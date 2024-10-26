Everton v Fulham: A rare stalemate on the cards & back a 5/1 fouls special

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Improving Everton to contain Cottagers

The doom and gloom has lifted at Everton after a four-game unbeaten run, and they can match their longest streak without defeat under Sean Dyche if they can avoid yet another home loss against Fulham.

The Cottagers have won on their last three league trips to Goodison Park having previously lost 22 in a row, and are unbeaten in five against the Toffees (W3 D2) with four clean sheets.

Everton's run has come against three strugglers (Leicester, Ipswich, Palace) and an out-of-sorts Newcastle (when Anthony Gordon missed a pen) so it's hard to judge if it's real improvement or cricumstances - but the points have certainly built confidence.

And it's been a mixed bag for Marco Silva's side, but they have looked really good at times - if Adama Traore could finish they could've easily beaten Man City while they shot themselves in the foot against Villa with a missed pen, a red card AND an own goal - the holy trinity of blunders.

That all adds up to the bookies not being able to split them, with 13/82.63 on both of them for victory in the Saturday teatime kick-off - and the draw likely to be a popular option at 23/103.30.

Backing under 2.5 goals at 5/61.84 will also be a popular move having landed in three of Everton's last four and three of Fulham's four away league games.

Fulham have made fast starts recently, scoring first in five straight league games, but Everton have had back-to-back clean sheets and despite being at home it'll be the usual safety-first approach from Dyche, and I'm not sure how Fulham will cope breaking them down. This one smells like a draw to me.

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Everton v Fulham SBK 23/10

Use your head for some value player props

I'm not sure we'll be overloaded on shots but a couple of angles to look at both involving headers - with first James Tarkowski worth a look at 7/24.50 for a headed shot on target as it's known on the Sportsbook.

The Everton defender has had six goal attempts this season, all with his head! So you'd expect him to get one on target at some stage and the Toffees are known for their set pieces.

It's a shame you can't combine headed shots in a Bet Builder as Tarkowski at 4/51.80 would go right in there.

Recommended Bet Back Jimenez & Calvert-Lewin 1+ headed shot on goal @ SBK 9/5

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (8 headers) and Raul Jimenez (4) are also worth a look as they're 9/52.80 to have headed goal attempt each in a double - and you have to consider Fulham here as the Cottagers actually lead the league in headed goal attempts this season.

And one price that stands out here is Kenny Tete at 8/19.00 for a header at goal, as with three he's just one behind Jimenez in the Fulham squad. Tete's had 12 goal attempts in total so is always likely to be a threat.

And one final one from the player props is a chunky 5/16.00 double on Abdoulaye Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin to both have 3+ foul involvements during the game.

Doucoure has given away three fouls in three of his past four games, and two in the other, so is always likely, while Calvert-Lewin has been involved in 19 fouls this season with a pretty even 10-9 split which gives him extra chances to land his half for what would be the third time this season.

Recommended Bet Back Doucoure & Calvert-Lewin 3+ foul involvements each @ SBK 5/1

