Eagles hovering near the relegation zone

It's been a struggling start for Palace, who have had spells of playing well but have just one win to their names and are hovering just outside the relegation zone after going four games without victory.

The Eagles have, though, only lost two of their last 12 competitive games at Selhurst Park (to Chelsea and Arsenal) and are unbeaten at home in their last six against Leeds, so Patrick Vieira will definitely have this down as a target for a welcome win.

To win, though, Palace will have to end a run of three games without a goal against Leeds although they may not want to score first - as the side opening the scoring has failed to win in the last six league games they've appeared in.

Three points would move Palace level with Leeds in what is a congested league table, and having played four of the traditional 'big six' sides, plus Newcastle, already, Vieira would be reasonably happy with sitting in midtable.

Leeds on four-game winless run

Like Palace, Leeds have also failed to win in four after a 0-0 draw against Villa where Luis Sinisterra was sent off and manager Jesse Marsch sat watching in the stands due to his touchline ban.

Discipline has been an issue for Leeds under Marsch as they've picked up 42 yellows and three reds in his first 19 games in charge - he's promised to curb his enthusiasm somewhat going forward.

Defending has also been an issue, especially away from home where they've conceded eight in three, including five at Brentford last time out when they were carved wide open by the Bees.

A good recent defensive run against Palace could be negated by the one clean sheet in 16 Premier League visits to London, leading to 12 defeats, even though that one blank was at Selhurst Park in April.

Palace favourites at Selhurt Park

We've got Palace as 11/10 favourites against Leeds as 5/2 shots for an away win - that's the same price as the draw which many will fancy here.

The two sides look evenly matched, but if Leeds are as open as they've been in recent away games then Palace have plenty of pace on the break that could really hurt them.

There's not been too many goals generally in their games this season, but I fancy a few here, it could be a "styles makes fights" type of game that provides us with plenty of action.

I'm at least happy enough to back both teams to score at 13/20 and include that as an option for your Bet Builders.

There's also some in-play trends here, like the previously mentioned first scorer curse in Palace games - as they themselves have scored first in four of their last six league games and won none of them.

And watch out for late goals here too, as only Wolves have lost or drawn more league games due to 90th-minute goals than Palace over the last couple of season - while no team has scored more last-minute goals to win or draw games than Leeds.

Bamford to haunt former club again?

Patrick Bamford is still easing his way back to full fitness and hasn't scored this season, but facing a former club usually helps with that as he's got four goals in six outings against former employers.

Two of those have come against Palace and he's 9/5 to score anytime and add to his run of haunting former teams.

Odsonne Edouard has opened the scoring with three of his last five goals, but it's been all about Wilfried Zaha this season with four league goals in six games.

He's been more of a focal point this season and is also on the pens, which is a definite advantage against Leeds, so at 17/10 anytime scorer he has to be your best bet for a goal here.

Cards are certainly worth throwing into the mix given how Leeds have piled them up under Marsch, and even when trying to tone things down Palace have a lot of quick players who like to travel with the ball who can get you into trouble.

Over 2.5 Leeds cards at 4/7 is a nice Bet Builder addition but you could be even more bold and plump for over 3.5 away cards at 13/8 for a single bet.

It's a really tough one to call here - I just give the edge to Palace at home but it should hopefully be an entertaining watch whichever way it goes.