Matches between Crystal Palace and West Ham have been closely contested in recent campaigns.
The two teams cannot be split over their past 11 head-to-head encounters with each side posting a W3-D5-L3 return, however, the Hammers have had the upper-hand in recent meetings in South London, picking up an impressive W5-D2-L1 at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace 2.809/5 begin the weekend eight points above the drop-zone following a resurgent run of results following Roy Hodgson's return (W3-D1-L1).
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Saturday 29 April, 12:30
The Eagles believe one more win is required to secure Premier League safety and having posted W4-D1-L0 when welcoming sides below them in the table, the hosts will fancy their chances here.
West Ham 2.982/1 are level on points with Palace having returned W4-D2-L3 since mid-February to move away from the dreaded drop-zone.
The Hammers have bagged back-to-back victories on their league travels and have suffered only five Premier League losses in 15 this calendar year. However, David Moyes' men have scored just 10 goals on their travels.
The market is expecting a tight tussle on Saturday afternoon with Under 2.5 Goals trading as short as 1.674/6, an understandable price considering the coaches overseeing the two teams, as well as their respective plights battling against relegation.
Collectively, a chunky 41 (63%) of their 65 top-flight fixtures have featured a maximum of two goals.
Instead, I'm happy to venture into the prop markets by combining two of Crystal Palace's hot-shots in a Bet Builder.
Backing Eberechi Eze 1+ Shot on-Target and Jordan Ayew to have 1+ Shot gives us an attractive 19/20 shot here, and that holds plenty of appeal considering their upturn in attacking output under Roy Hodgson.
Eze has three goals, has attempted 15 efforts at goal and landed eight shots on-target across five matches following Hodgson's return, managing at least one on-target effort in all five match-ups.
Meanwhile, Ayew had taken only two shots in 11 Premier League games before the veteran boss was reappointed - he's had 12 attempts in five outings since.
This particular wager has paid out in all five of Crystal Palace's contests since Patrick Viera was sacked and looks too big to ignore at close to even-money this weekend.
Back Eberechi Eze 1+ Shot on-Target and Jordan Ayew 1+ Shot @ 19/20