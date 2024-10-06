Jimmy The Punt's Sunday tips: 7/1 Spurs goal-fest in the Premier League

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen to the best bets here!

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

Approach this one with caution.

Aston Villa may be hanging off the coattails of leaders Liverpool, two points in their wake, unbeaten in the Premier League, unbeaten but for the visit of Arsenal. This game against Manchester United doesn't look straightforward though.

The Villans celebrated a historic night on Wednesday. The return of Europe's premier competition to Villa Park was celebrated with a win against Bayern Munich but the comedown of that evening cannot be understated.

Villa have had an extra day to prepare for Sunday's match then opponents Man Utd who, despite leading 2-0 in the Europa League at Porto, had to snatch a point in stoppage time.

It means the Red Devils will head to Birmingham with a point to prove where-as the hosts could come crashing back to reality.

Last season's form suggests Unai Emery's side could drop points here as well.

Against the four teams who finished below them last season (Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man U), Villa only won two games and both came away from home. Tottenham spanked them 4-0, Chelsea drew 2-2 at Villa Park, Newcastle completed the double as did Man Utd crucially.

I think it highlights a potential chink in Villa's armour.

When the onus is on Villa against sides with the quality to hurt them, they can come unstuck.

That is not to say I want to side with Manchester United. Who would?

Their only victories this season have come against Southampton and Fulham.

At the prices I think the 1x2 is best avoided. Instead, I'll have my eye on the team news, particularly who is starting upfront for the hosts.

After his match winning contribution in midweek, Jhon Duran is becoming almost impossible to ignore.

Emery will be well aware that the Columbian may not have the same impact he does off the bench if handed a start, you only have to look at his performance in the League Cup against Wycombe.

Duran off the bench in the EPL this season:

157 mins played

10 shots

4 goals

So, should Duran start on the bench, I'll be having a nibble on his price to net when he is inevitably introduced.

Obviously, this is a tout that cannot be tracked and won't go on my record. It is just more a word to the wise, actually more a nod to the glaringly obvious.

Brighton vs Tottenham

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports

This clash on the south coast should be a thriller.

It pits two uncompromising coaches against one another, exciting styles, high lines and plenty of firepower. Goals look like a foregone conclusion.

Over 2.5 is currently trading at 1.412/5 on the Exchange but given the teams involved, I think the higher lines could be worth a nibble.

In the league, Brighton have scored at least two goals in four of their games and have only kept two clean sheets and the scary part is, they have been fortunate to concede as few as they have according to the xGA.

Chelsea were the first team to exploit Fabian Hürzeler's tactics and misfortune.

The misfortune came as Dutch duo Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke were both ruled out at Stamford Bridge. With the pair on the right side of defence, Brighton conceded four goals in the opening five games and without them, they conceded four goals in 41 minutes.

Van Hecke looks set to miss out on Sunday and Veltman remains a doubt.

As the squad becomes increasingly stretched (Simon Adingra, James Milner, Joao Pedro, Matt O'Riley all potentially missing this weekend) more costly errors could be expected with the high line the Seagulls play.

Tottenham extended their winning run to four games in midweek with a win in the Europa Conference League.

Even with the potential absence of Son Heung-min, Spurs have the firepower to put Brighton to the sword.

James Maddison is in fine form and will be smarting from his England exclusion, Brennan Johnson cannot stop scoring and Dominic Solanke looks to have shed the shackles of his hefty transfer fee netting in each of his last three starts.

Although the even money about over 3.5 goals is tempting, I am going to be a little bit more greedy and back 'Any Other Away Win' at 8.007/1 on the Exchange under the 'Correct Score' market.

Scores up to the 3-3 draw are priced so any other away win sees the bet paid out as a winner.