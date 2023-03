Palace are winless in 2023

Man City W5-D2-L0 at Selhurst Park

Palace fail to fire at Villa Park

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira believed the important moments of last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa went against his side. He thought the only difference between the teams was the decisive own goal, scored in the 27th minute when a low cross from Matty Cash caused Joachim Andersen to turn the ball into his own net and beyond Vicente Guaita.

However, the Eagles were reduced to 10 men when Cheick Doucoure was issued with his second yellow card within the space of five minutes and rarely looked like finding a way back into the contest.

Overall, Palace recorded just five touches inside Villa's penalty area and failed to register a shot on-target for the second successive fixture.

Viera said: "I'm disappointed because you always expect to go back home with something. The really important moments weren't in our favour - that made it even more difficult. We were close to Villa. The difference between the two teams was that own goal. Outside of that, we didn't create very much, but I don't think they created very much either."

Palace were bolstered by the return of talisman Wilfried Zaha and the Ivorian did have an early goal ruled out by VAR for offside. With Doucoure now suspended, Will Hughes and James McArthur will be vying for the vacant midfield role alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Man City pursuing top spot

Phil Foden's superb solo goal helped Manchester City see off Newcastle and ensured the defending champions kept up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal. The England ace struck after just 15 minutes, gliding in from the right and holding off two challenges before seeing his shot deflected home, as the Citizens started strongly at The Etihad.

But City were put under plenty of pressure thereafter and the hosts required a second strike from substitute Bernado Silva midway through the second half to ensure maximum points.

Victory kept Pep Guardiola's gang five points shy of table-topping Arsenal ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park this weekend but the Citizens boss admitted his side weren't at their best.

He said: "The game started and they were better, we struggled to build-up, we made some changes during the first half and after the brilliant action from Phil, we had the game in our hands, we didn't suffer. The first minutes of the second half were good but then we lost the game and Bernado helped us to come back."

Foden picked up a knock and is considered a doubt for Saturday, although Man City are expected to have a full squad available for the trip to the capital.

Crystal Palace are winless in their last seven Premier League home games against Manchester City (W0-D2 L5), since a 2-1 success here in April 2015. The Eagles have failed to score in five of those seven, including each of the last three, with the hosts losing by a two-goal margin or more in three of their most recent four versus City at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace 10.5019/2 are currently enduring the longest run without a victory in the Premier League (W0-D5-L4) with no team earning fewer points than Patrick Viera's outfit in 2023. The Eagles have failed to land a single attempt on-target in their past two tussles and come into this clash off the back of four successive home draws in the league.

Manchester City 1.392/5 have W7-D1-L2 this calendar year, failing to earn top honours away at Man Utd, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. The Citizens have already dropped more points on their Premier League travels this term (15) than they did in the whole of 2021-22 (11), although Pep Guardiola's group have W6-D2-L0 when visiting sides outside the top-six.

Back City to seal low-scoring success

Only two clubs have seen fewer goals per-game across their Premier League campaign than Crystal Palace, with the Eagles' encounters producing just 2.12 goals on average.

A chunky 22 of those 25 tussles saw Under 3.5 Goals land, whilst the hosts have failed to even score in five fixtures when welcoming top-six opposition to Selhurst Park this season.

Back Man City and Under 3.5 Goals @ 1/1 1/1

With that in mind, backing Man City to win and Under 3.5 Goals holds plenty of appeal at 1/1. The Citizens have only once scored more than three goals on their Premier League travels this term - at rock-bottom Bournemouth - with City producing a surprisingly low 2.69 goals per-game league average when playing outside of The Etihad.