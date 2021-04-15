Everton v Tottenham: Spurs too short to consider

Everton v Tottenham

Friday April 16, 20:00

Sky Sports

Everton offer little on Monday

Everton played out a drab goalless draw with Brighton on Monday, a result that did little to enhance the Toffees' outside hopes of Champions League qualification. Carlo Ancelotti's outfit remain seven points adrift of the top-four positions with a game in-hand with the Merseysiders offering precious little in the final-third with Dominic Calvert-Lewin absent.

Indeed, Everton started bright enough but regressed, severely lacking the focal point of their top scorer. The Toffees lacked creativity and were sloppy in possession, with Ancelotti looking increasingly frustrated on the sidelines. The visitors failed to force a save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez until the 71st minute, their only on-target attempt.

A lengthening injury list, worsened when Yerry Mina limped off in the second half, saw defender Mason Holgate start in central midfield and seven members of an eight-man substitutes bench having just two Premier League appearances between them. However, Allan, Andre Gomes, Jordan Pickford, Josh King and Calvert-Lewin could all return here.

Tottenham top-four hopes in tatters

Man Utd inflicted further damage on Tottenham's hopes of making the Premier League's top four as they came from behind to secure a fully deserved 3-1 victory last Sunday.

Spurs went into this game knowing victory would keep them in touch with the Champions League places but another colourless performance followed from Jose Mourinho's men.

The Lilywhites are 13.012/1 to claim a Champions League spot.

Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead before the break but it was United who came out after the break with real purpose and intent, Fred's equaliser the inevitable result of the pressure that built up. Tottenham appeared dormant for long periods of play, dragged down by the stodgy game plan that seems far too conservative for a team boasting elite attackers.

This loss leaves Spurs six points behind fourth-placed West Ham and they will have to improve markedly if they are to turn their top-four aspirations into reality. Amongst Mourinho's curious post-match comments, an insistence Tottenham deserved more from the match largely fell on deaf ears. Meanwhile, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty remain out.

Spurs uneasy and unappealling favourites

Everton's 1-0 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture ended a run of 15 league games without a win against the North London side (W1-D7-L8). The Toffees have not done the league double over Tottenham since the 1985-86 campaign and have failed to take top honours in each of their last seven when welcoming the capital club to Goodison (W0-D4-L3).

Everton 3.4012/5 have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (W1-D2-L5), with the Toffees failing to score more than once in any of those eight outings. Carlo Ancelotti's charges have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches (W0-D2-L2) - not since December 2019 have Blues failed to succeed in five on the spin.

Tottenham 2.3211/8 have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brighton (20) losing more. Indeed, Spurs have let the lead slip in three of their last four Premier League matches (W0-D1-L2) and head to Goodison having managed only W3-D4-L5 on the road since early November, scoring 13 goals in 12 away games.

Take Toffees in goal-shy game

Everton have been involved in quite a collection of lifeless and entertainment-laden affairs in recent weeks. The Toffees have seen seven of their past nine matches produce Under 2.5 Goals 1.9010/11 profit, and if we exclude the breakaway top-two, the same wager paid out in eight of Blues' 11 meetings with fellow top-half teams this term.

Tottenham's away tussles have also been low on goals. Take out the weird and wild road trips to Southampton and Man Utd at the beginning of the campaign and Spurs' road trips have averaged 2.14 goals per-game with eight of 14 games as guests also rewarding Under 2.5 Goals hunters. Jose Mourinho's men averaged just 1.07 away goals in that sample.

With Everton expected to recover a batch of key personnel, plus Spurs looking too short to support considering they've taken top honours in only two of 12 tussles with fellow top-eight teams, I'm happy to support Everton in the Double Chance market alongside Under 3.5 Goals for an appetising 2.0521/20 shot.