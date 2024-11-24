Ipswich v Man Utd: Fernandes to feature in 8/1 and 12/1 Bet Builders for Amorim debut

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Watch here!

Man Utd fans would have somewhat dreaded a tricky trip to Portman Road in the final knockings of Erik ten Hag's reign, but their new saviour Ruben Amorim's first game in charge means they'll face newly-promoted Ipswich full of renewed hope after a nice little settling stint from Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Premier League is a different world so Amorim may take time to adjust, but players always seem to respond to a new voice in the dugout, and Ten Hag was no doubt underperforming given the amount of money spent on this United squad.

A lot of United's problems had been a lack of structure and style, so Amorim won't be able to change that fully overnight, but at times a lack of effort was also clear and that will surely not be an issue in front of the Super Sunday cameras. The players already showed as much in the effort they put in for Van Nistelrooy.

So United are rightly clear favourites at 8/131.61.

The Red Devils have won 17 of 19 league games against newly promoted sides and their last nine such games away from home - and that class really should tell again.

Ipswich, though, did pick up their first win of the season at Tottenham before the international break and Kieran McKenna would love to finally get a home win under their belts in this primetime game. The hosts are lofty 4/15.00 shots though - with the draw coming in at 16/54.20.

The main problem for both these sides has been scoring goals, with both managing just 12 and a quarter of Man Utd's total coming against Leicester last time out.

Maybe that's a sign of things to come for them, and while Ipswich are still last in the league in terms of expected goals, shots and shots on target, they have scored in six of their last seven and back at home after a win I think they can cause problems and score a goal - but it won't be enough.

Recommended Bet Back Man United to win and both teams to score SBK 15/8

Back four-fold with free Bet Builder offer

As you may have spotted at the top of the piece, there's a FREE football acca or Bet Builder on offer this weekend on the Sportsbook, so it'd be rude not to pick out some of the best player props to try and take advantage.

Firstly to Bruno Fernandes, who has exploded into life since Erik ten Hag left. I wouldn't say he wasn't trying but the ex-boss must be shaking his head to see Fernandes produce four goals and two assists in the four games since his departure.

Fernandes will want to be the main man under Amorim too so expect another all-action display here. We'll back Fernandes for a goal or assist at 10/111.91.

Striker Liam Delap is at the heart of everything for Ipswich and leads the team with nine shots on target this season - he's 4/91.44 to add to that tally on Sunday.

The former Man City man will be jacked up to play United, and since he also leads Ipswich in terms of fouls this season with 25, we'll add in Delap to give away 2+ fouls at 4/51.80 as well. He's given away fouls in 11 of 12 games this season with six of those being multiple foul games.

And finally, Alejandro Garnacho has had twice as many Premier League shots on target than anyone else in the Man Utd squad, and with at least one in seven of nine we'll go conservative and add in the 4/91.44 on Garnacho having just 1+ shot on target here.

Recommended Bet Back Fernandes goal/assist, Delap 1+ shot on target & 2+fouls, Garnacho 1+ shot on target SBK 8/1

And since there's that free Bet Builder on offer on the Sportsbook this weekend then there's a 12/113.00 goalscorer double worth a look on Fernandes & Delap both finding the net.

Let's face it, if anyone's going to score for the Tractor Boys it'll be Delap - who has scored six of their 12 league goals and is involved in almost all of the good things they do going forward. He can also create goals for himself out of nowhere which helps so at 3/14.00 anytime he's the man to play for the hosts.

And as mentioned, Fernandes has been a new man since Ten Hag left and he'll be vying for teacher's pet status with his fellow Portuguese. So with his recent goal rush then 21/10 on Fernandes anytime scorer is reasonable.