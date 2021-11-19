Burnley v Crystal Palace: Another stalemate for draw specialists

Clarets should climb

Burnley may be in the relegation zone, but they have every reason to believe that they will soon climb out of it.

In the couple of weeks preceding the international break, Burnley enjoyed their two best results of the season. At the end of October they finally won their first Premier League game of the season at the tenth attempt, as they beat Brentford 3-1. They followed that up with a 1-1 away draw at the Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Those results leave Burnley in 18th place and only two points away from safety. One of the reasons for Burnley's improvement has been the form of summer signing Maxwel Cornet, who has scored four goals in six appearances. In the last couple of games, Sean Dyche has employed Cornet as a striker in his 4-4-2 formation, so more goals could soon be forthcoming.

Dyche has a thin squad, but most of his players are fit. Dale Stephens is still out with an ankle injury. Aaron Lennon could be available again, having missed the Chelsea game with an injury.

Youthful Palace looking fresh under Vieira

Crystal Palace were also in fine form prior to the international break, with Patrick Vieira's side unbeaten in six (W2 D4).

That run includes back-to-back victories against Manchester City and Wolves in their last two games. Tenth in the table after 11 games (W3 D6 L2), the only teams to have beaten Crystal Palace this season are Chelsea and Liverpool.

When Vieira was appointed, many were predicting Palace to go down. Instead things are looking very positive for the London club, who made a number of wise signings in the summer, transforming an ageing side into a youthful one.

Joachim Andersen was one such signing, but is a doubt after missing international duty with Denmark, after picking up an injury. Nathan Ferguson and Eberechi Eze are back in training and should soon be in contention to start.

No team has drawn more than Palace

Crystal Palace are the narrow 2.727/4 favourites, with Burnley at 2.942/1 and the draw at 3.39/4.

Those odds seem about right. With the market so tightly balanced, it allows you to back either team cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get decent odds. Burnley are 2.021/1, with Crystal Palace at 1.875/6.

The draw itself looks a decent option. No team has drawn more games this season than Crystal Palace, who have six. Burnley are one of five teams who have drawn five of their 11 games.

Burnley leaky these days

Burnley's lengthy spell in the Premier League has been built upon a tight defence. Yet the Clarets have only kept one clean sheet this season, with both teams to score landing in seven of their 11 matches.

You can back both teams to score to be successful again at 1.9310/11. Over 2.5 goals is another possibility at 2.285/4.

Chris Wood is the favourite to score at 2.962/1, but as he's only got two goals this season, Cornet looks much better value at 5.04/1. For Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha have both scored in the last two games. Zaha is 3.613/5 to score, with Gallagher at 5.59/2.