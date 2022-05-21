</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Chelsea v Watford: Blues to fill their boots at the Bridge
Paul Higham
21 May 2022
2 min read Paul Higham says Chelsea can enjoy another emphatic final day victory as they hosts relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea glad a difficult campaign is over It's been a tough season in many ways for Chelsea, with the Roman Abramovich ownership saga casting the biggest shadow over a club that still has an uncertain future. They were also just two penalty shoot-outs away from being double domestic cup winners, showing that there is huge potential in this expensively assembled and talented squad. Thomas Tuchel rightly has excuses for finishing so far behind Man City and Liverpool despite the cost of his squad, but after winning and spending so much under the ownership of Abramovic it's hard to feel too sorry for them. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-watford/933056/"] They can at least sign off this season with a win against relegated Watford, as they've beaten the Hornets in eight of the last 10 meetings. Will Watford recover from relegation? It's always a tough question and an even tougher one for a club like Watford who chop and change divisions almost as much as the chop and change managers. Roy Hodgson probably feels like it was a mistake taking this poisoned chalice of a job as the Hornets have gone out with a whimper. How many players hang around for next season in the Championship is anyone's guess, as they have a few who have potential and have wages that just aren't sustainable in the second tier. They've won just six games and conceded 75 goals, and although they've been better away from home than at Vicarage Road, this will likely be another bad defeat to sign off with. Blues set for goals in send-off It's maybe one for the big accas but nothing else with Chelsea trading at just [1.15] for a home win, and Watford a huge [17] for the most unlikely of victories. I wouldn't even touch the draw at [7.5] as Chelsea just have far too much even in second gear. The Hornets have 'only' conceded 29 goals away from home this season, as opposed to a shocking 46 at home, but this being the last game of the season the motivation just won't be there. Chelsea can score as many as they want and with their attacking options there could easily be over 3.5 goals in this game, priced at [2.2]. A Chelsea win and over 3.5 goals gets you only a slight boost at [2.4] but worth having on side, and a better option than the more cautious Chelsea win to nil which comes in at just [1.8]. The Blues hold the Premier League record for the biggest final day victory with their 8-0 win over Wigan in 2010, and only Arsenal have scored more than their 57 last day goals. They should add a few more here. Watford to pay the penalty? It may be the end of term but that doesn't mean that those in charge won't still be up on their discipline, especially with VAR making it harder for referees to just gloss over things. And that brings penalties well into the equation, especially as Chelsea have scored more penalties than anyone in the league with eight. Watford have conceded six goals from the spot this season, with only Wolves and Norwich allowing more, and if their discipline is array then the possibility is definitely there. Chelsea are [3.2] to score a penalty at Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho [2.75] to score anytime as a result of being their penalty taker. For the more romantic among you could this also mean more of a chance for Antonio Rudiger to score on his final Chelsea appearance as a [7.0] anytime scorer chance. Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also both out of contract in the summer but with more murky futures, and Rudiger also offers more of a scoring threat from set pieces. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tuchel%201.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tuchel 1.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tuchel 1.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tuchel 1.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tuchel 1.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Thomas Tuchel"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Thomas Tuchel can see Chelsea score a few goals against Watford</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Chelsea vs Watford </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 22 May, 16:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Chelsea vs Watford", "description" : "Chelsea vs Watford prediction and betting tips. Chelsea vs Watford
Sun 22 May, 16:00 href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Chelsea to beat Watford & over 3.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><span data-contrast="none"></span><h2><span data-contrast="none">Chelsea glad a difficult campaign is over</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></h2><p><span data-contrast="none"></span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">It's been a tough season in many ways for <strong>Chelsea</strong>, with the <strong>Roman Abramovich ownership saga</strong> casting the biggest shadow over a club that still has an uncertain future.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>They were also just two penalty shoot-outs away from being double domestic cup winners</strong>, showing that there is huge potential in this expensively assembled and talented squad.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>Thomas Tuchel rightly has excuses for finishing so far behind Man City and Liverpool</strong> despite the cost of his squad, but after winning and spending so much under the ownership of Abramovic it's hard to feel too sorry for them.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'><span data-contrast="auto" xml:lang="EN-US" lang="EN-US" class="TextRun SCXW206243464 BCX0"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW206243464 BCX0"> <div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0252A7;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_1_" points="221.1,102.6 186.5,32.2 145.4,14.4 140.2,8.3 115,8.3 89.7,8.3 84.6,14.4 43.5,32.2 8.9,102.6 46.5,120.8 58.2,96.8 54.4,222.3 84.2,222.3 145.8,222.3 175.6,222.3 171.8,96.8 183.5,120.8 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_2_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_2_);"> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M180.9-229.9 M237.4,265.7L237.4,265.7c-1.3,7.6-2.7,15.2-3.9,22.8c-2,12.2-4.2,24.4-5.9,36.6 c-0.5,3.7-3.2,3.9-5.9,4.2c-3.6,0.4-3.1-2.3-3-4.1c1.1-13.2,2.2-26.4,3.4-39.7c0.5-5.5-0.1-11.1,1.4-16.6c0.7-2.7-1.5-3.3-4.2-3.3 c-2.6,0-4.4,0.4-4.4,3.2c0,7-0.3,14-1,21c-1.1,11.3-1,22.6-1.5,33.9c-0.1,1.5,1,3.7-1.3,4.2c-1.7,0.4-3.5-0.8-4.6-2.3 c-3.6-4.8-7.1-9.7-10.7-14.5c-1.6-2.2-0.5-4.2,0.9-6c2.3-3.2,4.2-6.8,7.1-9.5c5.9-5.5,6.6-12,6.2-19c-0.1-3.2-1.2-6.1-3.2-8.6 c-7-8.4-14-16.9-21.3-25.1c-2.7-3.1-2.9-5.7-0.7-8.8c4-5.7,7.3-11.7,11.9-17c3.7-4.3,3.8-7.4-1.4-11.9c-6.2-5.4-11.7-11.6-18-17 c-0.9-0.8-1.7-1.6-2.7-2.3c-12.8-9-10.9-6.2-4.4-18.6c2.5-4.7,4.8-9.5,8.6-13.6c2.4-2.5,1.3-4.5-1.9-6.1 c-9.3-4.7-17.9-10.3-27.7-14.2c-6.3-2.5-6.7-4.9-2.6-9.9c3.6-4.4,6.8-9,10.4-13.4c2.4-3,1.8-5.1-2.1-6.1 c-10.3-2.6-18.9-8.6-29.6-10.4c-3.8-0.6-5.6-2.1-2.9-6c4.1-6,8.3-11.9,13.6-17.2c2-2,1.3-2.8-0.9-3.4c-8.3-2.7-16.8-4.9-25.5-6.6 c-0.8-0.2-1.7,0-2.5-0.1c-9.8-1.5-10.4-2.4-5.3-9.8c3.4-4.9,6.8-9.9,11.7-13.8c3.5-2.8,3-4.3-1.5-5c-10.3-1.6-20.6-3.8-31.2-3.5 c-5.1,0.1-5.5-1.1-3.3-4.9c4-6.8,9.7-12.4,14.8-18.5c1-1.2,3.3-2.4,2.4-4.1c-1-1.7-3.4-1.7-5.5-1.8C80.8-2,72.3-2.6,63.6-3.2 c0.9-4.1,3.5-6.1,8.3-5.7c10.3,0.8,20.6,1.4,30.8,2.4c2,0.2,5.1,0.2,5.7,2.5c0.4,1.8-1.5,3.2-3.1,4.5c-6.3,5-11.3,10.9-16.1,17 c-2.1,2.7-3.5,4.8,2.6,5.2c10.7,0.6,21.2,2.8,31.5,5.1c4.8,1.1,5.4,3.5,2,5.9c-5.8,4-8.8,9.9-13.8,14.4c-3.9,3.5-3.3,5.5,2.2,6.7 c10.4,2.4,20.5,5.3,30.5,8.7c5.7,1.9,4.8,3.8,1.5,6.6c-4.5,3.8-8.5,7.8-12,12.3c-4.2,5.6-4.1,6,3.4,8.4c9.8,3.1,19,7,28,11.5 c4.3,2.1,4.1,4,1.3,6.5c-4.9,4.5-7.9,10-11.9,15c-2.6,3.2-1.8,4.9,1.9,6.2c10.2,3.4,18.2,9.8,27.3,14.7c6.2,3.4,6.1,4.5,2.1,9.7 c-4.8,6.1-8.5,12.7-11.1,19.8c-0.8,2.2-0.6,3.4,1.5,5c10.8,8.4,19.7,18.3,28.8,28c2.7,2.9,2.3,5.4,0.2,8.2 c-4.3,5.7-8.3,11.5-12.7,17.1c-2.8,3.6-2.6,6.8,0.6,10.2c6,6.4,11.9,12.8,16.7,20c0.9,1.3,1.7,2,3.3,1.6c1.9-0.4,1.7-1.8,1.7-3.1 c0.2-7.7,0.4-15.3,1.1-23c1-10.9,0.9-21.9,1.5-32.8c0.2-3.5-1.1-5.1-5.2-4.6c-3.3,0.4-5.1-1-7-3.3c-4.4-5.4-9.1-10.6-14.2-15.6 c-2.5-2.4-2.3-4.3-0.6-6.7c4-5.5,7.7-11.1,12-16.3c2.2-2.7,2.3-4.3-0.5-6.8c-9-7.7-18-15.3-29.3-20.6c-5.8-2.7-6.2-4.8-1.9-9.3 c3.3-3.5,6.8-6.8,11.2-9.3c4-2.3,4.2-4.6,0-7c-10.4-6.1-20.9-12.2-32.2-17c-3.7-1.6-3.5-2.6-1.4-5.1c3.9-4.4,8-8.6,13.4-11.8 c5.7-3.3,5.7-4.2-0.5-6.9c-10.3-4.5-20.5-9.1-31.4-12.5c-6.6-2-6.8-2.8-1.9-7c5.3-4.5,10.6-9.1,16.2-13.3c2.7-2,1.7-2.9-0.7-3.7 c-12-3.7-23.7-8.5-36.3-10.5c-4.1-0.6-3.8-2-1.7-4.1c6.7-7,14.2-13.4,22.5-19.9c-11.8-4.3-23.7-6.5-35.8-8.4 c-0.8-0.1-1.8,0.1-2.5-0.2c-1.8-0.8-4.7,0-5.4-1.8c-0.7-1.8,1.6-3.1,3.1-4.4c6.9-5.7,11.7-13,19.3-18.1c2.6-1.8,2.2-4.3-1.7-5.1 c-7.8-1.6-15.6-4-23.5-4.4C76.4-48.4,71-46,66.3-44c-2.6,1.1-4.8,1.4-6.9,0.3c-6-3.3-12.8-2.8-18.7-1.5 c-7.9,1.7-12.7-0.4-16.6-5.8c-6.1-8.5-12.9-16.6-19.7-24.8c-3.6-4.3-2.9-4.7,3.1-5.6c9.3-1.5,18.6-0.8,27.9-1 c13.4-0.2,26.8-0.8,40.2-2.1c3.7-0.3,4.2-0.9,1.9-3.8c-6.7-8.8-13.3-17.7-20.7-26c-3.1-3.5-1.7-4.7,2.4-5.7 c13.9-3.5,28.1-5.7,41.7-10.4c4.3-1.5,8.1-2.6,8.4-7c13.8,4.2,27.9,6.9,42.2,12c-10.9,4.8-20.9,9.4-31,13.8 c-3.7,1.6-6.9,3.8-10.9,5.1c-2,0.6-4.3,2.2-3.9,4.4c0.4,2.1,3,2,4.9,2.6c11.9,3.5,23.8,7.1,35.7,10.8c1.6,0.5,4.3,0.4,4.5,2.3 c0.2,2.1-2.7,2.5-4.3,3.4C138-78,129.3-73,120.7-67.8c-1.5,0.9-3.6,1.9-3.3,3.6c0.2,1.9,2.7,1.1,4.1,1.6 c13.1,4.9,26.7,8.4,39.5,14c1.4,0.6,3.5,0.9,3.7,2.5c0.2,1.7-2,2.3-3.3,2.9c-8,3.8-15.8,7.8-23.2,12.4c-1.5,0.9-3.6,1.6-3.6,3.4 c0,2,2.4,2.2,4,2.9c12.4,5.3,24.9,10.5,37.3,15.8c1.6,0.7,4,0.9,3.8,3c-0.2,1.9-2.5,2.3-4.1,2.9c-6.9,2.9-13.7,6-20,9.8 c-4.8,2.9-4.7,4.3,0.8,6.4c12.5,4.8,24.1,11.1,35.4,17.7c1.6,0.9,4.4,1.4,4,3.6c-0.3,1.6-2.8,1.9-4.4,2.6 c-6.4,2.5-12.8,4.9-18.7,8.3c-2.9,1.6-2.7,2.6,0,4.2c10.6,6.3,21.2,12.4,31.1,19.5c6.9,4.9,6.9,7.6-0.7,11.2 c-3.1,1.5-6.5,2.4-9.6,3.8c-4.7,2.1-5,4-1.1,7c4.9,3.8,9.9,7.6,15.1,11.1c2,1.4,2.9,2.9,2.6,5c-0.2,1.2,0.4,2.7-1.5,3.2 c-1.4,0.4-2.4-0.4-3.2-1.2c-7.7-7.6-18-12.6-26.5-19.4c-2.7-2.1-2.7-3,0.1-4.8c5-3.2,10.1-6.1,15.8-8.4c3.2-1.3,4.9-2.8,0.6-5.4 c-11.7-7-22.9-14.7-35.7-20.3c-4.2-1.8-5.1-3.2-0.5-5.6c6.1-3.3,11.7-7.3,18.5-9.8c3.4-1.2,3.4-2.8,0.3-4.5 c-9.6-5.3-19.5-10-29.7-14.3c-3.8-1.6-10-2.7-10.2-5.7c-0.1-2.5,5.4-5.3,9.1-7.3c4.9-2.6,9.7-5.4,14.5-8.2c1-0.6,2.4-1,2.3-2.3 c-0.1-1.4-1.6-1.4-2.7-1.8c-13-5-25.6-11-39.4-14.3c-4.6-1.1-3.3-2.6-0.9-4.6c5.8-4.6,12.1-8.6,18.7-12.3c1.7-1,3.5-2,5.3-2.9 c5-2.4,3.4-4.3-0.7-5.7c-10.6-3.5-21.2-7.1-32.2-9.5c-3.6-0.8-8.4-1-9.5-3.9c-0.9-2.6,3.9-4.2,6.1-6.1c6.4-5.3,13.5-9.9,21-14.1 c1.6-0.9,4.3-1.5,4.1-3.6c-0.2-1.7-2.7-2.2-4.4-2.6c-10.5-2.7-20.5-7-31.8-6.7c-2.7,0.1-5.4,0.5-6.3,2.6c-1.7,3.9-3.9,6.9-9.1,7.4 c-0.8,0.1-1.4,1.1-1,1.7c5.3,7.4-2,12.7-4.1,18.9c-0.5,1.5-2.3,2.6-1.1,6.1c5.6-8.3,13.1-14,18.4-21.2c-0.5-0.5-0.7-0.9-1-0.9 c-2-0.1-5.1,2.1-5.8-0.8c-0.6-2.7,2.4-3.4,5.2-4.2c5.9-1.7,11-0.3,16.3,1.8c-4.3,3.9-8.4,7.8-12.7,11.4 c-4.6,3.9-8.7,8.2-12.2,12.9c-2.5,3.4-2,5.1,3.1,5.4c13,0.8,25.7,3,35.9,7.2c-6.8,6.6-14,13.5-21.1,20.5c-1.3,1.3-3.8,2.3-3.3,4.3 c0.6,2.5,3.8,1.8,5.8,2.3c10.8,2.8,22,4.3,32.4,8.4c4.2,1.6,6.5,2.7,1,6.1c-6.4,3.9-12,8.7-17.8,13.3c-4.1,3.3-3.6,4.5,1.6,6.1 c11.5,3.6,23,7.2,34,11.7c1.7,0.7,3.8,1.2,4.3,2.8c0.6,2.1-2,2.5-3.4,3.3c-6.2,3.4-11.4,7.7-16.9,11.8c-2.7,2-3,3.3,0.6,5 c10.8,5.1,22.4,8.8,32.8,14.6c6.8,3.7,6.9,4.2,0.7,8.2c-4.8,3.1-9.4,6.4-13.9,9.9c-2.7,2.1-2.2,3.8,1.2,5.2 c12.7,5.3,23.5,13,34.7,20.4c2.9,1.9,1.4,3.1-0.8,4.4c-5.3,3.2-10.2,6.7-14.8,10.6c-2.4,2-2.3,3.9,0.1,5.4 c10.4,6.5,19.7,14,29.5,21.6c1.3-3.6,0.6-6-2.3-8.1c-2.5-1.9-5-3.8-7-6.1c-1.4-1.6-6.1-2.1-4-5c2.7-3.6,7-7,11.9-6.9 c3.4,0,1.8,3.7,0.7,5.7c-2.3,4.1-0.9,6.8,4.4,6.7c5.7-0.1,7,2,6.9,6.5c-0.3,12.6,0.1,25.2-0.4,37.8c-0.2,5.7-1.3,11.4-1,17.2 c0.1,1.9,0.4,4.7,3.5,3.9c3.1-0.8,8.6,1.5,8.8-3.7c0.9-20.2,4.7-40.3,6.3-60.4c-16.4-0.1-16.5-0.1-16.2-14.2 c0.3-16.9,0.8-33.7,1.3-50.6c-2.5,0-5-0.1-7.5,0c-3.1,0.2-5.1-0.3-5.2-3.6c-0.1-2.8-3.6-3.7-5.3-5.6c-0.8-1-2.3-1.5-3.5-2.2 c-3.2-1.7-7.6-3.8-7.5-6.6c0.1-3.1,5.5-3,8.5-4.2c8.5-3.3,10-12.3,2.7-17.6c-8.4-6.1-17.4-11.5-26.6-16.6c-1-0.6-2.6-0.8-2.3-2.2 c0.2-1.2,1.6-1.4,2.7-1.9c8.1-3.1,16.2-6.2,24.3-9.3c3.5-1.3,4.3-2.7,0.6-4.6c-12-6-22.9-13.6-35.7-18.4c-0.6-0.2-1.3-0.2-1.7-0.5 c-2-1.7-5.9-2.4-6.1-4.9c-0.2-2.4,3.8-2.2,5.8-3.2c7-3.3,13.5-7.5,21.3-9.8c2.1-0.6,4.8-1.6,5-3.5c0.3-2.2-2.6-2.9-4.6-3.8 c-13.5-6.2-26.7-12.9-41-17.8c-3.7-1.3-1-2.3,0.4-3.2c8.6-5.3,18-9.3,27-14c2.5-1.3,4.9-2.6,8.1-4.4 c-15.5-9.5-33.5-13.3-50.8-20.3c16.1-8.9,32.7-14.4,49.7-21.3c-13.4-7.3-27.7-10.3-42.1-16c11.9-5.1,22.9-9.9,33.9-14.6 c5.9-2.5,11.9-4.9,17.7-7.5c1.3-0.6,3.5-1.1,3.2-2.9c-0.3-1.4-2.1-1.4-3.5-1.9c-9.3-3.5-18.5-7.1-27.8-10.6 c-1.5-0.6-3.6-0.7-3.7-2.4c-0.1-1.4,1.8-1.8,3-2.4c12.8-6.5,25.7-12.9,38.5-19.3c2.5-1.3,5-2.5,7.5-3.8c1.3-0.7,3.7-0.9,3.4-2.6 c-0.3-1.7-2.2-2.3-4-3 M50.3,34.6c-1.1-0.8,0-1,0.4-1.4c0.4-1.5-0.6-3.5,2.4-5c-0.9,2.1-0.9,3.7-2.4,5 C50.6,33.7,50.5,34.2,50.3,34.6z M46.5,45.3c-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.2-0.5-0.3c-0.3-0.9,0.1-1.6,1-2.1C47.1,41,47,39,49,37.3 c0.8,2.5-0.3,4.2-2,5.7C46.9,43.7,46.7,44.5,46.5,45.3z M20.4,99.7c-2.8,1.8-6,3-7.8,7.4c-1.2-8.4,0.8-15.2,1.3-22 c0.5-7.5,4-14.7,3.2-22.3c-0.4-3.5,2.9-3.8,5.8-5.1c-5.1,13.1-5.8,26.9-9.6,41.3c6.5-4.5,12.5-8.3,20-9.5c-0.4-3.3,2.3-4.9,5-6.5 c0.2-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.5-1.4c1.1,0.8,0,1-0.5,1.4c0.3,8.2-3.2,15.8-4.3,23.8c-0.9,6.2-1.6,12.3-3.6,19.7c10-6.1,18.7-11.3,27.3-16.6 c1.8-1.1,3.7-3.4,5.7-2.4c2.3,1.2,1.3,4,0.7,5.9c-2.4,8.3-5.1,16.5-8,25.4c-2.4-2.3-1.7-4.7-1.1-6.9c1-3.8,2.2-7.6,3-11.5 c0.3-1.5,1.1-3.4-0.8-4.4c-1.3-0.7-2.7,0.5-3.8,1.2c-7.2,4.4-14.2,9-21.4,13.3c-1.2,0.7-2.4,2.6-4.2,1.5c-1.7-1.2-1.6-2.9-1.2-4.9 c2.2-11.1,5.1-22,7.9-33c0.3-1.3,3.3-3.9-1.1-4.6C31.3,95,25.1,96.7,20.4,99.7z M47.7,187.3c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.5-0.6 c0.5-5.7,6.9-6.8,10.9-10.1c-1.6,10-3.1,20-5,30c-0.9,4.9-1,10-3.1,14.8c-0.5,1.2-0.8,2.8,0.4,3.6c1.5,1,2.4-0.7,3.6-1.3 c7.3-3.8,12.6-9.8,20.1-13.4c1.1-0.5,2.1-2.3,3.6-0.9c1.1,1,0.2,2.3-0.3,3.5c-5.1,14.7-10.1,29.5-15.1,44.3 c-0.4,1.3-0.2,2.9-0.2,4.3l0,0c7.9-0.6,14.9-3.9,22.6-5.3c2.1-0.4,4.4-2.2,6.4-0.6c2.1,1.8,0.6,4.1-0.3,6.1 c-6.3,14.2-12.7,28.3-19.1,42.5c-2.2,4.9-1.8,5.7,4.3,4.8c6-0.9,11.9-1,17.9-1c7.2,0,7.5,0.5,4.2,5.8 c-9.5,15.7-18.8,31.5-27.1,47.7c-2.2,4.2,0,5.1,3.7,5.7c6.9,1.1,13.4,3.2,20,5.1c5,1.4,5.1,3.4,2.6,6.6 c-6.4,8.3-12.7,16.7-19.1,25c-6.1,7.9-12.2,15.8-18.4,23.6c-1.4,1.7-0.7,2.4,1,3.3c9.1,4.9,17.6,10.6,26.1,16.3 c6,4,6,5.8,0.4,10.2c-9.4,7.3-16.7,16.3-24.9,24.5c-2,2-4.2,3.7-6.8,5.3c1.6-5.2,5.4-9.2,9.2-13c4.3-4.4,9.1-8.4,13.3-12.8 c1.5-1.6,6-2.9,2.1-6.3c-1.2-1.1,1.1-0.7,1.6-0.8c1.6-0.3,3.5,0.2,3.9-1.9c0.3-1.6-0.7-2.7-2.2-3.6c-8.7-5.2-17.2-10.5-25.9-15.6 c-3.4-2-4-3.1-1.1-6.4c5.8-6.5,10.3-13.7,15.5-20.6c6-8.1,12.2-16.1,18.2-24.2c3.4-4.6,2.6-6.7-3.3-8.4c-6-1.7-12.1-3.4-18.3-4.5 c-3.8-0.7-3.7-1.7-2.3-4.2c7.9-14.6,14.5-29.8,23.5-44c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-1.9c3.2-6.2,3.1-6.3-4.8-6.5 c-6.2-0.2-12.4,0.3-18.5,1.4c-4.7,0.9-4.6-0.5-3.1-3.4c3.7-7.2,7.9-14.2,11.1-21.5c4.2-9.5,9.5-18.7,12.3-29 c-11.5,0.8-21.6,5.4-33.2,8.4c7.8-17.9,12.6-35.6,19.4-54.3c-8.7,5.1-15.3,10-21.7,15.2c-1.9,1.6-4.6,4.9-6.8,3.4 c-2-1.3-0.6-4.7,0.5-7.4c3.9-8.9,4.5-18.5,6-27.9c0.4-2.3,0.2-4.6,1-6.9c0.6-1.8,1.3-4.5-0.4-5.6c-2.5-1.5-3.3,2-5.4,2.4 C48.1,187,47.9,187.1,47.7,187.3z M87.4,46.1c1.2-1.6,3.3-3.5,2.5-5.3c-1-2.2-4.1-1.1-6.2-1c-9.3,0.2-18.6-1-27.8,0.9 c-3.7,0.8-4.8-0.6-3.4-3.8c3.4-7.9,8.1-15.3,13.4-22.4c1-1.3,3.4-3.2,1.2-4.6c-1.9-1.2-5.8-1.4-7,0.1c-3.9,5.2-9.7,5.5-15.6,6.1 c-1.3,0.1-2.4,1.1-4.6,2c1.4-5.4,2.6-9.2,9.9-7.7c3.4,0.7,6-2,8.6-3.7c5.8-4,12.7-3,19.1-2.5c3.4,0.3,1.3,2.6,0.3,4 c-5,6.8-10,13.6-14.9,20.5c-1,1.3-2.6,2.7-1.7,4.4c1,1.9,3.3,1.1,5,1.1c9.7,0.1,19.5-0.1,29.2,0.1c5.9,0.1,6.3,0.9,3.3,5.3 C94.4,46,90,52.2,86,58.7c-2.8,4.4-1.7,5.9,4.1,5.8c9.1-0.1,18.1,1,27,2.5c5,0.8,6,2.6,3.2,6.5c-4.2,6-7.9,12.2-12,18.2 c-2.5,3.6-1.9,4.8,3.1,5.4c9.8,1.2,19.3,3.9,28.6,6.8c5.7,1.8,6.1,3,2.3,7.8c-4.7,6-7.7,12.6-10.8,19.3c-1.2,2.6-0.4,3.9,2.6,4.7 c10.1,2.7,19.5,6.9,28.8,11c3.3,1.4,4.4,3,2.2,5.9c-5.5,7.4-7.7,16.2-12.5,24c-2,3.2-0.7,5,2.9,6.9c10.5,5.6,19.5,13,28.4,20.3 c2.5,2,1.9,4.3,0.3,6.8c-4.9,7.5-9.5,15.1-14.3,22.7c-1.6,2.5-1.5,4.6,1,6.8c9.9,8.9,17.5,19.5,26.8,28.9c2.9,2.9,2.3,5.9,0,8.9 c-4.9,6.6-9.6,13.4-14.7,19.9c-3.4,4.2-3.5,7.8,0,12.2c8.2,10.3,15.8,20.9,23.6,31.4c3.6,4.9,4.2,9.7-0.2,14.9 c-6.6,7.8-12.4,16.1-18.7,24.1c-1.7,2.2-2.5,4.6-0.9,6.5c4.5,5.5,7.1,11.7,10.6,17.6c3.5,5.8,7.2,11.6,11.7,17.3 c-0.9-8.3,3.8-16.9-2.7-25c-3.3-4.1-5.3-9-0.2-13.6c0.7-0.6,1.2-1.6,2.4-1.3c1.3,0.3,0.9,1.4,1.1,2.3c4.5,22.8,1.9,45.7,2.5,68.6 c0,1.2,0.4,2.6-2.5,3.8c0-3.1,0-5.8,0-8.5c0-0.8,0.3-1.9-1-2.3c-1.2-0.4-1.8,0.5-2.4,1.2c-7,8.4-13.8,16.8-20.9,25.1 c-2.1,2.5-1.6,4.5-0.3,7c2.6,5.1,7,9.4,8.8,14.8c0.5,1.4,2.2,3.1-0.6,4c-1.9,0.6-3-0.5-3.9-1.9c-3.8-6-7.8-11.8-11.4-17.9 c-1.4-2.2-2-4.7,0.3-7c3.6-3.7,7.3-7.2,8.2-12.4c0.1-0.8,4.3-1.7,5.5-3.5c4-5.9,9.4-10.8,14.4-16c2-2.1,2.4-3.7,1-6.2 c-8-15-17.1-29.5-26.1-44c-2.1-3.4-3.2-6.2-0.1-9.9c6.7-8,12.5-16.5,19.1-24.5c3.5-4.2,4.1-7.5,0.5-12c-8.8-11-17-22.5-25.8-33.6 c-2.9-3.6-2.4-6.2,0.2-9.7c5.5-7.2,10.3-14.7,15.6-21.9c2.2-2.9,2-5.2-0.4-7.8c-8.5-9.4-15.9-19.7-26.1-27.9 c-2.7-2.2-3.2-4.1-1.5-7c4.5-7.8,8.2-15.9,14.2-23c1.7-2,2.1-4.2-0.6-6.7c-8.2-7.4-17.4-13.6-27.6-18.8c-4.5-2.3-6.1-4.5-3.5-8.8 c3.8-6.6,6.9-13.4,10.5-20.1c3-5.7,2.9-6.8-3.8-9.4c-8.1-3.1-16.2-6.4-24.7-8.4c-5.3-1.2-5-3.1-3.7-6.4 c2.8-7.2,6.4-14.1,10.9-20.6c2.3-3.4,1.1-4.2-2.4-5.1c-9.5-2.6-19-4.8-28.9-5.9c-4.6-0.5-5.7-1.5-3.7-5.4 c3.2-6.3,6.4-12.4,10.8-18.2c3.8-4.9,2.7-6.2-4-7c-10.7-1.2-21.4-1-32.7-1C77.9,61.5,81.9,53.5,87.4,46.1z M162.5,494.6 c-4.2-5.1-7.6-10.7-12.8-15.2c-1.7-1.5-1.5-3-0.1-5.2c9.7-15,21.9-28.5,33.8-42.1c2.2-2.5,1.1-4.3-0.2-6.4 c-7.4-12.1-16-23.5-26.5-33.7c-2.8-2.8-3.3-5-1.2-8.1c7.7-11.2,14.1-23,23-33.7c4.7-5.6,3.9-8.6-2-15.7 c-6.4-7.8-13.5-15-22.8-20.2c-3.4-1.9-3.3-4.1-1.9-6.9c4.4-8.5,10.3-16.3,13.3-25.3c1-2.9,3.9-4.8,5.8-7.3 c2.4-3.1,2.4-5.8-0.8-8.7c-8.2-7.2-16.6-14.1-27.8-17.7c-2.8-0.9-3.2-1.8-1.8-4.3c6-10.8,10.1-22.3,17.2-32.6 c1.5-2.2,1.3-3.9-1.5-5.4c-8.1-4.4-16.3-8.6-25.8-10.1c-5.3-0.8-6.8-3.1-4.8-7.5c4-9,7.7-18.2,12-27.2c1.9-4,1-5.7-3.6-6.5 c-7.7-1.3-15.3-3.3-23.2-2.8c-4.9,0.3-7-0.6-5.7-5.8c2.2-9,6-17.6,9.2-26.3c1.1-2.9,1.2-4.1-3.2-4.9c-8.4-1.6-16.5-0.1-24.6,0.6 c-5.8,0.5-7.1-0.3-5.4-5.3c2.8-8.2,5.9-16.4,9-24.6c1.4-3.5,2.3-5-4-4.4c-9,0.9-17.4,2.8-25.7,5.6c-1.2,0.4-2.7,1.5-4,0.4 c-1.2-1-0.5-2.3-0.1-3.5c3.2-9.6,5.1-19.6,10.3-28.6c2-3.4,0.3-4.4-3.2-3.8c-8.1,1.3-16.4,2.2-20.9,9.4c-0.3,0.5-1.2,0.7-2.7,1.5 c1.2-5.5,2.2-10.3,4.8-15.3c1.9,2.7-1.3,4.5,0.5,6.6c3.8-5,9.6-6.4,16.1-6.7c3.5-0.2,6.8-1.2,10.3-1.8c1.7-0.3,3.4-0.4,4.5,1 c1.1,1.3,0,2.5-0.7,3.5c-5.4,7.8-7.7,16.6-11.3,25c-1.7,4-0.3,5.8,4.4,4.5c8.6-2.3,17.5-2.5,26.2-3.6c4.3-0.5,5.5,1.4,3.7,4.5 c-3.7,6.2-6.3,12.8-8.7,19.5c-0.3,0.7-0.8,1.3-1,2c-2.8,7.4-2.1,8.1,6.6,8.3c7.6,0.1,15.2-0.4,22.9,0.7c5.6,0.8,5.2,2.9,3.6,6.2 c-4.1,8.3-7.1,16.8-9.9,25.4c-0.9,2.9-1.4,4.5,3.4,4.6c9.6,0.2,18.7,2.7,27.7,5.4c3.1,0.9,3.5,2.1,2.2,4.8 c-4.5,9.8-8.9,19.7-12.6,29.7c-1.2,3.2-0.1,4,3,4.9c9.8,2.9,18.9,7,27.3,12.3c3.3,2.1,3.4,3.7,1.6,6.7 c-5.7,9.7-11.2,19.5-15.6,29.8c-1.1,2.6-1,4,2.1,5.6c10,5.2,18.3,12.2,26.1,19.7c2.8,2.7,3.1,4.8,0.6,8.4 c-6.9,10.4-12.8,21.3-19,32c-1.4,2.4-1.3,4.2,1.5,6c11.5,7.4,19.9,17.1,27.1,27.6c1.8,2.6,1.8,5-0.1,7.5 c-9.1,11.8-17.4,24-25.3,36.5c-1.6,2.5-1.9,4.2,0.6,6.7c10.8,10.5,19.8,22,27.3,34.5c2,3.4,1.7,5.9-1.2,9.2 c-11.2,12.9-21.9,26.1-31.9,39.7c-1.7,2.3-1.4,4.1,0.8,6.2c4.8,4.9,9.1,10.2,12.2,16.2 M73.9,90.3c5.3-1.9,6.7-1,5.5,3.8 c-2.5,9.6-5.2,19.2-7.9,28.7c-0.5,1.8-1.5,3.6,0.2,5.1c1.6,1.3,3.6,0.2,5.2-0.4c7.1-2.6,14.5-3.8,22.1-4.8c6-0.8,5.9,1,4.7,4.7 c-3,9.1-5.9,18.3-8.9,27.5c-2.3,7.1-2.2,7.3,6.2,7.1c7.4-0.2,14.6-1.6,22.2-0.3c5.2,0.9,4.7,2.5,3.5,5.7 c-4.1,10.3-8.1,20.7-12,31.1c-2.4,6.4-1.6,7.3,6.1,7.9c7.2,0.6,14.1,2.7,21.1,3.9c4.1,0.7,5.1,2.5,3.5,5.7 c-2.5,5.3-4.9,10.7-7.3,16c-3.5,7.6-7.1,15.3-10.6,22.9c-1.5,3.2-0.4,4.6,3.6,5.8c8.7,2.6,17.6,4.8,25.7,8.9 c3.6,1.8,3.8,3.5,2.1,6.5c-7.7,13.7-15,27.6-22.7,41.2c-1.8,3.2-1.6,4.6,2.1,6.8c9.4,5.4,18.3,11.5,27.4,17.4 c2.3,1.5,2.8,3.5,1.1,5.7c-7.4,9.5-12.3,20.1-19.6,29.7c-4.3,5.7-7.5,12.3-11.8,18.2c-1.5,2-0.1,2.7,1.3,3.9 c5.8,5.1,11.6,10.2,17.2,15.5c4.1,3.8,8,7.8,12.1,11.6c2,1.8,1.8,3.5,0.5,5.3c-4.9,6.6-9.8,13.2-14.8,19.8c-1.5,2-5.4,3.5-2.1,6.7 c0.2,0.2-0.1,0.9-0.2,0.9c-10.1,0.8-9.9,9.8-15.1,14.5c-8.1,7.4-7.3,7.9-1.3,16.7c1.2,1.7,2.2,3.4,3.4,5.2 c-5.1,0.1-16.4-8.5-16.3-12.3c0-0.6,0.7-1.3,1.2-1.8c6.1-5.9,10.2-13,15.1-19.6c6.9-9.3,14.2-18.3,21.5-27.3 c2.8-3.4,2.9-6-0.6-9.4c-8-8-16.8-15.5-25.5-22.9c-3.3-2.8-3.6-4.9-1.4-8.3c9.9-14.9,19.3-30,29.3-44.9c1.8-2.7,1.3-4.1-1-5.8 c-8.8-6.6-18-12.6-28.2-17.4c-2.5-1.2-3.7-1.7-1.9-4.7c7.9-13.4,15.3-27,23-40.4c2.3-4,2.9-6.9-3-9.3c-7.7-3.1-15.4-6.1-23.6-8 c-4.3-1-4.7-2.4-3.4-5.7c5-12.9,11.1-25.5,17.2-38c1.6-3.3,2.1-4.6-3.1-5.6c-7.5-1.4-14.9-2.8-22.6-2.9c-5.1,0-7.4-1.8-5.7-6.4 c4-10.8,7.8-21.6,12-32.3c1.7-4.3,0.8-5.7-4.6-5.8c-7.7-0.1-15.4,0.3-22.8,1.5c-6.3,0.9-5.6-1.9-4.6-5c2.7-8.8,5.6-17.6,8.4-26.4 c0.2-0.7,0.6-1.3,0.8-2c1.5-5.5,0.3-6.8-5.9-5.7c-7.1,1.2-13.8,3.6-20.4,6.1c-1.6,0.6-3.3,2.2-5.1,0.7c-1.3-1.1-0.6-2.7-0.3-4.1 c2.8-10.5,5.6-20.9,8.3-31.4c0.3-1.1,1.8-2.4,0-3.4c-1.3-0.7-2.9-0.2-4.1,0.4c-7.9,4.2-16.8,6.7-24.4,11.5c-1.2,0.8-2.8,2.1-4.4,1 c-1.2-0.9-0.3-2.3,0-3.6c2.5-11.4,4.9-22.8,7.4-34.3c0.2-1,1-2.1-0.2-2.9c-3.6-2.6-3.4-4.7,1-6.4c2-0.8,4.4-2.4,6.4-1.2 c2.3,1.4,0.3,3.7-0.2,5.5c-3.4,11.6-6.1,23.3-8.7,36C55.6,97.5,64.5,93.5,73.9,90.3z M155.3-226.8c-3.6,1.9-7.3,3.6-9.7,6.8 c3.8,1.9,7.1,4.7,11.5,5.9c7.7,2.1,14.8,5.1,23.1,8.7c-18.1,10.3-36.6,18.9-55.8,28.8c11.6,4.1,21.7,7.4,32.2,10 c1.7,0.4,4.2,0.3,4.7,2.1c0.6,2.2-2,2.4-3.5,3.1c-10.7,4.9-21.6,9.7-32.3,14.6c-3.6,1.7-7,3.8-10.6,5.5c-1.1,0.5-2.5,1.9-3.8,0.5 c-1-1-0.6-2.4-0.2-3.6c0.6-2.1,2.5-3.4,4.4-4.3c7.4-3.5,14.8-7.1,22.3-10.3c2.2-1,4.4-1.8,6.4-3.8c-8-3.3-16.6-4.6-24.3-8 c-1.8-0.8-3.5-0.4-4.2,1.8c-0.9,3.2-1.6,6.3-1,9.6c0.2,1,2.7,2,0.3,3c-1,0.4-2.7,0.5-3.5,0c-5.7-3.3-8.1-8.9-12.6-13.2 c-1.1-1.1,0.8-2.4,2.2-2.7c12.6-2.8,21-11.8,32.4-16.4c10.4-4.3,20.2-9.6,31-14.8c-11.6-5.7-23.1-9.6-35.4-14.5 c8.3-4.9,15.7-9.4,23.4-13.7 M57.1,150.2c2.3,1.1,5.1-3.4,8.3-4.7c6.1-2.5,12.2-5.2,18.3-7.7c3.9-1.6,5-0.1,4,3.1 c-3.3,11.2-6.8,22.5-10,33.7c-1.6,5.6-1,5.8,5.5,4.4c7.4-1.6,14.9-2.9,22.3-4.1c3.4-0.5,5.7-0.1,4.1,4 c-3.8,9.8-7.4,19.7-10.8,29.6c-1.3,3.7-1.1,7.8-2.9,11.5c-0.8,1.6,0.6,2,2.5,1.7c8.5-1.5,16.8,1.1,25.3,0.7 c3.4-0.1,5.2,0.8,3.5,4.6c-6.5,14.3-12.4,28.8-19.1,43c-1.6,3.4-0.9,3.8,2.7,4.3c7.1,0.9,14.2,2,21,4.2c7.7,2.5,7.5,3.6,4.3,10 c-6.3,12.5-13.5,24.6-20.2,36.8c-0.4,0.6-0.5,1.4-0.9,2c-5.3,7.5-5.2,8.4,4.5,11.7c8.2,2.7,15.5,6.6,22.8,10.6 c3.1,1.7,3.3,3.4,1.6,5.7c-9.4,13-16.5,27.2-27.3,39.5c-2.7,3.1-4.6,6.8-6.8,10.2c-1.2,1.8-0.9,3.3,1.2,4.6 c9.2,5.8,16.7,13.3,25.3,19.7c5.8,4.3,6.1,6.6,1.7,12.1c-13,16.1-26.6,31.9-40.6,47.3c-0.9,1-1.1,3.3-3.4,2.1 c-1.5-0.8-1.3-2.7-0.6-4c1.9-4.1,5.6-7.1,8.8-10.3c11.9-11.7,21.1-25.1,31.9-37.6c2.3-2.7,1-4.7-1.4-6.6 c-6.8-5.5-13.7-11-20.5-16.4c-2.6-2-5.1-4-7.8-6c-2-1.5-1.5-3.2-0.3-4.8c6-8.3,11.8-16.8,18.1-24.9c6-7.8,10.2-16.4,15.8-24.3 c2-2.8-0.6-3.8-2.7-5c-8.4-5-17.5-8.8-26.7-12.5c-2.6-1-3.3-1.8-2.5-4.3c0.9-2.9,2.7-5.2,4.2-7.7c7.2-12.7,14.4-25.4,21.6-38 c2.4-4.3-0.7-5.6-4.4-6.4c-7.6-1.6-15.2-3.2-22.9-4.4c-3.9-0.6-4.1-1.9-2.8-4.8c6.2-13.4,12.3-26.9,18.3-40.4 c2.2-5.1,0.9-7-5.1-6.4c-6.9,0.6-13.9-1.4-20.8,0.6c-2.8,0.8-5.1,0.5-3.6-3.5c2.5-6.8,4.3-13.8,5.8-20.8c1.4-6.6,4.9-12.5,7-18.9 c1.1-3.4,0.7-3.8-3.4-3.4c-8.1,0.9-15.6,3.1-23.1,5.8c-1.7,0.6-3.6,1.8-5.2,0.4c-1.4-1.2,0.3-2.7,0.5-4 c1.8-12.1,4.9-23.9,9.1-35.6c1.2-3.2-0.9-3-3.2-2.1c-8,3.3-16.1,6.3-22.7,11.7c-1.1,0.9-2.2,2.9-3.9,1.7c-1.4-0.9-0.7-2.8,0.2-4 c2.9-4-0.1-9.4,4.7-14C57.2,144.1,53.5,148.4,57.1,150.2z M67.4,162.3c-8,2.2-12.1,7.8-18.3,11.6c-0.6-2.8,0.1-5.2,2-6.1 c6.7-3.2,11.4-8.7,18.2-11.7c1-0.4,1.9-0.9,2.8-0.2c1,0.7,0.2,1.6,0,2.5c-2,8.4-4.2,16.8-5.8,25.3c-1,5.1-1.7,10.3-3,15.3 c-0.3,1.1-0.7,2.7,1,3.4c1.4,0.5,2.1-0.8,3.1-1.3c6.8-3.7,13.6-7.4,21.1-10.1c1.6-0.6,3.2-1.4,4.7-0.5c1.9,1.1,0.5,2.6,0,3.9 c-2.4,7.4-4.9,14.8-7.2,22.2c-2.1,6.7-4.1,13.5-6.1,20.3c-0.9,3-1.4,5.4,4.1,4.2c6.4-1.4,12.9-2.3,19.4-3.2c2.2-0.3,4.9-1,6.5,0.6 c1.7,1.8-0.3,3.7-1.1,5.5c-6.5,14.5-13.1,29-19.6,43.6c-0.4,1-1.2,1.8-2.1,3.2c9.4-0.6,18.2,1.3,27,2.1c6.7,0.6,7.3,1.6,4.4,6.7 c-8.7,15-16.6,30.4-26.4,44.9c-2.3,3.5-1.9,5.6,3.1,7.3c8.3,2.7,16.2,6.2,24.4,9.3c3.6,1.4,3.7,2.6,1.5,5.6 c-7.6,10.4-14.2,21.4-22.5,31.5c-4.4,5.4-8,11.3-12.4,16.7c-2,2.5-2,4.2,0.7,5.9c9.5,6,18.3,12.7,27.1,19.5c2.6,2,3.2,3.4,1,6.2 c-9.8,12.8-22.1,23.8-32.6,36c-0.5,0.6-0.8,1.3-1.4,1.8c-1.6,1.4-3.7,3.6-5.5,2.3c-2.1-1.5,0.3-3.7,1.7-5 c11.2-10,19.6-22.1,30.6-32.2c4.5-4.1,4.2-6.3-0.8-9.9c-8.5-5.9-16.8-12-25.6-17.6c-3.1-2-2.9-3.5-1.2-5.7 c5.5-7.4,11.1-14.7,16.5-22.1c6.5-8.9,13-17.7,19.4-26.7c1.7-2.4,0.7-4.1-2.2-5c-8.6-2.6-16.3-7.1-25.1-9.1 c-3.2-0.7-4.4-1.9-2.6-5c8.2-14,16-28.2,24.4-42.2c5-8.3,4.2-9.8-6.4-10.2c-5.6-0.2-11.1-0.9-16.7-1c-4.3-0.1-4.2-1.7-3-4.4 c4.7-10.8,9.3-21.7,14-32.6c1.7-4,3.3-8.1,5.2-12c1.7-3.4,0-4.5-3.5-3.9c-4.8,0.7-10,1.2-14.3,3c-3.4,1.4-6.9,1.1-10.2,1.6 c-3.5,0.6-2.4-2.6-1.8-3.8c4.3-9.4,5.5-19.5,9.3-28.9c2-4.9,2.9-10.1,4.6-15.1c1.2-3.5-0.6-3.3-3.3-2.4 c-7.2,2.4-13.2,6.6-19.5,10.3c-1.3,0.8-2.5,2-5.9,1.8C61.6,193.2,64.4,178.1,67.4,162.3z M26.3,4.8c-1.4,0.5-3,0.7-3.8-0.7 c-0.8-1.6,0.1-2.5,1.9-3.3c7.2-3.2,15-4.6,24.7-6.8C39.5,6.4,30.9,17.7,25,30.5c10.5-1,18.5-7.3,28.4-8.9c1.2,1.9,0,3.7-1.4,4.2 c-9.5,2.9-17.6,8.4-27.2,11.1c-4.8,1.4-5.7-0.6-5-3.9c0.8-3.9,1.1-7.9,5.4-10.7c1.8-1.2,0.8-3.9,1.7-5.9c2.1-4.9,5.8-8.9,9.6-14.1 C31.8,2.4,29.2,3.9,26.3,4.8z M48.1,145.4c-1.2-0.4-1.8-0.5-1.9-0.7c-1.6-7.5-1.6-7.6-9-3.4c-7.3,4.2-14.5,8.7-23.1,13.8 c3.1-15.1,7.6-29,9.9-43.8c-4.6,0.5-6.8,3.5-9.6,5.9c-0.7,0.6,0.3,3.4-2.4,1.6c-1.1-0.7-1.4-1.8-0.4-2.8 c4.5-4.8,8.7-9.9,16.4-12.2c0.3,5.1-1.7,9.7-2.7,14.3c-1.9,9-4.3,17.9-6.5,26.8c-0.3,1.2-1,2.7,0.4,3.4c1.6,0.8,2.4-0.8,3.5-1.6 c9.1-6.2,18.1-12.4,27.8-19C51.5,134.4,47.4,139.4,48.1,145.4z M29.3,72.1c-1.4,3.7-0.9,5.4,4,3.5c1.3-0.5,2.7-0.7,5.6-1.4 c-4.6,5.6-9.7,8.9-15.5,10.4c-3.9,1-2.8-3-2.3-4.5c1.9-5.7,4.4-11.2,6.6-16.7c2-4.9,4-9.7,6-14.6c0.4-1,1.2-2.1,0.1-3 c-1.2-0.8-2.6-0.1-3.3,0.6c-2.4,2.3-7,1.3-8.9,4.4c-0.2,0.4-1.6,0.6-2.2,0.4c-1.1-0.4-1.2-1.5-0.9-2.3c0.4-1,1-2.2,1.9-2.6 c6.7-2.9,12.9-6.9,20.9-8.4C37.3,49.7,33.4,60.9,29.3,72.1z M91.5-38.3c-7.4,7.9-14.8,15.7-23,24.3c-0.3-4.6-1-7.6,2.5-10.5 c2.7-2.1,3.8-5.7,6.6-10.1C69.1-32.2,63-28,55.5-27.8C59.1-36.1,78.3-41.8,91.5-38.3z M41.2-16.3c5.7-1.5,11.7-1.9,16.8-5.1 c1.4-0.9,3.8-1.1,4.8,0.8c0.8,1.5,0.4,2.9-1.3,4.3c-2.7,2.2-6.1,2-9.2,2.8C44-11.4,36.1-8.4,28-5.8c-1.2,0.4-2.5,1.5-4.2,0.2 C27.4-11.9,34.1-14.5,41.2-16.3z M132-199.5c2.2,0.8,2.3,2.2,0.5,3.2c-4,2.2-8.1,4.2-12.3,6.2c-0.4,0.2-1.3,0.1-1.7-0.2 c-1.2-0.7-0.4-11.8,0.8-12.4c0.5-0.3,1.1-0.3,1.4-0.4C124.6-201.8,128.3-200.7,132-199.5z M211.5,492.1c-0.4,0.1-1.2-0.1-1.6-0.4 c-4.9-3.4-6.3-12.5-2.7-16.7c0.6-0.7,1-1.6,2.3-1.5c1.7,0.2,1.6,1.4,1.7,2.4c0.4,4.8-0.6,9.6,1.3,15.6 C212.3,491,212.4,491.8,211.5,492.1z M208.9,239c2,2.9,0.8,5.7,0.9,8.7C203.8,244,203.8,244,208.9,239z M41.3,70.3 c-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.4c0.2,0,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.3-0.1,0.4C41.6,70.3,41.4,70.4,41.3,70.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M989.4,337.5c-3,0.1-5.6,1.4-6.7-1.4c-1.1-2.5-1.8-5.2,0-7.6c1-1.3,2.7-2.2,4-3.3 c0.9-0.8,1.5-1.9,3-0.9c0.9,0.7,0.6,1.6,0.2,2.5c-1.9,4.2,1.6,4.6,4.2,3.5c2.4-1,5.3-0.2,7.4-2.2c1-0.9,3.9-1.4,4.5,0.8 c0.5,1.6,1.6,3.7-2,4.6C998.8,334.8,994.3,338,989.4,337.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M998.8,308.1c-4,3.3-7.1,3.7-10.5,2.4c-3.4-1.3-4-3.8-3.4-6.7c0.8-3.6,3.6-5.4,7.4-6.3 c0.9-0.2,2,0.1,3.1,0.1c2.3,0,5.5,0,5.2,2.3c-0.4,2.6-3.2,0.9-5,0.6c-3.6-0.5-5.3,0.8-5.5,4c-0.3,3.3,1.4,4.2,4.8,3.6 C995.6,308,996.4,308.1,998.8,308.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M1004.6,295.7c2.1,5.2,1.4,9.4,1,13.6c-0.1,1-0.8,1.7-2,1.7c-1.8,0-1.8-1.2-2-2.2 c-0.1-0.6-1.2-0.7,0.3-1.9C1005.3,304.4,1002.5,300,1004.6,295.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M47,43C47.1,41,47,39,49,37.3C49.8,39.7,48.7,41.4,47,43L47,43z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M50.8,33.2c0.4-1.5-0.6-3.5,2.4-5C52.2,30.3,52.3,32,50.8,33.2L50.8,33.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M47,43c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.6-0.5,2.4c-0.2-0.1-0.4-0.2-0.5-0.3C45.7,44.1,46.1,43.5,47,43 C47,43,47,43,47,43z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M41.7,70.3c-0.1,0-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.1c-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2-0.4c0.2,0,0.4-0.1,0.7-0.1 C41.8,70,41.7,70.1,41.7,70.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M38.3,83c0.2-0.5,0.3-0.9,0.5-1.4C39.9,82.4,38.8,82.6,38.3,83C38.3,83,38.3,83,38.3,83z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M50.8,33.2c-0.1,0.5-0.3,0.9-0.4,1.4C49.2,33.9,50.4,33.6,50.8,33.2C50.8,33.2,50.8,33.2,50.8,33.2 z"></path> <path style="fill:#054D9E;" d="M48.4,186.8c-0.2,0.1-0.4,0.3-0.6,0.4c0.2-0.2,0.3-0.4,0.5-0.6C48.2,186.7,48.4,186.8,48.4,186.8z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M239.9,254.7c-0.6,3.8-3,7.1-2.6,11c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c-12.5,0-13.4-0.1-12.2-10.7 c1.3-11.8,3.2-23.6,4.1-35.5c0.3-4.6,0.5-9.3,1.5-13.9c0.7-3.1,1.9-3.7,5.1-3.8"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M98.8-106.7c0.2-3.6,0-7.2,3.1-9.6c1.8-1.4,2-2.5,1.7-4.5c-1-7,3.8-10.4,11.5-8.3 c3.9,1.1,7.8,2.2,11.8,3.3c2.4,0.7,3.4,2.2,0.8,3.2C117.4-118.2,107.3-113.7,98.8-106.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M209.8,161.6c0,10.4,0,19.5,0,29.6c-5.6-4.2-12-8-11.7-13.4C198.4,172,202.8,166.3,209.8,161.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M209.9,320c-9-11.2-9-11.6-2.2-18.5C210.5,307.2,209.9,312.9,209.9,320z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M206.6-141.1c-1.3,0.7-11.3-5.4-11.3-6.5c0-0.9,10.4-6,12.3-5.9c3.5,0.1,1.8,2.5,2.4,4.2 C208.8-146.7,210.4-143,206.6-141.1z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M218.8-221.8c-0.2,2.7-1.6,3.5-4.4,2.7c-6.5-1.9-12.6-4.5-18.3-7.8c-1-0.6-2.6-1.5-1-2.4"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M208.8,8.4c0,3.7,0.1,7.5,0,11.2c0,1.5,0.8,3.5-1,4.5c-2.3,1.2-3.7-1-5.3-1.8 c-2.3-1.1-4.2-2.8-6.3-4.2c-1.4-1-3.9-2-3.8-3c0-1.7,2.5-2.6,4.4-3.2C200.7,10.6,204.3,8.3,208.8,8.4 C208.8,8.4,208.8,8.4,208.8,8.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#022565;" d="M63.2,261.3c-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.3-0.3,0.5C63,261.7,63.1,261.5,63.2,261.3 C63.2,261.4,63.2,261.3,63.2,261.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path style="fill:#0252A7;" d="M88,13.9c0,0,7.4,18.6,20.4,21.4c13,2.8,30.1-7.4,30.1-7.4l3.8-15.6H95.1L88,13.9z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#022565;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#ECE24A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <defs> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_1_" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> </defs> <clippath id="Shirt_Colour_3_"> <use xlink:href="#Shirt_Colour_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Shirt_Colour_3_);"> <g> <rect x="49" y="203.3" width="132" height="11"></rect> <rect x="49" y="200.8" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="198.7" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="196.7" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="194.6" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> </g> <g> <rect x="49" y="163.2" width="132" height="11"></rect> <rect x="49" y="160.8" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="158.7" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="156.6" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="154.5" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> </g> <g> <rect x="49" y="123.2" width="132" height="11"></rect> <rect x="49" y="120.7" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="118.6" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="116.5" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="114.5" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> </g> <g> <rect x="49" y="83.1" width="132" height="11"></rect> <rect x="49" y="80.6" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="78.6" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="76.5" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="49" y="74.4" width="132" height="1.1"></rect> </g> <g> <rect x="40.9" y="43" width="148.2" height="11"></rect> <rect x="40.9" y="40.6" width="148.2" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="40.9" y="38.5" width="148.2" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="40.9" y="36.4" width="148.2" height="1.1"></rect> <rect x="40.9" y="34.3" width="148.2" height="1.1"></rect> </g> </g> </g> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#ECE24A;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#ECE24A;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#1D1D22;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="Right_Sleeve_1_" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="Right_Sleeve_3_"> <use xlink:href="#Right_Sleeve_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Right_Sleeve_3_);"> <g> <rect x="157.5" y="97.1" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -25.0041 97.1995)" width="74.2" height="9.7"></rect> <rect x="154.6" y="95.6" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -22.7082 95.2993)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="153.8" y="93.9" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -22.0633 94.7656)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="153" y="92.3" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -21.4185 94.2318)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="152.2" y="90.7" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -20.7736 93.6981)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> </g> <g> <rect x="140.9" y="63.4" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -11.7723 86.2778)" width="74.2" height="9.7"></rect> <rect x="138" y="61.9" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -9.4764 84.3776)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="137.2" y="60.3" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -8.8316 83.8439)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="136.4" y="58.6" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -8.1867 83.3102)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="135.5" y="57" transform="matrix(0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 0.8956 -7.5419 82.7765)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> </g> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="Right_Sleeve_2_" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="Right_Sleeve_4_"> <use xlink:href="#Right_Sleeve_2_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#Right_Sleeve_4_);"> <g> <rect x="-1.7" y="97.1" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 21.7275 208.8663)" width="74.2" height="9.7"></rect> <rect x="1.2" y="95.6" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 29.8262 199.0812)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="2" y="93.9" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 32.1009 196.3328)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="2.8" y="92.3" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 34.3757 193.5844)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="3.6" y="90.7" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 36.6504 190.836)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> </g> <g> <rect x="14.9" y="63.4" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 68.2764 152.4716)" width="74.2" height="9.7"></rect> <rect x="17.8" y="61.9" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 76.3751 142.6865)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="18.7" y="60.3" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 78.6499 139.9381)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="19.5" y="58.6" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 80.9246 137.1897)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> <rect x="20.3" y="57" transform="matrix(-0.8956 -0.4448 0.4448 -0.8956 83.1994 134.4413)" width="74.2" height="0.9"></rect> </g> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Watford</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Chelsea vs Watford</strong> Sunday 22 May, 16:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-watford/933056/">Full stats</a> </div> </div> </span></span><span class="EOP SCXW206243464 BCX0" data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">They can at least sign off this season with a win against relegated Watford, as <strong>they've beaten the Hornets in eight of the last 10 meetings.</strong></span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><h2><span data-contrast="none">Will Watford recover from relegation?</span></h2><p><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">It's always a tough question and an even tougher one for a club like <strong>Watford who chop and change divisions almost as much as the chop and change managers.</strong></span><strong> </strong></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>Roy Hodgson</strong> probably feels like it was a mistake taking this poisoned chalice of a job as the Hornets have gone out with a whimper.</span></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong><img alt="Hodgson Thinking 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Hodgson%20Thinking%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></span></p><p>How many players hang around for next season in the Championship is anyone's guess, as <strong>they have a few who have potential</strong> and have wages that just aren't sustainable in the second tier.</p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>They've won just six games and</strong> <strong>conceded 75 goals</strong>, and although they've been better away from home than at Vicarage Road, this will likely be another bad defeat to sign off with.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><h2><span data-contrast="none">Blues set for goals in send-off </span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></h2><p><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">It's maybe one for the big accas but nothing else with <strong>Chelsea trading at just</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="2/13"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/13</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">for a home win</a>, and <strong>Watford a huge</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> for the most unlikely of victories.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">I wouldn't even touch the draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/2</span></b> as <strong>Chelsea just have far too much even in second gear.</strong></span><strong> </strong></p><p><span data-contrast="none">The Hornets have<strong> 'only' conceded 29 goals away from home this season, as opposed to a shocking 46 at home</strong>, but this being the last game of the season the motivation just won't be there.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><img alt="Romelu Lukaku from behind 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Romelu%20Lukaku%20from%20behind%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>Chelsea can score as many as they want</strong> and with their attacking options there could easily be <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">over 3.5 goals in this game</a>, priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. </span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">A <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">Chelsea win and over 3.5 goals</a> <strong>gets you only a slight boost at</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> but worth having on side, and a better option than the more cautious <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">Chelsea win to nil</a> which comes in at just <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><blockquote> <p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>The Blues hold the Premier League record for the biggest final day victory with their 8-0 win over Wigan in 2010</strong>, and only Arsenal have scored more than <strong>their 57 last day goals</strong>. They should add a few more here.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p> </blockquote><h2><span data-contrast="none">Watford to pay the penalty?</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></h2><p><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">It may be the end of term but that doesn't mean that those in charge won't still be up on their discipline, especially with VAR making it harder for referees to just gloss over things.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><p><span data-contrast="none">And that brings <strong>penalties</strong> well into the equation, especially as <strong>Chelsea have scored more penalties than anyone in the league with eight.</strong></span><strong> </strong></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>Watford have conceded six goals from the spot this season</strong>, with only Wolves and Norwich allowing more, and if their discipline is array then the possibility is definitely there.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p><blockquote> <p><span data-contrast="none">Chelsea are <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">to score a penalty</a> at Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">to score anytime</a> <strong>as a result of being their penalty taker.</strong></span><strong> </strong></p> </blockquote><p><span data-contrast="none">For the more romantic among you could this also mean more of a chance for <strong>Antonio Rudiger to score</strong> on his final Chelsea appearance as a <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">anytime scorer chance.</a></span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388"><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></a></p><p><span data-contrast="none"><strong>Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta</strong> are also both out of contract in the summer but with more murky futures, and Rudiger also offers more of a scoring threat from set pieces.</span><span data-ccp-props='{"201341983":0,"335551550":1,"335551620":1,"335559739":160,"335559740":259}'> </span></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Chelsea to beat Watford & over 3.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/chelsea-v-watford/31459685?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back Antonio Rudiger to score for Chelsea against Watford @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a></a> </div> </div> <div <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-aston-villa-tips---de-bruyne-to-clinch-the-crown-200522-140.html">Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown</a>
</article>
</li>
</ul>
<h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-newcastle-tips-magpies-could-increase-jeopardy-factor-for-clarets-210522-148.html">Burnley v Newcastle: Magpies could increase jeopardy factor for Clarets</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html">Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day</a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-v-southampton-tips-vardy-on-the-scoresheet-in-goal-filled-game-200522-206.html">Leicester v Southampton Tips: Vardy on the scoresheet in goal-filled game </a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> 