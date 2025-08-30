Football Accumulator Tips: Back Aston Villa in Sunday Acca at 3/1

Villa can get their first win of Premier League season

Barca, Dortmund and Inter fancied to win

Tip #1 - Back Dortmund to beat Union Berlin @ 1/3 1.33

Dortmund were frustrated in their opening game of the Bundesliga season against a valiant St Pauli side, who held them to a 3-3 draw. Dortmund were reduced to 10 men but the sending off came in the 85th minute, so it didn't impact the overall game too much.

The most impressive part of Dortmund's performance was how often they tested the keeper. They only had eight shots in the game, but seven of these efforts found the target and three ended up in the back of the net.

Dortmund boasted the second best home record in the Bundesliga last season, winning 11 of their 17 games in front of the Yellow Wall. This is a commendable record as Dortmund were languishing in the bottom half of the Bundesliga for the first portion of last season.

Union Berlin finished 13th in the Bundesliga last season and only managed to win five of their 17 away assignments. Dortmund ran out 6-0 winners in this fixture last season and we should see another strong performance from Niko Kovac's side.

Tip #2 - Back Aston Villa to beat Crystal Palace @ 5/6 1.84

Aston Villa have had a tough start to the season, but they'll be able to register their first win of the season here against a Palace side that will be fatigued, following their Conference League qualifying game during the week.

I don't think Crystal Palace currently have the squad to be able to deal with the demands of Europe and the Premier League. They've already lost Eberechi Eze, who was their best attacking player, and could be without Marc Guehi by the time this game rolls around. Villa may have started poorly, but Villa Park was a fortress last season.

Unai Emery's side only lost one of their 19 games at Villa Park last season, which came quite early on in the campaign against Arsenal. They won 11 of these matches, so Emery's aim this season will be to turn a few more of those draws into wins.

Villa scored 34 goals across their 19 home games last season (1.78 per game). We haven't quite yet seen that same level of scoring power this season, with Villa drawing a blank in their opening two games, but expect that to change here.

Palace avoided defeat against Villa in three meetings between the sides last season, so there is also a bit of pride at stake for Unai Emery and his side who conceded 3+ goals in two of those matches. I expect a much more accomplished performance from Villa, against a Palace side that will be fatigued following their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Tip #3 - Back Inter to beat Udinese @ 3/10 1.30

Inter are a bit of an unknown coming into the new season after Simone Inzaghi's five season reign came to an end. When a long term manager leaves, there is usually a transitional process for the side, but Inter showed no signs of needing that in their first game of the season.

Inter ran out 5-0 winners against Torino in their opening assignment. They were totally dominant and had 20 shots, nine of which found the target. They didn't look as settled at the back as they did under Inzaghi, with 12 shots conceded against Torino, but new boss Chivu has kept the 3-5-2 structure in place for now, which should make this a more seamless transition for Inter.

Udinese were held in their opening game of the season at home against Hellas Verona, in a game that finished 1-1. They finished 12th in Serie A last season and were pretty vulnerable on the road, winning just five of their 19 games. They conceded 29 goals across these games.

Tip #4 - Back Barcelona to beat Rayo Vallecano @ 4/11 1.36

Barcelona are the most dangerous side in Europe this season. They have won their opening two games of the season, which have both been away from home against Levante and Mallorca.

They scored three goals in both of these games, which seems to be the minimum for Hansi Flick's side with the attacking talent they have at their disposal. Their defensive ability is almost irrelevant as they have the firepower to constantly outgun their opponents.

Barcelona boasted the best away record in La Liga last year, winning 14 of their 19 matches and their opening victories against Levante and Mallorca would suggest that this record should continue this season. Barcelona scored 50 goals across their away games (2.63 per game) in 2024/25, a record that could be eclipsed this season with the attacking reinforcements they have brought in. Barcelona also won both meetings between these sides last season.

Recommended Bet Back Dortmund, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Barcelona SBK 3/1

