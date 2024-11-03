Jimmy The Punt's Sunday Tips: 14/5 Villans fancied in the Premier League

Silly not to shuffle Spurs

Cold Palmer

Dons to beat MK

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

It was only last weekend I was tipping Tottenham at a similar price to the one they are on Sunday to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Eagles picked up their first win of the season and I was made to look a fool.

Fast forward a week and I am ready to do the opposite and oppose Spurs. Fickle.

Villa conceded late in their last league game, dropping two points at home to Bournemouth.

They followed that up with defeat to Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday whilst Spurs beat a second string Manchester City side.

Those midweek results are a major reason the Villans price of 3.8014/5 appeals.

Unai Emery rotated heavily. John McGinn was the only survivor from the side that started in their last Premier League outing. Ange Postecoglou, on the other hand, only made five changes with the spine of his side remaining the same.

Both sides have European games on the horizon and although Villa were knocked out of the League Cup, keeping the squad fresh will help them in the long run.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to win EXC 3.8

Man Utd vs Chelsea

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports

Cole Palmer is a shade of odds on the score or assist at Old Trafford this weekend, a price that is simply too big.

The Blues maverick already has seven goals and five assists in the Premier League this season ranking him joint second in the latter and joint third in the former. However, his G+A per 90 average of 1.39 cannot be trumped.

Palmer has failed to have a hand in at least one goal on three occasions this term (vs Man City, Bournemouth and Liverpool) but has registered at least one key pass or shot in every appearance.

Last season, he netted 22 goals and set up another 11 (goals per 90 average of 1.14) meaning he boasts a staggering top flight total of 45 goal involvements across two seasons and 42 appearances.

All of which makes the 10/111.91 price worth a tout.

Manchester United have not kept a clean sheet in their last six hours of competitive football. Leicester netted twice in the cup in midweek, as did West Ham domestically, Fenerbahce scored in the Europa League and Brentford scored first at Old Trafford.

Although there has been a managerial change for the hosts, Chelsea should get chances and if they do score, no doubt Palmer will have something to do with it.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to score or assist SBK 10/11

MK Dons vs Wimbledon

Sunday 12:30

Many football fans across the country will be checking for the result of this one on Sunday afternoon, no doubt hoping Wimbledon have made it three wins in as many clashes with MK Dons.

Sunday's visitors have scored four across the last two League Two meetings with their rivals, winning both without conceding and at 2.568/5 their price here appeals.

Johnnie Jackson gets what this means for the Dons faithful. He spoke about his angst at the draw setting up this clash but no doubt will relish the opportunity to get one over MK Dons on their own patch and progress to the next round of the cup.

WImbledon have made a competitive start to the League Two season, heading into FA Cup weekend two points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

They thumped MK Dons 3-0 in September and have gone toe-to-toe with Notts County and Port Vale, two of the division's high-flyers.

MK Dons were one of the ante post favourites for the title but have failed to live up to the bill yet.

The defeat at Plough Lane was the final straw but just two wins in the opening six games cost Mike Williamson his job. Under Scott Lindsey, MK Dons have only lost one of six league games but the hot streak could stutter on Sunday given the context of the clash and at a big price, the visitors appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Wimbledon to win EXC 2.56

