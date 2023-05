Man City have won 10 straight in the Premier League

Everton are scoring goals and can net again here

Man City to win and BTTS pays an attractive 3.2 11/5

Everton bidding to follow up wild win

Brighton 1 Everton 5 must rank among the most surprisingly scorelines of the season. No, make that the last decade. Actually, let's go with ever!

The Toffees had managed just 12 away goals before that trip to the south coast and yet they smashed five past an in-form team that, until that bonkers evening, had conceded fewer home goals than Manchester City and Arsenal.

So was that a one-off that came magically out of thin air? A freak performance that travelling Toffees fans will have to cling onto when their team drops to the Championship?

The magnitude of it was hard to fathom but Everton had marked our cards to some degree by having 23 shots in their 2-2 draw at Leicester a few days earlier.

Clearly, rather like Steve Cooper with Nottingham Forest, Everton boss Sean Dyche has decided that trying to one-nil your way to safety won't cut it. The handbrake has been let off a little and Everton are suddenly scoring goals.

The return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to give the Merseysiders a focal point has obviously played a big part in that even though the striker has only managed a single goal in four games since making his comeback from injury in April.

Treble dream is all systems go for City

Holding Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the Bernabeu on Wednesday has kept Manchester City firmly on target for the treble.

Pep Guardiola's men have traded at just 2.35/4 to hoist the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup and it's hard to see who might stop them such has been their form over the last few months.

With a vastly superior goal difference to Arsenal, eight points from their final four games - this one, home to Chelsea and away to Brighton and Brentford - will do for City in the Premier League.

And having reeled off 10 straight victories in the top flight, it's hard to think this would be the leg that lets treble backers down.

Obviously, Pep has to spin plates still and with the second leg against Real coming up on Wednesday, there's a chance that Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne may be rested.

However, Haaland tends to play more often that not and there's every chance Pep will start him. If not, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez spearheads the attack while there are no shortage of options to cover for De Bruyne.

City red-hot favourites for 11th straight win

One thing that Guardiola may take into account is the first meeting between the two which somehow ended 1-1.

The hosts couldn't add to Haaland's first-half goal and were punished for their profligacy by Demarai Gray's thumping equaliser in a rare Everton surge upfield.

In other words, he'll want to put this to bed as soon as possible in which case the starting XI could be a strong one.

Man City are just 1.384/11 to record an 11th straight Premier League victory while Everton are 9.417/2 for the win that would go a long, long way to securing their Premier League safety. The Draw is 5.79/2.

Everton, who start the game fourth bottom on 32 points, travel to Wolves and host Bournemouth in their final two games so a draw here could be very useful.

City to win but without clean sheet

Man City aren't overly-attractive at such long odds-on and anyone who backed them in the first meeting will be wary of another slip.

But there seems good scope to head to the Both teams to Score market and back Man City and Yes at 3.211/5.

Everton have found their scoring boots and City have conceded in eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Add in the filter of away games and City have managed just two clean sheets in their last 13 road trips and one of those was at Bristol City.

Back Man City to win and Both teams to Score @ 3.2

Alvarez and McNeil offer Bet Builder options

Tipping City to win whilst conceding obviously means I expect at least three goals.

An Erling Haaland Bet Builder taking that outcome into account is worth a look. City win, BTTS and Haaland to score pays 3.613/5.

Switching Haaland for Alvarez in that Bet Builder raises it to 4.67/2. Alvarez has netted in two of his last three away games.

As for Everton, Dwight McNeil scored a brace at Brighton and has registered in his last two games at Goodison.

That could pave the way for this Bet Builder: Haaland to score, McNeil to score, City win and BTTS. It pays just under 2322/1.

Opta stat

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League away games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 26 top-flight visits to Goodison Park (D7 L14). They could become just the second side to win six in a row away against Everton, after Portsmouth between 1948 and 1956.