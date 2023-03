Arsenal & Fulham in top three for over 2.5 goals in games

Saka has 10 goals and nine assists in the league

Back a 12/1 Bet Builder on corners & player props

Fulham a decent side at home

Fulham have had a couple of frustrating results in the Premier League having been held at home by Wolves before losing a lively battle with Brentford 3-2 on Monday night.

Marco Silva's side are still well placed but they've got a poor record against Arsenal, losing their last four home contests, and are still missing the influential Palhinha as he's suspended.

The Cottagers have lost just three of 13 league games at home this season but defeats against Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle show they can struggle against the better sides - and they've lost their last nine games against teams starting the day top of the table.

They're still on course for a superb season but will just need to be wary of slipping away a bit, and that could take getting Aleksandar Mitrovic back in the goals after going eight games without finding the net.

Arsenal playing like champions

Starting the week five points clear with 12 games left the Premier League title is well within Arsenal's grasp, and that last-second comeback win against Bournemouth got the old "that's what champions do" label that proves many thing the Gunners can go all the way now.

Mikel Arteta has now seen his side score three 90-plus minute winners in their last eight games, which you could argue is down to being luck - the bizarre goal being allowed at Villa despite a clear offside being a prime example. But they're getting it done, and that's what you need to be champions.

Going on this opponent then it could be planer sailing against Fulham, who they've got their highest Premier League win rate against (71%) and with four away London derbies wins all with a clean sheet already in the bank this season.

The Gunners have also won a league-high 15 points from losing positions this season, proving that they've got belief and are never beaten - they're looking every bit champion material so far.

Gunners odds-on for yet another win

Arsenal head to Craven Cottage as 4/7 favourites with Fulham 9/2 shots and the draw priced up at 16/5.

Goals had dried up a bit for Fulham of late with four straight games going under 2.5 goals before the five goals went in at Brentford - but they've still had the joint-most games going over the magic number this season with Man City.

And the Gunners are just one behind in third with 16 of 26 going over and with those stats the 5/6 on over 2.5 goals here doesn't look too bad at all - certainly worth looking at for Bet Builders.

I'd also come down on the side of both teams managing to score here at 20/23, with Arsenal keeping just two clean sheets in 10 and Fulham scoring in seven of eight and being lively enough at home.

Ultimately though you have to fancy Arsenal getting the job done, but it won't be without issue as Fulham have proved they can handle themselves and cause problems, so something like an Arsenal win and over 2.5 goals at 7/5 looks about right.

Best Bet Builder options

Stats-wise there's a big discrepancy in the corner numbers for both sides with Arsenal well ahead of Fulham by 41, and only four teams have conceded more corners than the Cottagers so taking the Gunners -2 on the corner handicap at 10/11 seems a sound play.

In terms of players, Bukayo Saka has been the main attacking threat with 10 league goals and nine assists and at 10/11 for another goal involvement he'd be your star man to stay on the right side of.

Back Arsenal -2 corner handicap, Willian 1+ shot on target, Pereira 1+ Foul & Saka goal or assist @ 12/1

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are both Evens in the goal or assist market while Mitrovic is 2/1 to end his scoring drought, which if Fulham can get enough service he could well end and cause the Gunners all kinds of problems.

At a decent price of 13/10 I'm happy to roll the dice on Willian having just 1+ shot on target against his former employers. He's gone three starts without one but if there's ever a game where he'll be shooting on sight it's this one.

And just for the final cherry on top, I'll pick out Andreas Pereira from the 1+ foul market - as he's given a foul away in three of last four games and against the league leaders he'll be hyped up for this one.