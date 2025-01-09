Premier League: Moyes odds-on for sensational return to Everton after Dyche sacked

Everton sack Dyche just hours before FA Cup tie

Toffees 5/2 3.50 for relegation following one win in 11

Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman put in interim charge

David Moyes the early favourite to return to Goodison

Postecoglou the new odds-on favourite in Sack Race market

Moyes odds-on to return to Everton

David Moyes is the early 4/91.44 favourite to be the Next Permanent Everton Manager following the sacking of Sean Dyche, just hours before the Toffees host League One outfit Peterborough in the FA Cup third round.

Moyes, who was a firm favourite at Goodison Park before leaving the club to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, has been out of work since being sacked by West Ham at the end of last season.

It is likely that Moyes would jump at the chance to return to management in the Premier League at a club where he was extremely popular, and especially given he could be handed a clean slate with the Merseyside club having new owners in the Friedkin Group.

Dyche sacked after poor run of form

Dyche leaves Everton with the club 16th in the table, just one point above the drop zone, following just one win in their last 11 Premier League outings. During that spell the Toffees failed to score a single goal in eight of those matches. On Saturday they failed to register a single shot on target in a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The Toffees can be backed at 5/23.50 in the Relegation market.

Fans favourites Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman will take charge of Thursday night's game against Peterborough and have been put in interim charge of first team affairs while the club search for a new manager.

In a club statement, Everton said, "Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men's First Team Manager with immediate effect.

"Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club.

"The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course.

"Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis."

*odds correct as of 5pm Thursday 9 January

- David Moyes 4/91.44

- Jose Mourinho 5/23.50

- Lee Carsley 8/19.00

- Gary O'Neil 10/111.00

- Gareth Southgate 10/111.00

- BAR 14/115.00

Postecoglou new favourites in Sack Race betting

Following the sacking of Dyche - the second Premier League manager to leave this week following the departure of Julen Lopetegui from West Ham - Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is the new 4/71.57 favourite to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave.

The Spurs boss guided his side to a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the League Cup on Wednesday evening, but the north London outfit sit just 12th in the table following seven wins from their opening 20 league games.

New Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is second favourite in the market at 9/110.00 with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola third favourite at 12/113.00.

