Premier League Tips: Five FPL stars to score a winning bet this Gameweek 10

The Goalscorer Bet: Mo Salah - Brighton (H)

Mo Salah is in ridiculous form this season: he's broken the 100 point barrier after just nine games and is on a seven game scoring streak. With double digit returns on six occasions in this campaign, you can bet on Salah in any fixture.

Liverpool are the best attack in the Premier League this season, scoring 27 goals. They also lie top for big chances over the season as a whole, and in their last four games. Unsurprisingly, Salah himself is top for big chances (8) and big chances created (4) in this spell.

Salah has five goals and four assists in eight games against Brighton. The Seagulls have just conceded four goals to Manchester City, although the quality of the defence is no major problem for Mo given his form right now.

Salah is available to back at 23/10 to score two or more goals against Brighton this weekend.

The Assist Pick: Demarai Gray - Wolves (A)

Demarai Gray has registered five attacking returns in nine starts this season, with two assists in his last four games. His creativity has certainly come to the fore in recent performances, with nine key passes and three big chances created over this spell.

Everton will be looking to improve their performance after a shocking final period of the game against Watford last time out, where they were defeated 5-2. Opponents Wolves are without a clean sheet in their last three games, conceding four goals.

Gray is available to back at 9/2 to assist against Wolves on Monday.

The Penalty Bet: Jorginho - Newcastle United (A)

Chelsea continue to go from strength to strength, scoring 11 goals in their last three games on a winning run. Their promising fixtures continue this weekend with a trip to St. James Park to face Newcastle United.

Jorginho registered his first attacking return of the season last weekend with an assist against Norwich and now faces a Magpies side who've already conceded three penalties this season. Jorginho has a fantastic record from the spot.

You can back VAR and bet on Chelsea to score a penalty against Newcastle United at odds of 11/4.

The Clean Sheet Bet: Joao Cancelo - Crystal Palace (H)

Manchester City continue to excel defensively, conceding just three goals in their last two games, having kept two clean sheets in this spell. They've conceded the least amount of shots (28) in this spell too.

Cancelo looks to be the most attacking prospect from the City defence, with two assists already in this campaign. Another clean sheet and attacking return could be on the cards for the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend.

Chelsea are available to back at 8/11 to to win to nil against Crystal Palace this weekend.

The Odds-Against Goalscorer Bet: Harry Kane - Manchester United (H)

Finally, we have an outside bet of Harry Kane to prosper at home to Manchester United this weekend.

It's a good time for Spurs to face the Red Devils, who've conceded nine goals in their last two Premier League games. Kane has had 14 shots in his last four games, with three big chances.

Back Harry Kane to score against Spurs at 11/10 in Gameweek 9.

