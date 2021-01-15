Fulham v Chelsea: Blues can't be trusted despite past record

Fulham v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Sky Sports Main Event

No more accusations of Fulham being flaky

Fulham remain in the bottom three but suddenly there seems hope that survival can be achieved.

They're just two points behind fourth-bottom Brighton but, notably, the Cottagers have two games in hand over the Seagulls.

From looking pushovers, Fulham are suddenly very hard to beat. Their only loss since November 22 came at Manchester City and even then that 2-0 defeat was hardly a disgrace.

The problem is, Fulham are still struggling to win games. In fact, they're now bona fide draw specialists having had stalemates in their last five Premier League outings.

That run includes draws against Liverpool (home) and Spurs (away) so they're providing stern opposition to the top teams which bodes well for the visit of Chelsea.

The Blues have been tough opponents for them though. In fact, they've lost the last five Premier League games against their local rivals and not beaten them anywhere since March 2006.

Chelsea on miserable run of road defeats

From a Chelsea point of view, they haven't lost to Fulham in all competitions in 19 games.

But it's recent form, not historical, that will be of most concern to Chelsea.

From looking like a side that could take their turn at the top of the Premier League's ever-changing summit, the Blues are suddenly down in ninth place.

Away from home, it's won three, drawn two and lost three, those trio of defeats coming at Everton, Wolves and Arsenal. If they seem fresh in the memory, that's because they're Chelsea's last three away games. A side that were hard to beat on the road have suddenly lost their way.

Overall in the top flight, Frank Lampard's men are near the bottom of the form table after a single win, a draw and four defeats in their last six.

At least Timo Werner and Kai Havertz got on the scoresheet again last time. Then again, that was in the FA Cup at home to League Two Morecambe.

Chelsea worth opposing

Chelsea are considered very hot favourites at just 1.538/15 to take all three points.

That leaves some attractive prices on the other two options, with Fulham in at 7.613/2 and The Draw a point bigger than standard at 4.57/2.

I'm tempted by the Fulham win price but a reminder... they've won just two of 16 Premier League games so far.

It's not beyond them but the draw is obviously a big runner too. In that case, I'll back the hosts with a goal start and play Fulham (+1) at 2.829/5.

Fulham have turned into an Unders team

At first guess, it seems that Over 2.5 backers wouldn't get much return in Fulham home games.

However, the split is down the middle. Current score from their eight Premier League games at Craven Cottage: Overs 4 Unders 4. However, three of the Overs came in their first four home games before Parker had tightened up the defence.

He's taken it to such a point now that their last three at Craven Cottage show 0-0, 0-0 and 1-1.

Overs is 1.824/5 while Unders is 2.186/5. That seems fair enough.

As for Both teams to Score, it's landed in just three Fulham home matches and in four of Chelsea's eight away games.

The market is balanced: Yes is 1.9720/21 and No 1.9420/21.

Liverpool repeat worth a look in Same Game Multi

Fulham shook Liverpool by coming out fast and that leads to an opening on the Same Game Multi market.

In that game, Bobby Decordova-Reid deservedly put the hosts in front after 25 minutes before Liverpool hit back in the second half to earn a point.

Chelsea have been trailing at the break in two of their last three away games and earlier this season they were 3-0 down after 45 minutes before fighting back to get a draw at West Brom.

So, let's try Fulham to lead at half-time and a 1-1 draw (Fulham's favourite result) on the Same Game Multi at a juicy 34.23.