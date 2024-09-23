Jones Knows Notebook: Newcastle's alarming shots faced data revealed

Newcastle are so fragile and regressing under Eddie Howe

Mario Lemina a player to follow for luckless Wolves

Omari Hutchinson hitting the target for Ipswich

Newcastle's alarming shots faced problem

Newcastle are slipping under the radar of many onlookers of how easy they are to play against.

Fulham's victory on Saturday came as no surprise - neither did the fact they managed to register 22 shots against this regressing Toon outfit, who look miles away from the levels they hit when qualifying for the Champions League.

The way Eddie Howe's side ship shots on their goal is getting out of control.

Remarkably, for a team who are picking up points at a rate akin to a team finishing in the top half they have conceded 10 or more shots in their last 26 Premier League fixtures. It equates to a shots faced per game average of 15.8 - only Manchester United and West Ham have faced more during that period since early December.

It's Manchester City up next on Saturday. Gulp.

The City -1 line on the Asian Handicap via the Betfair Exchange is surely going to move shorter than the 2.0811/10 currently on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Man City -1 on Asian Handicap EXC 2.08

Keep a close eye on super Mario for luckless Wolves

Wolves are winless and the pressure is growing on Gary O'Neil but this isn't the time for panic.

Once again O'Neil's team played excellently for large parts at Aston Villa and only yet more late wobbles, triggered by the pressure that is growing from this winless run, cost them a result.

Wolves posted 10 shots in the first half at Villa Park in a completely dominant first 45 minutes and it was Mario Lemina's impact that caught my eye. He is almost playing as a second striker for Wolves since the introduction of Andre into the Wolves midfield which has pushed Lemina further forward.

He scored and missed another big chance against Newcastle then followed that up by registering two more shots at Villa. It's a role that suits his style and O'Neil is keen to utilise his skillset there. He's worth keeping in your thoughts across the usual attack-based markets like shots and goalscorers.

Hitting the target: Hutchinson making his mark

Omari Hutchinson has now had 13 shots on target in his last nine starts for Ipswich, delivering for punters that have been taking his shot on target price which is always trading around the Evens mark with the Betfair Sportsbook.

The only blank in that run came away at Manchester City, completely forgivable when you factor in how little Pep Guardiola's side give away.

Kieran McKenna looks adamant on building his fluid front four around the former Chelsea youngster, who was snapped up for £18million in the summer. He has played every minute in the Premier League so far.

Players like that who are managers favourites are great for punters who are looking for value across the prop markets.

It's Aston Villa at Portman Road next for Ipswich and Hutchinson's prices for a shot on target will certainly be of interest.