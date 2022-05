Chelsea glad a difficult campaign is over

It's been a tough season in many ways for Chelsea, with the Roman Abramovich ownership saga casting the biggest shadow over a club that still has an uncertain future.

They were also just two penalty shoot-outs away from being double domestic cup winners, showing that there is huge potential in this expensively assembled and talented squad.

Thomas Tuchel rightly has excuses for finishing so far behind Man City and Liverpool despite the cost of his squad, but after winning and spending so much under the ownership of Abramovic it's hard to feel too sorry for them.

They can at least sign off this season with a win against relegated Watford, as they've beaten the Hornets in eight of the last 10 meetings.

Will Watford recover from relegation?

It's always a tough question and an even tougher one for a club like Watford who chop and change divisions almost as much as the chop and change managers.

Roy Hodgson probably feels like it was a mistake taking this poisoned chalice of a job as the Hornets have gone out with a whimper.

How many players hang around for next season in the Championship is anyone's guess, as they have a few who have potential and have wages that just aren't sustainable in the second tier.

They've won just six games and conceded 75 goals, and although they've been better away from home than at Vicarage Road, this will likely be another bad defeat to sign off with.

Blues set for goals in send-off

It's maybe one for the big accas but nothing else with Chelsea trading at just 1.152/13 for a home win, and Watford a huge 1716/1 for the most unlikely of victories.

I wouldn't even touch the draw at 7.513/2 as Chelsea just have far too much even in second gear.

The Hornets have 'only' conceded 29 goals away from home this season, as opposed to a shocking 46 at home, but this being the last game of the season the motivation just won't be there.

Chelsea can score as many as they want and with their attacking options there could easily be over 3.5 goals in this game, priced at 2.26/5.

A Chelsea win and over 3.5 goals gets you only a slight boost at 2.47/5 but worth having on side, and a better option than the more cautious Chelsea win to nil which comes in at just 1.84/5.

The Blues hold the Premier League record for the biggest final day victory with their 8-0 win over Wigan in 2010, and only Arsenal have scored more than their 57 last day goals. They should add a few more here.

Watford to pay the penalty?

It may be the end of term but that doesn't mean that those in charge won't still be up on their discipline, especially with VAR making it harder for referees to just gloss over things.

And that brings penalties well into the equation, especially as Chelsea have scored more penalties than anyone in the league with eight.

Watford have conceded six goals from the spot this season, with only Wolves and Norwich allowing more, and if their discipline is array then the possibility is definitely there.

Chelsea are 3.211/5 to score a penalty at Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho 2.757/4 to score anytime as a result of being their penalty taker.

For the more romantic among you could this also mean more of a chance for Antonio Rudiger to score on his final Chelsea appearance as a 7.06/1 anytime scorer chance.

Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also both out of contract in the summer but with more murky futures, and Rudiger also offers more of a scoring threat from set pieces.