Crystal Palace v Leeds: Back 10/1 Bet Builder and Eagles win
Paul Higham
08 October 2022
2:00 min read "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/vieira_summer_2020.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Both teams have failed to win in last four league games Leeds picked up 42 yellow cards in 19 games under Jesse Marsch Wilfried Zaha has scored 50% of Palace's league goals this season Add away cards and Zaha goal to Bet Builder plans Eagles hovering near the relegation zone It's been a struggling start for Palace, who have had spells of playing well but have just one win to their names and are hovering just outside the relegation zone after going four games without victory. The Eagles have, though, only lost two of their last 12 competitive games at Selhurst Park (to Chelsea and Arsenal) and are unbeaten at home in their last six against Leeds, so Patrick Vieira will definitely have this down as a target for a welcome win. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/crystal-palace-vs-leeds-united/954190"] To win, though, Palace will have to end a run of three games without a goal against Leeds although they may not want to score first - as the side opening the scoring has failed to win in the last six league games they've appeared in. Three points would move Palace level with Leeds in what is a congested league table, and having played four of the traditional 'big six' sides, plus Newcastle, already, Vieira would be reasonably happy with sitting in midtable. Leeds on four-game winless run Like Palace, Leeds have also failed to win in four after a 0-0 draw against Villa where Luis Sinisterra was sent off and manager Jesse Marsch sat watching in the stands due to his touchline ban. Discipline has been an issue for Leeds under Marsch as they've picked up 42 yellows and three reds in his first 19 games in charge - he's promised to curb his enthusiasm somewhat going forward. Defending has also been an issue, especially away from home where they've conceded eight in three, including five at Brentford last time out when they were carved wide open by the Bees. A good recent defensive run against Palace could be negated by the one clean sheet in 16 Premier League visits to London, leading to 12 defeats, even though that one blank was at Selhurst Park in April. Palace favourites at Selhurt Park We've got Palace as 11/10 favourites against Leeds as 5/2 shots for an away win - that's the same price as the draw which many will fancy here. The two sides look evenly matched, but if Leeds are as open as they've been in recent away games then Palace have plenty of pace on the break that could really hurt them. There's not been too many goals generally in their games this season, but I fancy a few here, it could be a "styles makes fights" type of game that provides us with plenty of action. I'm at least happy enough to back both teams to score at 13/20 and include that as an option for your Bet Builders. There's also some in-play trends here, like the previously mentioned first scorer curse in Palace games - as they themselves have scored first in four of their last six league games and won none of them. And watch out for late goals here too, as only Wolves have lost or drawn more league games due to 90th-minute goals than Palace over the last couple of season - while no team has scored more last-minute goals to win or draw games than Leeds. Bamford to haunt former club again? Patrick Bamford is still easing his way back to full fitness and hasn't scored this season, but facing a former club usually helps with that as he's got four goals in six outings against former employers. Two of those have come against Palace and he's 9/5 to score anytime and add to his run of haunting former teams. Odsonne Edouard has opened the scoring with three of his last five goals, but it's been all about Wilfried Zaha this season with four league goals in six games. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/crystal-palace-vs-leeds-united/954190"] He's been more of a focal point this season and is also on the pens, which is a definite advantage against Leeds, so at 17/10 anytime scorer he has to be your best bet for a goal here. Cards are certainly worth throwing into the mix given how Leeds have piled them up under Marsch, and even when trying to tone things down Palace have a lot of quick players who like to travel with the ball who can get you into trouble. Over 2.5 Leeds cards at 4/7 is a nice Bet Builder addition but you could be even more bold and plump for over 3.5 away cards at 13/8 for a single bet. It's a really tough one to call here - I just give the edge to Palace at home but it should hopefully be an entertaining watch whichever way it goes. Back Palace to win, BTTS, Over 2.5 Leeds cards &amp; Zaha to score anytime @ 10.8 Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
Sun 9 Oct, 14:00
Selhurst Park goals this season</li> <li>Add away cards and Zaha goal to Bet Builder plans</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Eagles hovering near the relegation zone</h2><p></p><p>It's been a <strong>struggling start for Palace,</strong> who have had spells of playing well but have just one win to their names and are hovering just outside the relegation zone after going four games without victory.</p><p>The Eagles have, though, <strong>only lost two of their last 12 competitive games at Selhurst Park</strong> (to Chelsea and Arsenal) and are unbeaten at home in their last six against Leeds, so Patrick Vieira will definitely have this down as a target for a welcome win.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_1_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#1E498D;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polyline style="fill:#2A63B8;" points="146.9,221.8 157.9,221.8 157.9,19.6 146.9,14.8 "></polyline> <polyline style="fill:#2A63B8;" points="89.7,27.3 89.7,221.8 100.7,221.8 100.7,31.8 89.7,27.3 "></polyline> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#1E498D;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#1E498D;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <path id="_x33__53_" style="fill:#CE1B28;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0 c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__56_" style="fill:#CE1B28;" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__60_" style="fill:#CE1B28;" d="M55.8,45.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6 C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#CE1B28;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#2A63B8;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#2A63B8;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#CE1B28;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_20_"> <rect id="Right_37_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#CE1B28;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_37_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#CE1B28;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Crystal Palace</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#E1E0A4;" d="M142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2l-2.5-4L114.5,8L89.8,8.3l-2.4,3.9l0.3,0h-0.3l0.7,2.5 C91.3,26.1,102.4,34,115,34c12.6,0,23.7-7.9,26.9-19.3L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2z M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32 s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Crystal Palace vs Leeds United</strong> Sunday 09 October, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/crystal-palace-vs-leeds-united/954190">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>To win, though, <strong>Palace will have to end a run of three games without a goal against Leeds</strong> although they may not want to score first - as the side opening the scoring has failed to win in the last six league games they've appeared in.</p><p><strong>Three points would move Palace level with Leeds</strong> in what is a congested league table, and having played four of the traditional 'big six' sides, plus Newcastle, already, Vieira would be reasonably happy with sitting in midtable.</p><h2>Leeds on four-game winless run</h2><p></p><p>Like Palace, <strong>Leeds have also failed to win in four </strong>after a 0-0 draw against Villa where Luis Sinisterra was sent off and manager Jesse Marsch sat watching in the stands due to his touchline ban.</p><blockquote> <p>Discipline has been an issue for Leeds <strong>under Marsch as they've picked up 42 yellows and three reds in his first 19 games</strong> in charge - he's promised to curb his enthusiasm somewhat going forward.</p> </blockquote><p>Defending has also been an issue, especially<strong> away from home where they've conceded eight in three</strong>, including five at Brentford last time out when they were carved wide open by the Bees.</p><p>A good recent defensive run against Palace could be negated by the <strong>one clean sheet in 16 Premier League visits to London</strong>, leading to 12 defeats, even though that one blank was at Selhurst Park in April.</p><h2>Palace favourites at Selhurt Park</h2><p></p><p>We've got <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-leeds/31760548?selectedGroup=1611933388">Palace as 11/10 favourites</a> against<strong> Leeds as 5/2 shots</strong> for an away win - that's the same price as the draw which many will fancy here.</p><p>The two sides look evenly matched, but if Leeds are as open as they've been in recent away games then<strong> Palace have plenty of pace on the break</strong> that could really hurt them.</p><p>There's not been too many goals generally in their games this season, but I fancy a few here, it could be a "styles makes fights" type of game that <strong>provides us with plenty of action.</strong></p><p>I'm at least happy enough to back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-leeds/31760548?selectedGroup=1611933388">both teams to score at 13/20</a> and include that as an option for your <strong>Bet Builders.</strong></p><p><strong>There's also some in-play trends</strong> here, like the previously mentioned first scorer curse in Palace games - as they themselves <strong>have scored first in four of their last six league games and won none of them.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>And watch out for late goals here too, as <strong>only Wolves have lost or drawn more league games due to 90<sup>th</sup>-minute goals than Palace</strong> over the last couple of season - while no team has scored more last-minute goals to win or draw games than Leeds.</p> </blockquote><h2>Bamford to haunt former club again?</h2><p></p><p><strong>Patrick Bamford</strong> is still easing his way back to full fitness and hasn't scored this season, but facing a former club usually helps with that as <strong>he's got four goals in six outings against former employers.</strong></p><p><strong>Two of those have come against Palace</strong> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-leeds/31760548?selectedGroup=1611933388">he's 9/5 to score anytime</a> and add to his run of haunting former teams.</p><p><strong>Odsonne Edouard</strong> has opened the scoring with three of his last five goals, but it's been all about <strong>Wilfried Zaha</strong> this season with four league goals in six games.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">1</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #275dd2; width: 33.333333333333%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">1</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #275dd2; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">1</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">4</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #275dd2; width: 50%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">4</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Crystal Palace vs Leeds United</strong> Sunday 09 October, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/crystal-palace-vs-leeds-united/954190">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>He's been more of a focal point this season and <strong>is also on the pens</strong>, which is a definite advantage against Leeds, so <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-leeds/31760548?selectedGroup=1611933388">at 17/10 anytime scorer</a> he has to be your best bet for a goal here.</p><p><strong>Cards are certainly worth throwing into the mix</strong> given how Leeds have piled them up under Marsch, and even when trying to tone things down Palace have a lot of quick players who like to travel with the ball who can get you into trouble.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/crystal-palace-v-leeds/31760548?selectedGroup=1611933388">Over 2.5 Leeds cards at 4/7</a> is <strong>a nice Bet Builder addition</strong> but you could be even more bold and plump for over 3.5 away cards at 13/8 for a single bet.</p><p>It's a really tough one to call here -<strong> I just give the edge to Palace</strong> at home but it should hopefully be an entertaining watch whichever way it goes.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Palace to win, BTTS, Over 2.5 Leeds cards & Zaha to score anytime @</p> <a target="_blank" 