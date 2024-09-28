Jimmy The Punt's Saturday Tips: 225/1 Centre Back at the Double?
Jimmy The Punt is back for Betfair and hoping to bounce back after a disastrous weekend where none of his six tips cashed in. As ever, he has played it safe with three punts including a 225/1 brace.
-
Goals at Portman Road
-
Spurs suckers for set piece goals
-
-
Ipswich vs Aston Villa
-
Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports
Ipswich have tentatively grown into the season. Although they gave a great account of themselves in the first half against Liverpool and got off to a flyer at the Etihad, the Tractor Boys campaign didn't start properly until MD3.
Kieran McKenna's side have taken three points from as many games which includes a point at Brighton and a last minute equaliser at St Mary's last weekend.
A feature of their promotion campaign was their cautious approach away from home and Gung-ho performances at home and I think McKenna will begin to loosen the shackles a little bit for the visit of Aston Villa.
At Portman Road, the Tractor Boys games averaged 3.95 goals a game last season and considering Aston Villa are usually pretty obliging on the goals front, this clash could see overs click.
Each of the Villans last five games has seen this bet land and it certainly looks a backable price this weekend. No doubt Unai Emery's side could cover the line on their own, as they have done three times in their last four games, but I dont think this game will be as routine as their odds on price suggests.
Manchester United vs Tottenham
-
Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports
Apparently, around Tottenham Gugliemo Vicario is known as Venom. I haven't got a clue who that is but a quick Google search reveals the Marvel anti-hero to be a man merged with a 'symbiotic alien with lethal abilities.'
Having watched a fair bit of the Spurs keeper this season, I would've thought Venom couldn't come and claim a corner to save his life. Zing.
No but seriously, any idiot could tell you Ange Postecoglou's side have struggled from set pieces this season but it takes a special type of idiot to tip Manchester United to capitalise on them not once but twice, in one game...but that is exactly what I am doing.
Tottenham top the charts for shot percentage conceded from set pieces (46.15%) and xG percentage conceded (38.75%) shipping 18 shots, 2.1 xG and conceding twice.
Gabriel netted for Arsenal in the North London Derby and at the prices available backing Red Devils centre back Matthijs de Ligt to score appeals on Sunday.
The defender opened his account in the victory over Southampton and that was one of five shots he's had across 266 mins of top flight action. Stats per 90:
- 0.34 goals
- 0.32 xG
- 1.69 shots
- 1.69 shots on target
The Dutchman is yet to miss the target, unsustainable? Potentially. Or is he due a brace? At 225/1226.00 I'm not going to say no.
Recommended bets
