Ipswich v Arsenal: Back Tractor Boys to tame low scoring Gunners

Gunners only won two of their last seven PL games

Ipswich have scored in nine of their last 10

With Delap back, Ipswich are a bet on the handicap

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.











Ipswich v Arsenal

Sunday April 20, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Lack of Arsenal focus opens door for Ipswich?

Arsenal are a stone-cold banker then for the away win? Hardly.

Despite their heroics against Real Madrid, their form in the Premier League has bumped along a rocky road. For a team that are priced up here as short as the 4/111.36 with the Betfair Sportsbook, I'd want a team with those probabilities in much better current form than Arsenal.

The 1-1 draw with Brentford made it just two wins from their previous seven Premier League matches and all roads lead to PSG for them now. When taking short prices you want to make sure everything is in your favour - it's not here with Arsenal's motivation for three points clearly questionable. We could proper pre-season friendly vibes from their players over the next few weeks as all their eggs go in the Champions League basket.

Can we trust Ipswich though?

Once they started losing games this season, that mentality has been very hard to Kieran McKenna to turnaround. Losing has become a habit for Town especially at Portman Road. They've taken just seven points in front of their own fans compared to the 14 they've won away and have lost nine of their last 10 home Premier League matches.

However, the key factor here might be knowing that their fate of relegation is sealed.

They've looked scared of their own shadow in the last few months, clearly not coping with the pressure of the relegation fight. Those shackles are off now.

Leicester and Southampton have played with similar freedom and have improved for it with the Foxes drawing at Leicester and Saints nicking a point at West Ham on Saturday. Ipswich themselves roared into a 2-0 lead before having to settle for a 2-2 with Chelsea last weekend. There is evidence emerging that perhaps knowing they'll be playing Championship football next season is helping performance levels.

Ipswich are the bet here then with their Asian Handicap line at +1.25 where we can get a price of 2.0521/20 on the Betfair Exchange.

This bet means we make money if Ipswich avoid defeat or Arsenal win by one goal, gaining full stakes win on Ipswich double chance and half stakes win with a one-goal defeat.

This is an appealing investment based on the Arsenal motivation factor and their recent underwhelming displays in attack. They have only scored more than one goal in one of their last seven Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are very reliable when it comes to adding to the scoring. They have scored in nine of their last 10 Premier League games, either side of 1-0 defeat vs Crystal Palace in March.

With Liam Delap likely to back leading the line too, it's a fair argument to play that they'll have the most dangerous attacking player on the pitch if Arsenal decide to rest Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. If Ipswich score, Arsenal will need to score three or more goals for this Asian Handicap bet to lose - something they have achieved just once in their last 13 Premier League outings.