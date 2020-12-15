Fulham v Brighton: Stats suggest goals are a certainty in basement battle

Fulham 3.02/1 v Brighton 2.6213/8; The Draw 3.412/5

Wednesday 16 December, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

Fulham hopeful despite slipping into bottom three

Fulham slipped back into the relegation zone over the weekend, but they have every reason to be encouraged about their chances of staying up.

The Cottagers came very close to pulling off a shock win against Liverpool, before the reigning Premier League champions converted a late penalty to make it 1-1. With Burnley beating Arsenal, Fulham moved down into 18th place, but a win against Brighton would see them climb out of the bottom three.

Fulham have just completed a run of five successive games against teams in the top half of the table (W1 D1 L3). It was a decent points haul considering the standard of opposition and now comes two games against Brighton and Newcastle, in which Fulham will be targeting victories.

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed the match against Liverpool with an ankle injury. He could join Terence Kongolo on the sidelines.

Brighton lose convincingly

Brighton suffered their most comprehensive defeat of the season over the weekend and now need to bounce back.

The Seagulls travelled to face Leicester on Sunday and lost 3-0, with all of the goals being scored before half-time. It was their sixth defeat of the season and the first in which they've failed to score a goal.

Graham Potter will hope to get things back on track against Fulham. Generally Brighton have played well this season, even in defeat and really should have more points than the ten that they've accumulated. With a home match against Sheffield United to follow the trip to Fulham, Potter's team can realistically target maximum points.

Brighton could be boosted by the returns of Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana, who both missed the game against Leicester with injuries. Should they both return, Jose Heriberto Izquierdo will be Brighton's only unfit player.

Points could be shared

It's Brighton that are the favourites at 2.6213/8, with a Fulham win at 3.02/1 and the draw at 3.412/5.

With more talent and Premier League experience in their squad, it right that Brighton are favourites, but it's hard to be convinced by them. They often fail to get the results that their performances deserve and on the evidence of Fulham's display against Liverpool, this will not be an easy game.

Fulham's are starting to look like a decent outfit at home. The value could be with the draw at 3.4 12/5 , in what looks likely to be a tight match.

Goals will surely flow

If the result is in doubt, both teams to score looks a certainty to land at 1.8810/11. It's landed in five of Fulham's last eight Premier League games and in nine of Brighton's total of 12 matches. Over 2.5 goals also looks too big at 2.111/10, having been successful in eight of Brighton's twelve games.