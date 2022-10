Visitors have won just one of their last seven against Everton

Antony looking to set United league record

Ben Steele expects a cagey affair on Sunday night

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 much has been made of Manchester United's spending, and this summer was no different. The arrival Antony from Ajax for over £80 million was met with some surprise over the fee but the Brazilian has hit the ground running.

It took the 22 year old just 35 minutes to open his account, against table toppers Arsenal, before scoring an excellent goal in United's derby thrashing last week.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for more of the same from the winger as his side aim to end a poor run of form against Sunday's opponenets. United have won one of their last seven league games against Everton and have won just twice on Merseyside since 2016.

Antony clearly has an eye for goal and will be keeping Vitaliy Mykolenko busy on the Everton left on Sunday night. The Brazilian is bidding to become the first United player ever to score in his first three Premier League games and @ 7.513/2 to open the scoring I think he's well worth a look.

Antony to score the first goal in the game @ 7.5

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season Frank Lampard and Everton were expected by most to struggle again. However, the signings of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady along with the good form of Jordan Pickford have solidfied the backline and the Toffees currently boast the best defensive record in the division.

Pickford's form is positive news for England fans ahead of the World Cup and will be a key factor on Sunday. With United expected to have much of the possession, Everton will likely sit back and look to soak up pressure before hitting their opponents on the counter.

The hosts' style of play almost forces low scoring games, the question will be can they hold out for the full game. Under 2.5 goals in the game is well worth a look at 1.910/11 but I'm backing a Bet Builder of Under 2.5 goals, a draw at half time and Man Utd to win @ 9.75.

One of the few positives to come from last week's humbling defeat at the hands of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden was the late game performance of Anthony Martial.

After replacing Marcus Rashford for the final half an hour, with the game already out of reach, Martial looked very bright. Scoring twice, including a penalty he won himself, and forcing himself into contention for a starting spot on Sunday.

The Frenchman also made a goalscoring appearance from the bench on Thursday in the Europa League and has looked sharp whenever he has played. If he doesn't start he will almost certainly feature and [2.75] to score anytime is well worth a look.