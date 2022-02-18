Dimitar Berbatov: If there's any truth in Maguire-Ronaldo row it must end now

It was good to see United breaking the run of 1-1 draws with the defeat of Brighton on Tuesday but I don't think they have turned the corner yet. That will come when they put in consistent winning performances and go on a run.

They still seem to be in constant flux - good results are followed by bad results, and maybe some really bad results. And then we get a good one.

It was a hard game against Brighton. They can play football, know how to move the ball around and I like to watch them play. They caused United some problems but I have said before in this column - this is how United should win sometimes, winning even if they don't play well.

One of the main problems for the club is that they still do not know how to press. Graham Potter said that he knew United would not be able to get the ball when they lose it. Brighton explored that and played well. In fact, United consistently give their opponents too much space and end up chasing.

It takes time to learn how to press and you must have the players to do it but the club does have one of the masterminds of pressing in Rangnick.

United are still fighting for the top four, it's in their reach so any victory is very important in that battle. I prefer to see United playing well, but it doesn't necessarily matter how they play at the moment they just need to get those three points.

Leeds is a good chance to win again

Leeds are not playing too well right now, but they will not change their style. They'll keep playing the Bielsa way - attacking hard and exploring space.

But when they do that they leave spaces in behind and United's pace through Rashford and Sancho is going to be a big advantage, with the masterminds of Pogba and Fernandes pulling the strings in midfield.

This is a winnable game so I will back my old club to secure the three points, but of course it's United and we could be speaking again about another bad result and a crisis at Old Trafford!

It's painful to say it but Manchester City set the example. They are so consistent, a winning machine. Obviously, City have class throughout the squad but United have unbelievable talent in all positions. They have everything they need and they just need to consistently deliver the wins as top four is there for them.

Good memories of playing at Elland Rd

I played Leeds a couple of times in my career and the atmosphere will be fierce. We lost a Cup game 1-0 at Old Trafford early in my time at the club and won a Carling Cup fixture 3-0 at Elland Road towards the end of my time at United.

Paul Pogba made his United debut in that fixtures and I actually ended the game playing as a centreback alongside Michael Carrick. I was like Baresi and Beckenbauer rolled into one!

The Elland Road crowd was intense and hostile - everything you expect from the fixture - but it was good, you want that atmosphere. United must be ready for it on Sunday.

Maguire and Ronaldo feud must end now

There is always rumour and gossip going around at any club and who knows if there is anything in the story of a clash between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the captaincy. Harry says that's not the case. I hope he's right.

I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone @ManUtd https://t.co/YxLhQn8pqf -- Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 18, 2022

But if there is something to it then I hope they can speak face-to-face and sort it out.

What is for sure is that this is not the sort of thing United need right now. United are fighting for a top four spot which they need to achieve.

Nobody needs to be talking about this stuff right in the middle of the season.

Obviously Ronaldo is an icon in football, he's done it all and when you have a player like this in the side you need to use him, ask for advice and listen to what he says. He leads by example during training and the way he plays.

There is a point for Ronaldo being captain because he has experienced everything in the game. On the other hand Maguire is captain and, ok he may have had the odd bad game, but I don't think he would like to run from that responsibility.

If there is anything in it, they have to come together, sit down, speak to each other and the manager and just f**king sort it out!

Pogba has the power

There is always transfer speculation over any big name in football and I don't think the Pogba story will end before summer.

I like Pogs because I remember him coming into training when I was there. Now he is a star in the game, a World Cup winner and he still has more to bring to the table in the way he plays football.

Will he be at Old Trafford next year? In football when players arguably have too much power and can do pretty much what they want, if he wants to stay probably he will stay, and if he doesn't he won't.

Take each Champions League test as it comes

Atletico Madrid may be out of form right now but this is a hard game for United.

I make it a 50/50 game, which is a bit more even than the odds suggest, but the most important thing for United is to limit the mistakes, and just get the win, however they do it.

Luke Shaw was quoted as saying that United could win the Champions League. Most people would laugh at that, but the club has been there and done it, and they do have the players.

Right now though the best thing to do is just concentrate on each game, focus on the result and not look too far into the future.

Can Spurs and Conte be a success?

I read Conte's comments about Tottenham's transfer approach, the Italian pointing out that the club like to buy young and develop, and not getting in 'ready made' players, which for him is a problem because he wants to - and knows how to - get results here and now.

Antonio Conte vents his frustration with Tottenham Hotspur for 'weakening the squad' in the January transfer window and not bringing in experienced players. 'I have realised now this is the vision of the club.' https://t.co/NHHnoITkNs #Tottenham #THFC #Conte #COYS -- footballitalia (@footballitalia) February 16, 2022

But this is something you need to discuss before you come to the club. This should have been clear from the beginning. Maybe they did have these conversations, and a promise has not been kept.

I sincerely hope not, and I hope this is not going to be a big problem for Spurs.

Conte is a great coach, a winning coach, and I want to see him win a trophy at the club.

This can't be another Mourinho situation.

City not what Spurs need now

Honestly, I expect City to win the game. In their current form how can you oppose them?

Of course it's possible there will be a surprise. The odds are very big on a Spurs win but there is still a chance.

Spurs have real quality, and they can beat any team but their problem is that they can also lose to any team. It all comes down to consistency, and that's what Tottenham lack and it hurt them again this week.

They had the advantage of games in hand to catch their top four rivals and they blew it. Now they have to do it the hard way and Spurs always seem to make life hard for themselves.