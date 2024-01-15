</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Jones Knows Notebook: Roy Keane is right, let's relax about Tottenham
Lewis Jones
15 January 2024
3:00 min read class="entry_header__title">Jones Knows Notebook: Roy Keane is right, let's relax about Tottenham</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/lewis-jones/">Lewis Jones</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-15">15 January 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Jones Knows Notebook: Roy Keane is right, let's relax about Tottenham", "name": "Jones Knows Notebook: Roy Keane is right, let's relax about Tottenham", "description": "Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones - aka 'Jones Knows' - is back with his weekly notebook where he agrees with Roy Keane's assumption about Tottenham bei...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/jones-knows-notebook-roy-keane-is-right-lets-relax-about-tottenham-150124-664.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/jones-knows-notebook-roy-keane-is-right-lets-relax-about-tottenham-150124-664.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-15T11:28:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-15T11:27:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones - aka 'Jones Knows' - is back with his weekly notebook where he agrees with Roy Keane's assumption about Tottenham being overrated and backs it up with some alarming underlying metrics about their defensive process... Bet against Tottenham making top four @ [2.12] Underlying defensive metrics make for grim reading Beat the market by backing Luton's corner lines Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Listen to Keano, Spurs are overrated Being a good judge of judges is such an important trait when trying to crack the betting game. We all like to think our own knowledge and decision making can solely make us winning punters but it's an unrealistic dream. Filtering out the gold from the guff across the football spectrum and turning that gold into betting opportunities is a key skill to learn. That includes listening to pundits - and the levels of insight there can vary drastically. Usually, I'm more a Gary Neville than a Roy Keane listener, where sound thinking beats entertaining emotional outbursts but I was nodding along with Keane on Super Sunday in his assessment of Tottenham following their draw with Manchester United. Keane said on Sky Sports: "Spurs were this, Spurs were that but they drew the game. They were the better team but we can't go overboard on Spurs that they were outstanding. The manager praised his staff, the bus driver, everyone was getting praised - but it was against a poor Manchester United team. It was 2-2. Everyone relax." I agree, Roy. To my eye, Spurs, despite giving the impression of dominating the game through their 64% possession haul, rarely gave Manchester United too much to worry about when probing towards their box. They only created 0.48 worth of expected goals from open play with their main threat coming from set pieces, where 0.76 worth of expected goals were fashioned. I thoroughly enjoy watching Ange Postecoglou's style of play but Spurs, from a betting standpoint, aren't a team that fill me with confidence backing them at the prices they're being chalked up at. The balance still isn't quite there when defending transitions. There is a clear vulnerability. Opposition teams can pounce, counter attack and create big moments. United managed it whilst Burnley, Bournemouth, Brighton and Everton created a total expected goal ouput of 8.2 - that's an average of 2.05 per 90 - in Tottenham's last four fixtures. Spurs were fortunate to come out of that run of games with three victories. Let's look at some key numbers. Spurs have conceded 143 corners this season, only Sheffield United have conceded more while the 208 shots conceded from inside the box is a worrying sign as only Burnley, West Ham, Sheffield United and Luton have shipped more. The underlying expected goals against figure isn't pretty either having conceded 36.37 expected goals against this season, it's the same as Burnley and the joint-16th worst record in the league. Such volatility is rarely conducive to achieving consistent results, so laying them to make the top four at [2.18] on the Betfair Exchange does appeal as a profitable trading angle as winning games at this current rate with those underlying numbers is unsustainable. The absence of Son Heung-min is also going to have a seismic impact on their attacking output in the short-term. Replacing his finishing ability with Timo Werner is like heading into battle with a feather duster when you was once armed with a battering ram. In the last four seasons, only Erling Haaland (27.59%) has a better conversion rate in the Premier League than the Korean star (27.43%) from players to have scored a minimum of 25 goals. And, incredibly, Son has overperformed his expected goals output by 20 goals, recording an xG of 44.67 yet finding the net 64 times in the Premier League over the last four seasons. He is the best finisher in world football for me. Son is missing for the rest of this month and could be gone even longer if Korea advance to the final at the Asia Cup, something they are 13/8 to do. The final is set for 10 February in Doha, which means Son could be missing for Tottenham's next four fixtures - Man City in the FA Cup before league fixtures with Brentford, Everton and Brighton. If the prices are right, I'll be finding ways to take Spurs on in all those games and their top four hopes could subsequently diminish. Lay Tottenham to make top four @ [2.12] Bet now Keep on backing corner kings Luton One of the more surprising narratives that has caught my attention this season is Luton's Premier League progress. They have grown week-by-week, showing a confidence in their unique man-for-man style of play whilst playing very aggressively and direct when in possession. I really enjoy watching them. Teams are having trouble figuring them out. When you become comfortable and confident in playing a certain style, you become a very dangerous team. It's these teams I want carrying my cash. So, it felt right to add Luton to survive relegation at 3/1 to my ante post portfolio last week. And, when Luton are firing on all cylinders, their corner count is a betting angle to exploit. Rob Edwards knows his team must play for set pieces by getting the ball into opposition territory fast to create situations to win corners down the flanks or free-kicks by playing at a high tempo. The recent selection of Chiedozie Ogbene - a direct and speedy attack-minded player that loves driving to the by-line - has only helped in keeping Luton's corner numbers above market expectations. With him in the side, and the excellent Alfie Doughty on the other wing, Luton are working the ball wide and deep which is leading to plenty of corner winning situations. After winning seven v Chelsea, they won 11 in the FA Cup third round clash with Bolton before racking up eight at Turf Moor on Friday night - it's only the second time in 37 games that Burnley have conceded eight or more corners in a home game under Vincent Kompany. If Edwards keeps Ogbene and Doughty in the team for Tuesday's FA Cup replay at Bolton, I'd advise locking your eyes onto Luton's corner count on the Betfair Sportsbook and seeing what price the traders are dangling on the corner handicap and the corner race markets. Follow Lewis Jones' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week. Tottenham's poor defensive metrics make them hard to trust
Ange Postecoglou must improve Tottenham's defensive output to make them top four contenders aka 'Jones Knows' - is back with his weekly notebook where he agrees with Roy Keane's assumption about Tottenham being overrated and backs it up with some alarming underlying metrics about their defensive process...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214931777">Bet against Tottenham making top four @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Underlying defensive metrics make for grim reading</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Beat the market by backing Luton's corner lines</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2F90-minute-payout%2Fnew-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html&data=05%7C01%7C%7Cd8f45e878a874e3c2a5108db9373dba3%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638265898051003794%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CBdKKlqpy73QgBrZolAf5BNnC%2BoCfdbmfTwavbgTGUg%3D&reserved=0">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Listen to Keano, Spurs are overrated</h2><p></p><p>Being a good judge of judges is such an important trait when trying to crack the betting game. We all like to think our own knowledge and decision making can solely make us winning punters but it's an unrealistic dream. Filtering out the gold from the guff across the football spectrum and turning that gold into betting opportunities is a key skill to learn.</p><p>That includes listening to pundits - and the levels of insight there can vary drastically. Usually, I'm more a <strong>Gary Neville </strong>than a <strong>Roy Keane</strong> listener, where sound thinking beats entertaining emotional outbursts but I was nodding along with Keane on Super Sunday in his assessment of Tottenham following their draw with Manchester United.</p><p>Keane said on <em>Sky Sports</em>: "Spurs were this, Spurs were that but they drew the game. They were the better team but we can't go overboard on Spurs that they were outstanding. The manager praised his staff, the bus driver, everyone was getting praised - but it was against a poor Manchester United team. It was 2-2. Everyone relax."</p><p>I agree, Roy.</p><p>To my eye, Spurs, despite giving the impression of dominating the game through their 64% possession haul, rarely gave Manchester United too much to worry about when probing towards their box. They only created 0.48 worth of expected goals from open play with their main threat coming from set pieces, where 0.76 worth of expected goals were fashioned.</p><p>I thoroughly enjoy watching Ange Postecoglou's style of play but Spurs, from a betting standpoint, aren't a team that fill me with confidence backing them at the prices they're being chalked up at. The balance still isn't quite there when defending transitions. There is a clear vulnerability. Opposition teams can pounce, counter attack and create big moments.</p><p>United managed it whilst Burnley, Bournemouth, Brighton and Everton created a total expected goal ouput of 8.2 - that's an average of 2.05 per 90 - in Tottenham's last four fixtures. Spurs were fortunate to come out of that run of games with three victories.</p><p>Let's look at some key numbers.</p><p>Spurs have conceded 143 corners this season, only Sheffield United have conceded more while the 208 shots conceded from inside the box is a worrying sign as only Burnley, West Ham, Sheffield United and Luton have shipped more. The underlying expected goals against figure isn't pretty either having conceded 36.37 expected goals against this season, it's the same as Burnley and the joint-16<sup>th</sup> worst record in the league.</p><p>Such volatility is rarely conducive to achieving consistent results, so laying them to make the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214931777"><strong>top four at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange</strong></a> does appeal as a profitable trading angle as winning games at this current rate with those underlying numbers is unsustainable.</p><p>The absence of Son Heung-min is also going to have a seismic impact on their attacking output in the short-term.</p><p>Replacing his finishing ability with Timo Werner is like heading into battle with a feather duster when you was once armed with a battering ram. In the last four seasons, only Erling Haaland (27.59%) has a better conversion rate in the Premier League than the Korean star (27.43%) from players to have scored a minimum of 25 goals.</p><p>And, incredibly, Son has overperformed his expected goals output by 20 goals, recording an xG of 44.67 yet finding the net 64 times in the Premier League over the last four seasons. He is the best finisher in world football for me.</p><p>Son is missing for the rest of this month and could be gone even longer if Korea advance to the final at the Asia Cup, something they are 13/8 to do. The final is set for 10 February in Doha, which means Son could be missing for Tottenham's next four fixtures - Man City in the FA Cup before league fixtures with Brentford, Everton and Brighton.</p><p>If the prices are right, I'll be finding ways to take Spurs on in all those games and their top four hopes could subsequently diminish.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lay Tottenham to make top four @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214931777" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Keep on backing corner kings Luton</h2><p></p><p>One of the more surprising narratives that has caught my attention this season is Luton's Premier League progress. They have grown week-by-week, showing a confidence in their unique man-for-man style of play whilst playing very aggressively and direct when in possession. I really enjoy watching them.</p><p>Teams are having trouble figuring them out. When you become comfortable and confident in playing a certain style, you become a very dangerous team. It's these teams I want carrying my cash. So, it felt right to add Luton to survive relegation at 3/1 to my <a href="https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/13041975/why-ross-barkley-and-alfie-doughty-can-steer-luton-to-safety-at-3-1-jones-knows">ante post portfolio last week</a>.</p><p>And, when Luton are firing on all cylinders, their corner count is a betting angle to exploit.</p><p>Rob Edwards knows his team must play for set pieces by getting the ball into opposition territory fast to create situations to win corners down the flanks or free-kicks by playing at a high tempo. New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply. </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 11 August, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Man City</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1.05" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47999">1.05</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man City" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1.06" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47999">1.06</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1.06" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56323">1.06</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1.07" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56323">1.07</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arsenal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1.17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1096">1.17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1.18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1096">1.18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aston Villa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aston Villa" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="63908">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aston Villa" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="2.22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="63908">2.22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tottenham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tottenham" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="2.16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48224">2.16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tottenham" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="2.22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48224">2.22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48351">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="16" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48351">16</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25422">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25422">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bournemouth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bournemouth" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1141">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bournemouth" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1141">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brighton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18567">14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brighton" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18567">15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chelsea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chelsea" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="55190">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chelsea" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="19" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="55190">19</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>West Ham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="West Ham" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48756">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="West Ham" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48756">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Burnley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Burnley" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="27" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56299">27</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sheff Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sheff Utd" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48470">44</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fulham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fulham" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56764">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fulham" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56764">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luton" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="223467">9.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luton" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="223467">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Everton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Everton" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56343">10.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wolves</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wolves" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48044">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wolves" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48044">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brentford</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brentford" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="78864">13</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Crystal Palace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Crystal Palace" data-market_id="1.214931777" data-price="14.5" data-side="back" Most read stories href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/vitoria-guimaraes-v-arouca-tips---defences-to-be-pierced-in-portugal-140124-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be pierced in Portugal</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/bet-builder-tips-lens-v-psg-best-bets-on-sunday-back-7-1-four-leg-bet-builder-120124-1225.html">Lens v PSG: Back 7/1 Bet Builder at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-real-madrid-v-barcelona-super-cup-betting-tips-el-clasico-best-bets-preview-picks-140124-1063.html">Real Madrid v Barcelona: Back a Super 5/1 El Clasico Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li More English Premier League More Football Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super 