Fulham have conceded 4 goals in their last 9 games

Wolves have seen BTTS in only 8/23 EPL encounters

Opposing goals appeals at odds-against quotes

Fulham pinch the points at Brighton

Manor Solomon handed Fulham the advantage in the race for European qualification as he secured an unlikely Premier League victory with a late goal away to Brighton.

The Cottagers rarely made it out of their own half in the absence of focal point Aleksandar Mitrovic but substitute Solomon's 88th-minute winner made amends for a below-par performance.

Brighton had been dominant throughout; the hosts had two goals ruled out for offside but failed to make the most of their chances.

Marco Silva's men struggled to make any forays forward and delivered little when they did so, with Bobby Reid looking isolated up front.

Solomon provided late solace with a well-taken finish, although head coach Silva conceded his side were far from their best at The Amex. Silva said: "It was a tough game against a very good side, the way they play and the way they are dominant. Overall, it wasn't our best performance but we showed the resilience, the desire and the belief until the last minute."

Mitrovic is expected to return to the Fulham XI for Friday night's fixture with Harry Wilson likely to return to the bench. Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano miss out for the hosts.

Wolves fail to fire against Bournemouth

Only Manchester City had been in better form over their past four top-flight fixtures than Wolves coming into last weekend's home match with Bournemouth.

Julen Lopetegui's troops had won three of their last four and were looking to equal a club record of three Premier League victories in a row. But a toothless display saw the Old Gold downed 1-0.

Wolves struggled to break down a resilient Cherries team with a Craig Dawson header and a late Ruben Neves half-volley, both easily saved, their only true chances of note.

Matheus Cunha also had a flurry of second-half shots for the hosts but was unable to find the target, leaving Lopetegui and his team frustrated at the final whistle.

Lopetegui said: "After they scored we played with a big frustration. This is a pity for me because in these moments we have to be calm and play football. We forgot this a little bit. With their only shot inside the box they score. But this is football, we have to accept this."

Wolves should be boosted by the return from suspension of Mario Lemina for Friday night's trip to the capital.

Hee-Chan Hwang remains sidelined but Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez are both hoping for a recall to the starting XI with Diego Costa another alternative up top.

Fulham and Wolves have met five times in the Premier League over the past decade with the Cottagers winless in those encounters, failing to even score in each of the most recent four fixtures (W0-D2-L3).

The Whites have also returned just W1-D1-L4 when welcoming the Old Gold to Craven Cottage in league action going back to 2011/12.

Since the resumption of the Premier League following the World Cup break, only Manchester United have won more games than Fulham 2.407/5.

Marco Silva's in-form men have posted W6-D1-L2 in that sequence, keeping three successive clean sheets and conceding just four goals in that nine-game sample - over 13.5 hours of football.

Wolves 3.309/4 have won two of their four Premier League away days under Julen Lopetegui (W2-D1-L1), only losing at Manchester City.

The Old Gold have managed W3-D1-L3 under the Spaniard overall to move three points clear of the bottom-three, although goals remain a concern with the visitors striking twice or more in only two of those seven showdowns.

Fulham were the Premier League goal kings before Christmas. However, the Cottagers contests have proven to be much more restrained since top-flight football resumed.

Only two of the Whites' last nine league fixtures have seen both sides score and a repeat of Both Teams To Score 'No' appeals at 2.0621/20 considering Wolves' own goal trends this term.

Back Both Teams To Score 'No' @ 2.06 2.06

Just 8/23 (35%) of Wolves' overall matches have featured Both Teams To Score 1.9110/11 winners, whilst only three of their 11 meetings with the current top-half teams saw both sides oblige.

With both teams operating inside the bottom-eight for non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) output over the past eight Premier League fixtures, it could be a cagey contest.

Those chasing bigger prices may wish to support the 3.953/1 on Fulham Double Chance, Under 3.5 Goals and Aleksandar Mitrovic to score at anytime via the Bet Builder.

