Emil Krafth Newcastle 3 2 0.8 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 3 1 0.7 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 3 2 0.7 Yoane Wissa Brentford 3 2 0.7 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 3 2 0.7 Joël Veltman Brighton 3 2 0.7 Danny Welbeck Brighton 3 2 0.7 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 3 2 0.7 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 3 2 0.7 Jan Bednarek Southampton 3 2 0.7 Andreas Pereira Fulham 3 2 0.7 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 3 2 0.7 Alex Iwobi Fulham 3 2 0.7 Mario Lemina Wolves 3 2 0.7 Erling Haaland Man City 3 2 0.7 Dwight McNeil Everton 3 2 0.7 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 3 2 0.7 Pedro Neto Chelsea 3 1 0.7 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 3 1 0.6 Kevin Schade Brentford 3 1 0.5 Noni Madueke Chelsea 2 1 0.5 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 3 1 0.5 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 2 1 0.5 Adam Armstrong Southampton 3 1 0.4 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 3 1 0.4 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 3 1 0.4 Casemiro Man Utd 3 1 0.4 Jérémy Doku Man City 3 1 0.4 Jack Harrison Everton 3 1 0.4 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 3 1 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 3 1 0.4 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 3 1 0.4 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 3 1 0.4 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 3 1 0.3 João Pedro Brighton 3 1 0.3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 3 1 0.3 Issa Diop Fulham 3 1 0.3 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 3 1 0.3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 3 1 0.3 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 3 1 0.3 Michael Keane Everton 3 1 0.3 Alexander Isak Newcastle 3 1 0.3 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 3 1 0.3 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 3 1 0.3 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 3 1 0.3 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 3 1 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 3 1 0.3 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 3 1 0.3 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 3 1 0.3 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 3 1 0.3 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 3 1 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 3 1 0.3 Levi Colwill Chelsea 3 1 0.3 Cristian Romero Tottenham 3 1 0.3 Harry Winks Leicester 3 1 0.3 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 3 0 0 Bernd Leno Fulham 3 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 3 0 0 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 3 0 0 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 3 0 0 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 3 0 0 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 3 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 3 0 0 Yasin Ayari Brighton 3 0 0 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 3 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 3 0 0 Matt Doherty Wolves 3 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 3 0 0 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 3 0 0 Cameron Archer Southampton 3 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 3 0 0 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 3 0 0 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 3 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 3 0 0 Simon Adingra Brighton 3 0 0 Tino Livramento Newcastle 3 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 3 0 0 Lewis Dunk Brighton 3 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 3 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 3 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 3 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 3 0 0 Mads Roerslev Brentford 3 0 0 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 3 0 0 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 3 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 3 0 0 Nathan Collins Brentford 3 0 0 Ederson Man City 3 0 0 Josko Gvardiol Man City 3 0 0 Rico Lewis Man City 3 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 3 0 0 Mateo Kovacic Man City 3 0 0 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 3 0 0 James Justin Leicester 3 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 3 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 2 0 0 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 2 0 0 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 José Sá Wolves 2 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 2 0 0 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 2 0 0 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 2 0 0 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Matheus Nunes Man City 2 0 0 Timo Werner Tottenham 2 0 0 Djed Spence Tottenham 2 0 0 Richarlison Tottenham 2 0 0 Julio Enciso Brighton 2 0 0 Georginio Rutter Brighton 2 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 2 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 2 0 0 João Félix Chelsea 2 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 1 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 1 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 1 0 0 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 1 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 1 0 0 Adam Webster Brighton 1 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 1 0 0 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 1 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 1 0 0 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 1 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 1 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 1 0 0 John Stones Man City 1 0 0 Phil Foden Man City 1 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 1 0 0 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 1 0 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 1 0 0 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 1 0 0 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 1 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 1 0 0 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 1 0 0 Nélson Semedo Wolves 1 0 0 Kepa Bournemouth 1 0 0 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 1 0 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 1 0 0

Under 2.5 goals theory worth following in EFL

The 12.30pm Saturday kick-off slot has always got my betting cogs turning in this brain of mine. For a punter like me who likes nothing more to stomach an unders based bet and believes there remains strong long-term value in opposing goals in football matches, the theory behind this kick-off slot affecting the flow and rhythm of a game has plenty of weight.

here has been a significant change in the way EFL games are being broadcast this season with more games than ever being live on Sky Sports. In order to avoid the 3pm blackout area, more games are being moved to the 12.30pm slot and there are some exciting early trends to latch onto.

Whether it's players struggling to adjust to the earlier kick-off time or atmospheres not quite being at peak levels, the early evidence suggests these games are averaging low goal totals. The raw numbers show when assessing the 29 games to have kicked off in the EFL at 12.30pm this season the goal average per game has been exactly 2.00. That is 0.61 down on the overall average which stands at 2.61 per game so far this season when analysing all games across the Premier League and EFL.

Those that have spotted this angle already will be making money on the under 2.5 line as 22 of the 29 games have seen less than three goals. For example, all three Championship matches last Saturday at 12.30pm landed for under 2.5 backers at 1.855/6 in Burnley vs Blackburn, 1.910/11 in Cardiff vs Middlesbrough and 2.26/5 in Coventry vs Norwich. The treble paid just under 7/18.00.

There are seven 12.30pm kick-offs scheduled for Saturday 14 September - there are none this weekend as the 3pm blackout is lifted during an international break so every club are accessible to watch live on Sky Sports. I'd advise punters to look very closely at those seven fixtures and if a case for a low scoring game can be made, don't be afraid to bet it with confident stakes.

The standout bet at this early stage where the markets are live comes in the clash between Millwall and Luton where 4/51.80 is on offer for under 2.5 goals. Rob Edwards is under pressure at Luton after a torrid start to the campaign and a change in style from the man-to-man expansive game to a more basic, defensive style of football could be on the cards. That should affect the total goal average.