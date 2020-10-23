Fulham v Crystal Palace: Mitrovic in among the goals

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Saturday October 24, 15:00

Cottagers already under pressure

This could be a long old season for Fulham. Five games, one point.

It should be three points because they really should have won at Sheffield United last week.

A lively-looking Ademola Lookman put them ahead before Aleksandar Mitrovic almost single-handedly did his best to make sure they weren't going to secure their first win of the campaign.

His missed spot-kick can admittedly happen to anyone but there were fewer excuses for his lazy challenge in his own box that resulted in a penalty out of nowhere. Credit to the big man for getting back and trying to use his aerial ability in defensive duties but if he's going to be making such terrible misjudgments, he might as well not bother next time.

They need to get both Lookman and Ruben Loftus-Cheek more involved in proceedings. They add the pace and class to the side and are the best chance of providing the aforementioned Mitrovic with some decent service.

Typical Palace

It's been pretty much a typical Palace season so far. 14th place with two wins, a draw and two losses, not many goals scored and a side set up to be 'hard to beat'.

The difference in their decent form now from the poor form from the back end of last season has mostly been down to their one star player: Wilfried Zaha.

Having spent most of last season sulking at not getting the transfer he wanted, he looks really up for it this time round. He has four goals already and though admittedly two of them were penalties, he's been a different player to last season.

Jordan Ayew misses out with illness so Michy Batshuayi should play ahead of Christian Benteke.

No reason to play match winner market

It's rare that you get a game where the two sides are exactly the same price but that's the case here. It's 15/82.88 the pair with 9/43.25 the draw.

I wouldn't necessarily want to side with either of the two at those prices so if anything, the draw would just about be my choice. Having said that, a quirky Opta stat tells us that a Fulham draw in the Premier League is a collector's item. When they got one last week, it was their first in 24 games.

As ever, if we don't have to play this market, we won't.

In-form Zaha worth a second look

Palace have scored in four of their five games so far and against a porous defence, you'd think they should get at least one.

Zaha isn't a bad price at all at 13/5 for a man who has four goals already this season and now has the added advantage that he takes penalties.

Last week's scorer Lookman is 9/2 as is Loftus-Cheek, but the latter doesn't score that many. I always look out for the price on goalscoring full-back Patrick van Aanholt (8/1) but he may have to settle for a place on the bench after only just returning from injury.

Mitrovic one of three goals in an SGM

Both sides have seen three of their five games so far go over 2.5 goals and whereas that's still quite a small sample, I still think the price on 'overs' looks too big at 6/5.

I certainly wouldn't trust Fulham's defence too much while Palace themselves have conceded in four of their five games and eight goals in total.

I'm going to take that price and add a Mitrovic goal to it to complete a Same Game Multi bet. The moody Serbian is absolutely central to everything the Cottagers do in attack and is a fine player when in the mood. He got two at Leeds, had a prolific season last time out in The Championship and is by far Fulham's best chance of a goal, so the 6/4 will do me just fine.

The double comes to 3.83, with the added advantage that it comes with a special offer of a free bet (details below).

