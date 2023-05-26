</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-a-10-1-bet-builder-and-a-16-1-shout-at-elland-road-250523-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 10/1 Bet Builder and a 16/1 shout at Elland Road</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/luton-town-v-coventry-city-championship-play-off-final-tips-back-15-1-bet-builder-at-wembley-240523-1117.html">Luton Town v Coventry City Play-Off Final: Back NTT20s 15/1 Bet Builder at Wembley</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city-v-west-ham-tips-back-maddison-to-shine-for-fearing-foxes-250523-140.html">Leicester City v West Ham: Back Maddison to shine for fearful Foxes </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-is-live-in-the-dream-at-8-1-260523-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is Live In The Dream at 8/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-will-be-over-the-moon-if-york-selection-lands-260523-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake will be over the Moon if 16/1 York selection lands</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-50-1-nap-at-limerick-260523-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 50/1 NAP at Limerick</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-charles-schwab-challenge-tips-links-lover-backed-at-the-klm-open-250523-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Valspar second chanced at Colonial </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-charles-schwab-challenge-and-klm-open-230523-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Charles Schwab Challenge and KLM Open</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/klm-open-first-round-leader-tips-100-1-sullivan-to-shine-early-220523-719.html">KLM Open First-Round Leader Tips: 100/1 Sullivan to shine early</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-hosts-can-book-final-spot-240523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Hosts can book final spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-lucknow-to-deliver-knockout-blow-230523-194.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Lucknow to deliver knockout blow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-gujarat-titans-ipl-tips-short-innings-runs-on-tricky-pitch-220523-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Short innings runs on tricky pitch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/mens-french-open-outright-tips-medvedev-with-market-support-after-rome-title-250523-778.html">Men's French Open Outright Tips: Medvedev price cut from 26/1 to 12/1 after Rome title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/womens-french-open-outright-tips-swiatek-injury-the-major-talking-point-250523-778.html">Women's French Open Outright Tips: Injured odds-on Swiatek the major talking point</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-2023-form-guide-for-this-years-mens-singles-210523-779.html">French Open 2023: Form guide for this year's men's singles</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/next-us-president-odds-desantis-drifts-to-11-2-after-election-campaign-launch-250523-204.html">Next US President: DeSantis drifts to 11/2 after election campaign launch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Market cool on DeSantis ahead of predicted campaign bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-dubious-local-elections-narrative-presents-a-golden-opportunity-for-labour-backers-080523-171.html">UK Politics: Dubious local elections narrative presents a golden opportunity for Labour backers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Everton v Bournemouth: 1/2 Toffees far too short to support </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-26">26 May 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Everton v Bournemouth: 1/2 Toffees far too short to support ", "name": "Everton v Bournemouth: 1/2 Toffees far too short to support ", "description": "Everton bid to secure Premier League survival on Sunday when they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire believes are worth opposi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-26T11:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-26T10:12:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Everton bid to secure Premier League survival on Sunday when they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire believes are worth opposing at the prices. Everton without Calvert-Lewin Bournemouth impress against bottom-six Asian Handicap approach represents value [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/everton-vs-bournemouth/954471"] Everton survival hopes on the line Everton's quest to avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1950/51 will go to the final day of the season after Yerry Mina's bundled 99th minute equaliser earned the Toffees a potentially priceless point away at Wolves last weekend. It means Sean Dyche's side go into the weekend knowing victory over Bournemouth will guarantee Premier League survival. The Merseysiders can also maintain their status by matching or bettering the results of Leicester and Leeds and Dyche was naturally delighted by his team's character post-match, delivering special praise for midfield man James Garner, who willingly took on the role of right-wing back after Nathan Patterson was injured. Everton's selection issues have also been compounded by the fitness worries of talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international pulled up with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time, and there's obvious concern surrounding his availability with the Toffees forward threat reducing significantly in his absence. Bournemouth can play without pressure Bournemouth were as short as [1/2] favourites for the drop pre-season, yet the Cherries are about to complete their sixth top-flight campaign and preparing to finish between 13th and 16th. The south coast club secured safety with three rounds of action to play, a remarkable achievement for a side universally predicted to go down. Bournemouth managed a W1-D1-L3 return before Scott Parker was sacked on the final day of August. Gary O'Neill stepped into the void on a caretaker boss but quickly impressed, steadying the ship at the Vitality Stadium and being rewarded with the role on a permanent basis at the end of November. Under his tutorship, the Cherries rank 15th in points return. Last weekend, O'Neill's outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United. Casemiro's stunning overhead kick proved the difference, although Bournemouth had chances of their own, going close through Dominic Solanke as well as a superb opportunity for Keiffer Moore. There was also a welcome return to first-tema action for David Brooks. Market overestimating Everton Everton have found the going tough in recent head-to-head encounters with Bournemouth. The Toffees have W4-D2-L5 in match-ups with the Cherries, although the Merseysiders have suffered three straight defeats against the south coast club, conceding exactly three goals in each reverse. That includes a 3-1 loss here on the final day of the 2019/20 season. Everton [1.49] are far too short to support. Sean Dyche's side are winless in four Goodison Park games (W0-D1-L3), shipping 10 goals in the process, and have only won four of their 17 Premier League dates under the current boss. The hosts have kept just four clean sheets during that 17-game sample and managed multiple goals on only four occasions. None of Bournemouth's [7.40] last 15 Premier League games have ended all-square (W7-D0-L8). However, after winning five of their seven fixtures in April, the Cherries have lost all three so far in May. Nevertheless, the visitors boast a solid record against fellow bottom-six scrappers (W5-D1-L2), including winning at Southampton, Leicester and Nottingham Forest. Asian Handicap angle holds plenty of appeal May is statistically-proven to be the highest scoring month of Premier League action. Since 2014/15 (and excluding rescheduled football during COVID times), May averages a bulbous 2.95 goals per-game in the EPL. It's a trend repeated across the continent's major leagues with the final day of the campaign often seeing a decent uplift on goals output. Over 2.5 Goals is a [1.76] shout on Sunday, although a more appealing angle of attack arrives in the Asian Handicap market where Bournemouth are available to support at [1.88] with an eye-catching +1.0 &amp; +1.5 start. This selection makes money should Gary O'Neill's outfit win, draw or even lose by a solitary goal at Goodison Park. Why? Well, this particular play has already paid out in 35 of 37 Everton encounters and the Toffees are shockingly short here as the motivational factor has been grossly overestimated. Everton have only gone off as odds-on favourites once all season and have been priced at [6/4] (2.50) or shorter on just four occasions yet the Toffees are [1.49] here despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury, plus the fact the Toffees could well survive without even winning. Back Bournemouth +1.0 &amp; 1.5 1.88 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mark O'Haire", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark_ohaire" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/SeanDychePointing1280-thumb-1280x720-178194-thumb-1280x720-178779.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Sean Dyche - Everton"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Everton must win to guarantee Premier League survival </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Everton vs Bournemouth </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 28 May, 16:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Everton vs Bournemouth", "description" : "Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 28 May 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Everton vs Bournemouth ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-05-28 16:30", "endDate": "2023-05-28 16:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Goodison Park", "address" : "Goodison Park" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Everton", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Bournemouth", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279 " href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279%20">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Everton%20v%20Bournemouth%3A%201%2F2%20Toffees%20far%20too%20short%20to%20support%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html&text=Everton%20v%20Bournemouth%3A%201%2F2%20Toffees%20far%20too%20short%20to%20support%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Everton bid to secure Premier League survival on Sunday when they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire believes are worth opposing at the prices.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Everton without Calvert-Lewin</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Bournemouth impress against bottom-six</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Asian Handicap approach represents value</h3> </li> <hr><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#29459C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000020400871474097795520000011887620275696670087_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000090996311995840590260000010515240927101878675_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146,23.1 152.5,25.9 162.9,22 156,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="84,23.1 77.5,25.9 67.1,22 74,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="72.7,28 66.3,30.8 55.9,26.8 62.8,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.9,33 54.5,35.8 44.1,31.9 51,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="49.2,38 46.2,44.3 38,42.6 41.2,35.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="180.8,38 183.8,44.3 192,42.6 188.7,35.8 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Everton</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Hoops__x28_3_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#C63C30;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <path d="M126.4,29.5C123,31.1,119.1,32,115,32c-4.2,0-8.2-0.9-11.7-2.6l4.4,15.3l-10.5-2.5L107.5,78l-10.3-2.5l10.5,36.7l-10.5-2.5 l10.3,35.9l-10.3-2.5l10.5,36.7l-10.5-2.5l10.3,35.9l-10.3-2.5l3.2,11.3h23.1l-1-3.5l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5l-10.3-35.9 l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5l-10.3-35.9l10.3,2.5l-10.5-36.7l10.5,2.5L126.4,29.5z"></path> </g> <polygon points="171.8,96.5 182.6,118.8 184.2,119.2 173.9,83.3 184.2,85.8 173.7,49.1 184.2,51.6 177.4,28 151.1,16.6 159.1,44.7 148.6,42.2 158.9,78 148.6,75.6 159.1,112.3 148.6,109.7 158.9,145.6 148.6,143.1 159.1,179.8 148.6,177.3 158.9,213.2 148.6,210.7 151.8,222 174.9,222 173.9,218.5 175.5,218.8 174.5,187.1 173.7,184.3 174.4,184.4 "></polygon> <g> <polygon points="57.3,44.7 46.8,42.2 57.1,78 46.8,75.6 54.8,103.5 58.2,96.5 56.8,144.5 57.1,145.6 56.8,145.5 55.9,174.7 57.3,179.8 55.7,179.4 54.9,205.6 57.1,213.2 54.7,212.6 54.4,222 73.1,222 72.1,218.5 82.4,220.9 71.9,184.3 82.4,186.8 72.1,150.9 82.4,153.4 71.9,116.7 82.4,119.2 72.1,83.3 82.4,85.8 71.9,49.1 82.4,51.6 73.1,19.1 52.6,28 "></polygon> <polygon points="46.8,109.7 48.7,116.2 51.3,110.8 "></polygon> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_24_"> <rect id="Right_3_22_" x="178" y="96.6" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.6723 97.7003)" width="41.5" height="15.6"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_22_" x="23.4" y="83.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -76.3318 86.7431)" width="15.6" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#C63C30;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Bournemouth</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Everton vs Bournemouth</strong> Sunday 28 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/everton-vs-bournemouth/954471">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><strong>Everton survival hopes on the line</strong><br><strong></strong></h2><p></p><p>Everton's quest to avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1950/51 will go to the final day of the season after Yerry Mina's bundled 99th minute equaliser earned the Toffees a potentially priceless point away at Wolves last weekend.</p><p>It means Sean Dyche's side go into the weekend knowing victory over Bournemouth will guarantee Premier League survival.</p><p>The Merseysiders can also maintain their status by matching or bettering the results of Leicester and Leeds and Dyche was naturally delighted by his team's character post-match, delivering special praise for midfield man James Garner, who willingly took on the role of right-wing back after Nathan Patterson was injured.</p><p>Everton's selection issues have also been compounded by the fitness worries of talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.</p><p>The England international pulled up with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time, and there's obvious concern surrounding his availability with the Toffees forward threat reducing significantly in his absence.</p><h2><strong>Bournemouth can play without pressure</strong></h2><p></p><p>Bournemouth were as short as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><b class="inline_odds" title="1.49"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.49</span></b></a> favourites for the drop pre-season, yet the Cherries are about to complete their sixth top-flight campaign and preparing to finish between 13<sup>th</sup> and 16<sup>th</sup>.</p><p>The south coast club secured safety with three rounds of action to play, a remarkable achievement for a side universally predicted to go down.</p><p>Bournemouth managed a W1-D1-L3 return before Scott Parker was sacked on the final day of August.</p><p>Gary O'Neill stepped into the void on a caretaker boss but quickly impressed, steadying the ship at the Vitality Stadium and being rewarded with the role on a permanent basis at the end of November. Under his tutorship, the Cherries rank 15<sup>th</sup> in points return.</p><p>Last weekend, O'Neill's outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United. Casemiro's stunning overhead kick proved the difference, although Bournemouth had chances of their own, going close through Dominic Solanke as well as a superb opportunity for Keiffer Moore.</p><p>There was also a welcome return to first-tema action for David Brooks.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524326"><strong>Market overestimating Everton</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Everton have found the going tough in recent head-to-head encounters with Bournemouth.</p><p>The Toffees have W4-D2-L5 in match-ups with the Cherries, although the Merseysiders have suffered three straight defeats against the south coast club, conceding exactly three goals in each reverse. That includes a 3-1 loss here on the final day of the 2019/20 season.</p><p>Everton <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-betting-32372226"><b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.49</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b></a> are far too short to support. Sean Dyche's side are winless in four Goodison Park games (W0-D1-L3), shipping 10 goals in the process, and have only won four of their 17 Premier League dates under the current boss.</p><p>The hosts have kept just four clean sheets during that 17-game sample and managed multiple goals on only four occasions.</p><p>None of Bournemouth's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-betting-32372226"><b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.40</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b></a> last 15 Premier League games have ended all-square (W7-D0-L8). However, after winning five of their seven fixtures in April, the Cherries have lost all three so far in May.</p><p>Nevertheless, the visitors boast a solid record against fellow bottom-six scrappers (W5-D1-L2), including winning at Southampton, Leicester and Nottingham Forest.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279"><strong>Asian Handicap angle holds plenty of appeal</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>May is statistically-proven to be the highest scoring month of Premier League action. Since 2014/15 (and excluding rescheduled football during COVID times), May averages a bulbous 2.95 goals per-game in the EPL.</p><p>It's a trend repeated across the continent's major leagues with the final day of the campaign often seeing a decent uplift on goals output.</p><p>Over 2.5 Goals is a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a> shout on Sunday, although a more appealing angle of attack arrives in the Asian Handicap market where Bournemouth are available to support at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279"><b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a> with an eye-catching <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279">+1.0 & +1.5</a> start.</p><p>This selection makes money should Gary O'Neill's outfit win, draw or even lose by a solitary goal at Goodison Park.</p><p>Why? Well, this particular play has already paid out in 35 of 37 Everton encounters and the Toffees are shockingly short here as the motivational factor has been grossly overestimated.</p><p>Everton have only gone off as odds-on favourites once all season and have been priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.46</span></b> (2.50) or shorter on just four occasions yet the Toffees are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-betting-32372226"><b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.49</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b></a> here despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury, plus the fact the Toffees could well survive without even winning.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bournemouth +1.0 & 1.5</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279%20" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.88</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 83 pts<p>Returned: 90.26 pts</p><p>P/L: +7.26 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">EARN £10 IN CASH FOR EVERY FRIEND YOU REFER</h2> <p><span>For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino.</span> <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279">Back Bournemouth +1.0 & +1.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.88</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279 " href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.214524279%20">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Everton%20v%20Bournemouth%3A%201%2F2%20Toffees%20far%20too%20short%20to%20support%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html&text=Everton%20v%20Bournemouth%3A%201%2F2%20Toffees%20far%20too%20short%20to%20support%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-final-day-best-bets-from-10-11-to-6-1-250523-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Final day best bets from 10/11 to 6/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/47a1b86430c72f2fa49d7969d68400ede1b9f20b.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/47a1b86430c72f2fa49d7969d68400ede1b9f20b.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/next-spurs-manager-odds-11-1-potter-is-the-best-candidate-250523-722.html">Next Spurs Manager Odds: Why 11/1 Graham Potter is the best candidate</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Graham Potter.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Graham%20Potter.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-leeds-have-chance-to-stay-up-in-93-1-acca-240523-722.html">Premier League Tips: Leeds in with a chance of survival in 93/1 acca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sam Allardyce.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Sam%20Allardyce.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-neymar-should-sign-for-man-utd-250523-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Neymar should sign for Man Utd</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Rivaldo and Erik Ten Hag.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Rivaldo%20and%20Erik%20Ten%20Hag.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/">Team Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/">AFC Bournemouth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/">Arsenal</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/">Aston Villa</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/">Brentford</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/">Brighton & Hove Albion</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/">Chelsea</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/">Crystal Palace</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/">Everton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/">Fulham</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/">Leeds United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/">Leicester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/">Liverpool</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/">Manchester City</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/">Manchester United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/">Newcastle United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/">Nottingham Forest</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/">Southampton</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/">Tottenham Hotspur</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/">West Ham United</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/">Wolverhampton Wanderers</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/">Premier League Betting Guides</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/">Glenn Hoddle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookBAU300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6721517.GTimeout);ft6721517PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-a-10-1-bet-builder-and-a-16-1-shout-at-elland-road-250523-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 10/1 Bet Builder and a 16/1 shout at Elland Road</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city-v-west-ham-tips-back-maddison-to-shine-for-fearing-foxes-250523-140.html">Leicester City v West Ham: Back Maddison to shine for fearful Foxes </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-50-1-nap-at-limerick-260523-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 50/1 NAP at Limerick</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-is-live-in-the-dream-at-8-1-260523-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is Live In The Dream at 8/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html">Everton v Bournemouth: 1/2 Toffees far too short to support </a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Everton v Bournemouth: 1/2 Toffees far too short to support </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html", "name": "Everton v Bournemouth: 1/2 Toffees far too short to support " } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-bournemouth-tips-toffees-too-short-to-support-250523-766.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function(){ $('.betslip_promo').each(function(){ $(this).find('.inline_odds__main').clone().appendTo($(this).children('.betslip_promo__odds')).removeClass('inline_odds__decimal'); }); }); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7cd64370df2507ef","version":"2023.4.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>