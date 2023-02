No win in seven for Crystal Palace in 2023

Liverpool won seven in a row at Selhurst Park by combined 22-6

Salah & Nunez the men to back in Bet Builder

Palace searching for first win of 2023

It's no win in seven for Crystal Palace in the league and they're still waiting for their first win of the year in any competition - but it has been a tough old run.

All seven Premier League outings this year have been against top half sides, with all bar a 4-0 home hammering by Spurs either drawn or decided by the odd goal.

Even against Spurs, Palace were the better side in the first half, while they struck late to hold Man Utd at Selhurst Park, ground out a 0-0 at home to Newcastle and matched Brighton in the derby before being denied three points at brentford by a 96th-minute equaliser.

So there's some decent effort and character in their for Patrick Vieira, but the bare facts read one win in 10 and with some tough fixtures also coming up, they could do with three points quickly before they start looking over their shoulders.

Reds revival ruined by Real rout

It was a spectacular collapse from 2-0 up at Anfield as Liverpool's last hope for a trophy was effectively ended by Real Madrid on Tuesday, now Jurgen Klopp is left trying to pick up the pieces again from the latest calamity.

They've been playing catch-up all season, but this one will be tough to swallow considering they actually got ahead in the game for once, but still couldn't stop some awful defending and individual errors that have been a theme this season, along with the lack of control in midfield.

It's now a huge uphill battle to try and recover in the league to challenge for a top four spot, which right now, would be somehting of an achievement.

They could do with Ibrahima Konate back as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both struggled, and teenage midfielder Stefan Bajcetic may need a rest after a run of big games.

Which Liverpool side will turn up?

Liverpool are 8/11 favourites still here against a side they'd beaten 10 times in a row in the league before a 1-1 draw at Anfield in August. The Reds have won the last seven at Selhurst Park by an aggregate of 22-6.

Palace will still fancy it though as 18/5 outsiders, especially if they score first against a side with six away defeats already this season.

It's 11/4 on the draw which has proved popular in Palace games recently with four draws in five.

That first goal could be crucial - Palace have won a league-high four games after conceding first, but Liverpool have won all eight when opening the scoring so you'd fancy them to complete the job if they can get their noses in front.

The Reds managed back-to-back clean sheets in their last two wins and Palace have struggled for goals, especially without Wilfried Zaha, so even though Liverpool's away games have been full of goals, this does have the chance to creep under 2.5 goals at Evens.

But preference is for Liverpool to ride this one out, avoid giving Palace too much space in behind and rely on their attacking prowess to get the job done.

Salah & Nunez forming deadly partnership

For all Liverpool's problems, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are forming a deadly partnership up front, with the two combining for a chance every 55 minutes in the Premier League.

Salah set-up Nunez for a goal against Real Madrid and Palace will have to be especially careful when they venture forward as Liverpool are kings of the counter attack this season.

The Reds also leave the back door open more than anyone else too though, so who makes the most of the counter attack opportunities could be a decider.

Eberechi Eze looks Palace's main threat at the moment and would be the best bet for a home goal at 5/1. He's also a danger in the air and Liverpool have been particularly weak at set pieces.

It's yet another game Liverpool should win, but with their confidence at an all-time low, it's another huge test of Klopp's motivational skills to avoid their season becoming a complete write-off before we even get to March.

