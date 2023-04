Palace more front-foot under Hodgson

Eze and Ayew enjoying impressive resurgence

Value earmarked in the shots market

Palace brought down at Molineux

After three wins and a draw in interim boss Roy Hodgson's first four games, Crystal Palace suffered defeat for the first time since mid-March as the Eagles went down 2-0 at Wolves in midweek.

Palace fell behind after only three minutes when Joachim Andersen turned a corner past Sam Johnstone, and a second arrived in stoppage-time from the penalty spot.

Speaking post-match, Hodgson did not believe the final score was a fair reflection on the contest.

The South Londoners had 15 attempts at goal and enjoyed 59% possession but failed to find a way past the Wolves rearguard with Eberechi Eze coming closest, collecting the ball from a corner and forcing Jose Sa to tip his rasping drive over the crossbar.

Hodgson said, "We had such a lot of ball in the second half and some of the football was good. But they defended well and it was very hard, especially towards the end when they went to a back five, to get the space to score the equaliser I thought we were going to get and deserved. I always believed we'd get the goal and final result is harsh on us."

Hodgson made four changes to his Crystal Palace team, two of which mirrored the changes made in the second half against Everton last weekend with Will Hughes in for Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic starting in place of Cheick Doucoure.

Albert Lokongo and Chris Richards were also drafted into the XI but may drop out again for Saturday's clash.

Moyes angry after West Ham defeat

West Ham boss David Moyes was left fuming with the officials after the Hammers were denied a late penalty in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night, claiming "VAR disrespected us".

The Irons were convinced they should have had a spot-kick when Thiago's arm hit the ball as he fell in the area but, despite a VAR check, nothing was given.

The decision infuriated Moyes, who also saw Jarrod Bowen's goal ruled out for offside earlier in the encounter, denying West Ham a 2-1 lead.

The Hammers chief is expecting an apology from referees body PGMOL following the fixture and added, "Somebody in VAR didn't have enough football knowledge to understand this could be close."

West Ham made a bright start at London Stadium as Lucas Paqueta scored the game's first goal only for Liverpool to level soon afterwards.

Both sides traded opportunities before Liverpool scored a decisive second; Michail Antonio was denied a certain goal from close range with a crucial interception, whilst Tomas Soucek and Bowen went close late on.

Moyes opted to field the same XI that started their eye-catching 4-0 success at Bournemouth last weekend, with Gianluca Scamacca their only forced absentee.

Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings are all hoping for a recall from the off with the Hammers unlikely to make major surgery to their back-four for Saturday's showdown.

Matches between Crystal Palace and West Ham have been closely contested in recent campaigns.

The two teams cannot be split over their past 11 head-to-head encounters with each side posting a W3-D5-L3 return, however, the Hammers have had the upper-hand in recent meetings in South London, picking up an impressive W5-D2-L1 at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace 2.809/5 begin the weekend eight points above the drop-zone following a resurgent run of results following Roy Hodgson's return (W3-D1-L1).

The Eagles believe one more win is required to secure Premier League safety and having posted W4-D1-L0 when welcoming sides below them in the table, the hosts will fancy their chances here.

West Ham 2.982/1 are level on points with Palace having returned W4-D2-L3 since mid-February to move away from the dreaded drop-zone.

The Hammers have bagged back-to-back victories on their league travels and have suffered only five Premier League losses in 15 this calendar year. However, David Moyes' men have scored just 10 goals on their travels.

The market is expecting a tight tussle on Saturday afternoon with Under 2.5 Goals trading as short as 1.674/6, an understandable price considering the coaches overseeing the two teams, as well as their respective plights battling against relegation.

Collectively, a chunky 41 (63%) of their 65 top-flight fixtures have featured a maximum of two goals.

Instead, I'm happy to venture into the prop markets by combining two of Crystal Palace's hot-shots in a Bet Builder.

Backing Eberechi Eze 1+ Shot on-Target and Jordan Ayew to have 1+ Shot gives us an attractive 19/20 shot here, and that holds plenty of appeal considering their upturn in attacking output under Roy Hodgson.

Eze has three goals, has attempted 15 efforts at goal and landed eight shots on-target across five matches following Hodgson's return, managing at least one on-target effort in all five match-ups.

Meanwhile, Ayew had taken only two shots in 11 Premier League games before the veteran boss was reappointed - he's had 12 attempts in five outings since.

This particular wager has paid out in all five of Crystal Palace's contests since Patrick Viera was sacked and looks too big to ignore at close to even-money this weekend.