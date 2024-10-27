Jimmy The Punt's Sunday Tips: 12/1 Emirates Bore Draw in the Premier League

Keep it simple at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

Keep it simple at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace signed off last season with a flurry of points. The Eagles took 19 from the last 21 on offer. It got plenty of people salivating about their prospects for the season under Oliver Glasner but it hasn't clicked. They began the season with a whimper as one of only four teams to remain winless having taken a measly three points from eight games.

Maybe the importance of Michael Olise for both Eberchi Eze as an individual and Palace as a collective was underestimated. The winger departed for Bayern Munich in the summer and neither Eze or the Eagles have been the same since.

It also does not help that Jean-Philippe Mateta, who bagged 13 goals in his last 11 appearances, has not carried on in that rich vein of form this term.

So, a shade of odds on, Tottenham in the 1x2 look a great price.

Spurs squandered a two goal lead at Brighton earlier in the month but that is the only blemish on an otherwise faultless spin of eight games.

Spurs completed the double over Palace last term and have won their last five duels, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make it six this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Spurs to win EXC 1.91

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports

Arsenal host Liverpool in Super Sunday's feature game and I am doubling down on last weekend's stance involving the Reds and siding with a lack of goals.

Going with unders is never an easy watch and the no first goalscorer tout at Anfield last Sunday took only 29 minutes before a Mohamed Salah duly dispatched his penalty and downed the selection. Undeterred, I think it is worth another revisit this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 goals EXC 1.99

Why? You might ask.

Well, it is a little bit of stubbornness but mainly because of Liverpool's opposition; Arsenal.

They were the best defensive side in the Premier League last season and although Mikel Arteta's side have already conceded eight this season, they have kept clean sheets in half of their domestic matches.

The Gunners beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek but at what cost? Riccardo Calafiori was forced off and might not be fit to start here joining Jurriën Timber as a doubt. It comes amidst a bit of a defensive crisis for the North Londoners who are also without suspended William Saliba and the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney.

I am not sure who will start at the back for Arsenal on Sunday but I think given the circumstances, Arteta would take a point if you offered him one right now.

Then, factor in the opposition. Liverpool have been the best defensive unit this season. Nine clean sheets in 13 games in all competitions. Everything points towards unders and although neither have had a stalemate, I think the writing is on the wall here.

Recommended Bet Back No first goalscorer EXC 11.5

