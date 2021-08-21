Southampton v Man United: Visitors to continue their fine away record

Saints need signings

Ralph Hasenhüttl would have been delighted after 45 minutes of the new season, but his smile had disappeared by full-time, as his Southampton team went from 0-1 up at Goodison to eventually lose 3-1.

The Saints are a side that could struggle this year, they have lost Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard, with replacements being sparse.

Things don't get an easier for them this weekend as they welcome Manchester United to St Mary's, in a fixture that will give them nightmares from last season.

They were beaten 2-3 in the home game - and they led 2-0 until the hour mark - and then in February, United scored nine times in the reverse at Old Trafford.

As for the team news, Nathan Redmond could be in line to start after coming off the bench at Goodison, but other than him, the squad is pretty thin as Hasenhüttl scurries to replenish the players he has lost.

United to be taken seriously in title race

It was pretty much the perfect start for Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, as they beat Leeds 5-1, and confirmed the signing of Raphael Varane.

The former Real Madrid defender won't be ready to start at St Mary's, and other than possibly Jadon Sancho for Daniel James, I can't see any other changes from the XI that eased to victory against Leeds.

Mason Greenwood has the opportunity to shine in the central striking role once again, and if Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play like they did at Old Trafford, the young forward should be in for plenty of chances.

Man United's chances of winning the Premier League



Solskjær's men to beat the handicap

The visitors are trading at around the 1.654/6 mark on the Betfair Exchange and it's hard to argue against that.

United won 12 of their 19 away Premier League matches last term, and they were the only team not be beaten on their travels.

As already mentioned, they beat Southampton twice in that season, scoring 12 goals in total, and since that point, it's hard to argue against the fact that they have got stronger while the Saints have become weaker.

For balance, a home win is 5.85/1 and the draw is 4.47/2, but I would want much bigger than that to tempted by either.

Tipping a 1.654/6 single isn't my style, but I am happy to recommend a bet of Man United -1 on the handicap. That basically means that United need to win by two goals or more, and at 2.767/4, I think that's a shade overpriced.

Continue to expect goals

Into the goal markets now and Over 2.5 is odds-on at 1.784/5, with the Under at 2.265/4.

The first round of fixtures last week saw goals flying in, and the return of fans certainly contributed to that.

The buzz will likely to continue into this weekend, with the 10 teams who were away getting the chance to play in front of their own support this time.

Over 3.5 is my selection for St Mary's, and it can be backed at 3.052/1. It landed in both fixtures between the two last season, and in their respective matches last Saturday.

Bet Builder

My Bet Builder for this match is a 10.71 shot that is made up of three selections.

I am sticking with Over 3.5 Goals, and combining it with the in-form, Bruno Fernandes to have 2+ Shots on Target, and United to have the most corners.

