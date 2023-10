Palace are no pushovers but Spurs have too much

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Friday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Palace where you'd expect

If you know your football but have spent the last month on Mars, a decent guess when returning to earth would be that Crystal Palace could be found somewhere between 10th and 14th in the Premier League table.

And, yes, you'd be right. Palace are sat 11th, a very Roy Hodgson-y position and that's said with respect given that, in different hands, the Eagles are a side with the potential to be fighting a relegation battle.

Hodgson is again keeping their heads comfortably above water and three wins, three draws and three defeats is about as mid-table as it comes. A 4-0 loss at Newcastle last time doesn't look great although it's worth remembering that Aston Villa lost 5-1 there while PSG also had four goals blasted past them at St James' Park.

Spurs flying under record-breaking Postecoglou

Top of the table by two points, it really couldn't have gone any better for Ange Postecoglou. In fact his tally of 23 points is the most by any Premier League manager in their first nine games as new boss of a top-flight side.

They've had a few breaks - most notably the 2-1 win against nine-man Liverpool and a bungling VAR crew - but when faced with adversity they've found answers.

Spurs dug out a 1-0 win at Luton despite being reduced to 10 men before the break while they turned around a 1-0 deficit against Sheffield United with two goals in stoppage time.

With no European football to distract them, Tottenham's lack of overall squad quality isn't a problem for now and victory here would put them five points clear at the top. Who on earth could have predicted that at the start of the season?!

History also weighted against Palace

Latest form suggests there's only one winner and history only gives that idea a big helping hand.

The stats scream 'Spurs win' from a number of angles. Tottenham have won 13 of their last 16 games against Palace, losing just once; Hodgson has won only one of his 20 top-flight games against Spurs; Palace have managed just two wins from their last 15 Premier League London derbies.

One crumb of statistical comfort is that Palace haven't lost back-to-back PL games under Hodgson since he returned to the club in April so, having been defeated by Newcastle last time, recent history says they don't lose this one.

The markets say otherwise. Tottenham are 4/51.77 to bank three more points while Crystal Palace are 17/5 and The Draw 29/10.

Narrow away win appeals

One attractively-priced alternative if siding with Spurs is the 'Winning Margin' market.

Three of Tottenham's last four Premier League wins have been by a single goal and had Fulham been sharper up front on Monday night, that sequence could have been extended.

Spurs are 13/53.60 to win by exactly 1 goal and that's a nice jump from their basic win price.

Back Tottenham to win by exactly 1 goal @ 13/53.60 Bet now

Son and Maddison can land 14/1 Bet Builder

At least Palace don't have to deal with Harry Kane anymore. The England striker had scored eight goals in his last seven games against them before departing for Bayern Munich.

But the Eagles do have to deal with Son Heung-Min. Not only is the South Korean scoring goals for fun, he's also had it in for Palace down the years.

Son scored the final goal in Tottenham's 4-0 romp at Selhurst Park last season and has netted five times in his last eight appearances against Palace.

With seven Premier League goals to his name this season - only Erling Haaland has more - Son is filling the Kane-shaped hole in style. And also note that those seven goals have come in his last six Spurs games so his form really is red-hot.

In addition, he's given first goalscorer punters a payout in three of his last four games.

James Maddison, meanwhile, has five assists to his name this season and that puts him second in the setting up charts. Three of those assists have come in Spurs' last two away games.

It's very obvious where I'm going with this and yet the price is very attractive: Son to score first and Maddison for an anytime assist at 14/115.00 on the Bet Builder.

There are other permutations between the two and a safer bet would be backing both in the To Score or Assist market at just under 3/13.95. But with both in such strong form and the stats in our favour, let's try and cash in on a juicy payout.

Back Son Heung-Min to Score First and James Maddison Anytime Assist on Bet Builder @ 14/115.00 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Featuring Dimitar Berbatov. Watch Now...