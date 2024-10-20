Jimmy The Punt's Sunday Tips: 19/1 Anfield Bore Draw in the Premier League

Wolves vs Manchester City

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

Manchester City have only had Rodri for 66 minutes in the Premier League this season. A substitute appearance against Brentford and the first 26 minutes of the clash against Arsenal.

At a glance it looks like the Cityzens have been doing fine without him. Seven games, five wins and no defeats leaves them one point off the title pace. Impressive considering they have played Arsenal.

But scratch the surface a little and things are not so rosy.

City have not kept a clean sheet since opening day and have conceded more goals than Nottingham Forest.

Perhaps Pep Guardiola's side are due a loss.

Fulham and Newcastle both beat them in the xG battle and across those two games City created two 'big chances' and shipped seven.

Fulham had enough chances to win the game several times over and Championship side Watford gave City a scare in the EFL Cup getting a goal softly ruled out.

I think taking Wolves on the Asian handicap (+1.5 & +2.0) is the way in here.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves Asian handicap +1.5 & +2.0 EXC 1.82

Obviously, Wanderers only have a point. It leaves them level on points with Southampton at the foot of the table without a win.

It does not make for a compelling case but their price of 10.519/2 on the Exchange has peaked my interest because City's recent performances suggest a defeat has been brewing for a few weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Wolves to win EXC 10.5

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports

Liverpool boast the best defence in the division.

They have only conceded twice, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are the next best with six, and have shipped an xGA of just 5.2 which is also comfortably the best in the division.

They host Chelsea in Super Sunday's feature game and the Blues have netted 16 times this term, a tally only Manchester City can top.

So, at a glance, you might think goals are expected here but I disagree.

Ten of the Blues goals have come in two games. They scored six in a crazy game at the Molineux and four against Brighton who were hell bent on playing into their hands with a crazy high line.

Take out those two games and Enzo Maresca's side have averaged less than a goal per game.

It is also worth considering the Chelsea boss was not happy with the lack of control in the second half of that clash with Wolves. He said he would rather the second half ended 0-0 and the Blues won the game 2-1 then watch the chaos that ensued after the break.

The Italian craves control, just look at his spell at Leicester and he has shown us he would love control to replace this chaos. Couple this with Liverpool's solid defence and I think the goal line is worth taking on.

Under 2.5 has clicked in four of both Liverpool and Chelsea's seven league games this term and looks worth a tout at a bumper price.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals EXC 3.05

As always, I am going to be greedy and take 'No First Goalscorer' as well, a scoreline this fixture has thrown up in five of the side#s last seven clashes, not that head-to-heads count for anything...

Recommended Bet Back No First Goalscorer EXC 20.0

