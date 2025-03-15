Weekend ACCA Tips: A 12/1 both teams to score multi

12/1 13.00 BTTS Bet Builder backed across top two divisions

All 10 teams poor at the back but proficient up front

Ipswich a risk but one worth taking

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

It is a credit to Chris Wood's excellence this season that he is up there with Erling Haaland as one of the biggest attacking threats in the Premier League at the moment. Wood's Nottingham Forest travel to Ipswich while Haaland will lead the line for Man City at home to Brighton Saturday.

Betfair have boosted the odds on the pair each having one or more shots on target from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 for this week's Saturday Football Superboost. With seven between them in their last six games we reckon it has a good chance of landng.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland and Wood to have one or more shots on target WAS 1/2 SBK 1/1

Typically the 'both teams to score' option is viewed as a handy way to beef up a Bet Builder. Sometimes it's almost an after-thought.

But what if an acca is entirely made up of them? Is there sufficient value in that bet?

All five games below feature teams with a propensity to concede and a habit of regularly scoring. It's time to view the humble BTTS in an entirely fresh way.

City have won all seven of their Premier League meetings with the Seagulls, four of them to nil, but circumstances have dramatically changed since.

On eight occasions this term, Pep Guardiola's men have been breached at the Etihad in the Premier League, conceding 1.3 goals per 90. With John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji all out for the long-term don't expect that to improve anytime soon.

As for the visitors, 68% of their fixtures this term has seen both teams netting. Moreover, they are one of only three teams to reach double figures for draws.

BTTS at the Etihad is priced up at 1/21.50

The Tricky Trees have only failed to score three times on their travels this season. At the Emirates. At the Etihad. And when succumbing to a five-goal pasting at Bournemouth.

After spending the past fortnight nullifying Arsenal and City at home they're going to revel in the spaces afforded to them at Portman Road.

This is the riskiest of the five because it relies on the Tractor Boys scoring, something they haven't done in six of their 14 at home.

Crucially though, desperation is now taking hold, and Kieran McKenna's side will be acutely aware that fixtures such as this - in front of their noisy faithful - need to be capitalised on.

BTTS in East Anglia is priced up at 7/101.70

Boro smashed the Hatters 5-1 in the North-East back in November but despite 15 league places separating them this feels like more of an even contest.

Matt Bloomfield's ways are starting to bear fruit, evidenced by recent wins against Portsmouth and Cardiff. Subsequently both teams are 13/82.63 to win.



A more level playing field suits us just fine, especially as 10 of the last 12 meetings between these sides have seen both teams scoring.

Twelve of Boro's last 14 away fixtures have similarly ended without a nought to be seen.



BTTS at Kenilworth Road is priced up at 13/201.65

The cliché goes that relegation dog-fights are tight, low-scoring affairs. Reality often differs from this, as two porous defences meet and forwards have a field day.

72% of Plymouth's home games this term have seen both teams netting. 61% of Derby's away fixtures have ended in similar fashion.



Sometimes cliches should be ignored.

BTTS at Home Park is priced up at 23/202.15





The Cottagers have been involved in fewer games 'no nil' than any other top-flight side this season. Indeed, a staggering 21 of their 28 fixtures have seen both teams get on the score-sheet.



For Spurs, its 17 in 28, still a healthy amount, while pertinently seven of their last 10 league outings have finished with both teams scoring as their defensive frailties continue but up front they begin to get their act together.



It matters too that Ange Postecoglou's men have converted 25 on the road in 2024/25, a figure only topped by Liverpool, Bournemouth and Chelsea.

BTTS at Craven Cottage is priced up at 40/851.47