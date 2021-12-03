Dimitar Berbatov: Carrick and Rooney could be managing in Premier League soon

Carrick can get his chance again soon

Michael Carrick is leaving United and I'm surprised the club aren't keeping him on, in three games he won two and drew a tough match against league leaders Chelsea. Maybe they should have given him more time to be interim manager to prove his vision and ideas.

If we judge him from the three games, he's done a good job.

I always support young managers and teams that give them a chance and it was a great opportunity for Carrick, if he wants to become a manager I'm sure he will easily find a job. I thought he may have chosen to stay and continue his development under Rangnick, but he clearly has different ideas.

I think his departure gives us a big hint at what we can expect from Carrick in the near future. I was expecting him to stay and continue learning, but clearly he has other ideas. Maybe he has the chance to coach or manage at another club. It wouldn't surprise me because he has done well in that role, he has had the taste for it and he will probably want more.

Having spent 15 years at the club, being an excellent player and stepping up as interim manager during that time, he should be considered as a club legend.

He brought a great style of play to United, and won pretty much everything at club level. He was an intelligent player an I always enjoyed playing with him because he knew where the ball should be passed, how to move efficiently and he was a joy to have in the changing room. For me, he was underrated by the national team, he could have been given more chances with England.

Some players could get left out under Rangnick

Rangnick is now in charge and being in the stands last night watching the match will have given him a clear idea of how the team should play and how it should be structured. It will take some time for him to properly get to know the players, how they think, talk and behave. But first of all, he will have a clear idea of how the team should play, and I expect they will start on that straight away.

I saw his press conference and I heard that he is keen to sort out the defensive form. We know United are conceding too many goals and it shouldn't be like that. He will want to correct that straight away. Rangnick knows his statistics and he will be working on that every day with the team.

I expect the defence will be his top priority.

German football is very strict and managers in the Bundesliga like discipline, they know exactly what they want. If the players don't get on board with that, follow the rules or don't fit in his tactical way of thinking then they won't be involved. Every time a new manager comes in they have players they like and don't like. I'm expecting him to shake things up a bit and if that means some players will get left out that will be the case, they all have to prove their worth to him and get in line with his way of football.

Rooney will manage in the Premier League soon

With Rafa Benitez in trouble, I've read that Wayne Rooney has been linked with a move to Everton.

Could Wayne Rooney be the next Everton manager?



He's been backed into 5/1 from 14/1 to be their next boss!#EFC pic.twitter.com/LtOydq6KoR ? Betfair (@Betfair) December 2, 2021

There can be no doubt that one day, Rooney will be a manager in the Premier League. Every ex-player wants the chance to manage on this stage, like Carrick, John Terry and Steven Gerrard now at Villa. It's great to see players go into coaching and do well.

And Rooney is doing very well at Derby despite all the issues off the field. He's had the taste of management, he knows what it involves and I'm sure he will be thinking about a future in the Premier League. He's building his way up and I'm certain he will be a Premier League manager soon and Everton could be the next step for him.