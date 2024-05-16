Football Accumulator Tips: Back Andy Robson's Premier League final day acca at 4/1

Goals at Stamford Bridge kick off final day tip

Man City to romp to fourth title in a row

Plus bets on matches at Bees and Blades in 4/1 5.00 acca

The final day of the 23/24 Premier League season is upon us, and ahead of what could be a dramatic day of action, we have a four-fold covering all the key clashes.

All matches kick-off at 16:00.

Leg 1 : Chelsea v Bournemouth

Tip: Back BTTS

After a tumultuous year, Chelsea are closing out the 2023/24 in fine style and their 2-1 win at Brighton in midweek was their fourth Premier League triumph on the spin.

The Blues had a late scare when Albion's Danny Welbeck halved the deficit in injury time, though Chelsea failing to keep a clean sheet isn't exactly an unusual event, and 12 of their last 16 fixtures in the division have featured goals at both ends.

The BTTS market is an attractive prospect again on Sunday as Chelsea, who've been averaging 2.72 goals per game since the beginning of March, prepare to entertain a much-improved Bournemouth on the final day.

The Cherries, who will finish in a comfortable mid-table position, have given most opponents a run for their money this term and Andoni Iraola's charges can trade blows with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Seven of Bournemouth's last 11 league games have produced action at both ends and remarkably, The Cherries managed to rattle the net at least once in 13 of their last 14 away assignments.

In former Chelsea starlet Dominic Solanke enjoying a prolific campaign and wingers Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo providing excellent support from the flanks, Bournemouth pack enough punch on the counter-attack to compete on Sunday. Expect goals at both ends again.

Leg 2: Man City v West Ham

Tip: Over 2.5 Man City Goals

A victory for Manchester City over West Ham on Sunday will seal a fourth Premier League title in a row for Pep Guardiola's trophy-winning juggernaut. The Cityzens should be able to earn the victory they need in style against the wilting Irons.

West Ham have suffered three defeats in their last four away tests and the Hammers conceded at least four goals on each occasion in losses at Newcastle (3-4), Crystal Palace (2-5), and Chelsea (0-5).

Their lax defending, while particularly poor of late, has been an issue all season and only the league's current bottom three teams have conceded more goals than David Moyes' leaky outfit since August (71).

Man City look well-equipped to inflict more damage on West Ham's brittle backline on Sunday. The champions-elect have been running roughshod over opponents in the season's run-in, plundering four or more goals in six of their last eight league matches to rein in Arsenal at the division's summit.

With Erling Haaland (nine goals in six league games) back to his sizzling best, Man City smashed 14 goals combined past the last three visitors to The Etihad Stadium - a haul that should make for ominous reading from a West Ham perspective.

City mustered 13 shots on target when they beat West Ham 3-1 in London back in September and they've only managed more accurate attempts in a league fixture once since. Back City to score over 2.5 times again and to secure silverware in style on Sunday.

Leg 3: Brentford v Newcastle

Tip: BTTS

Newcastle travelled to Old Trafford confident of inflicting a victory over their injury-stricken hosts on Wednesday evening. However, the Magpies conceded three times in a five-goal thriller and their limp defending could see them exposed again at Brentford on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's side have kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League away games and that record suggests Brentford should have chances to mark their last outing at the Gtech Community Stadium with at least one goal on Sunday.

With the return of Bryan Mbeumo adding another string to their bow, Brentford have lost just once in eight games in the top flight. Having notched at least twice in four of their last six matches, they should have enough incision in the final third to score again against Newcastle.

Keeping the Magpies out at the opposite end could be a tougher ask for Thomas Frank's Bees, however. Newcastle notched two consolation goals at Old Trafford in their 3-2 midweek reverse in Manchester, and that was the 15th time in 19 league fixtures involving the Geordies that featured goals from both teams.

Despite some mixed results, Newcastle managed to hit at least two goals in six of their last nine away tussles over all, and previous form indicates the visitors have the means to create chances again.

A massive 72% of Brentford's Premier League home games this season have seen goals at both ends, so look for a similar outcome on Sunday.

Leg 4: Sheff Utd v Tottenham

Tip: Tottenham to Win & BTTS

Much to the ire of manager Ange Postecoglou's ire (but to the delight of some of their fans), Tottenham were beaten at home by Manchester City in midweek - a result that put the Cityzens in the frame to win the Premier League ahead of Spurs' North London rivals, Arsenal.

However, Postecoglou's teeth-grinding in the aftermath suggests a much-improved performance will be demanded at Sheffield United on Sunday. Each of Tottenham's last three Premier League wins came against teams currently placed in the division's bottom four (Luton, Burnley and Forest). The Londoners should have too much in their locker for Sheffield United on Sunday.

With their relegation long confirmed, The Blades lost for the sixth time in a row and the tenth time in 13 assignments overall when they were beaten at Everton last weekend. However, despite their sequence of defeats, United have developed a knack for netting consolations.

Indeed, they scored goals in four of their last five losses, while both teams got in on the act in 80% of the last 10 Premier League skirmishes they've contested since early March.

The league's worst outfit failed to score in only three of their last 10 runouts at Bramall Lane. Keen to sign off with a flourish before their demotion to the Championship, United could register again.

Tottenham had to claw their way back from a one-goal deficit to blunt the Blades in North London in September (2-1) and the pattern of Sunday's rematch could be similar. Combine an away win with both teams to score in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Andy's four-fold SBK 4/1

For insightful and smart football betting predictions catering to all types of bettors, you should visit my website, Andy's Bet Club. My Opta-powered bet builder stats tool is a great resource for bettors for the remainder of the domestic season, Euro 2024, and beyond. You can join my growing community over on Twitter or X.

Listen to Football...Only Bettor EPL final day special