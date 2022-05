After an impressive season David Moyes and his West Ham side know that a win on Sunday, paired with Manchester United dropping points away at Crystal Palace would see them qualify for the Europa League for the second season in a row.

While keeping an eye on developments at Selhurst Park, Moyes will know that winning against a Brighton side who have picked up some marquee results is no mean feat. Over the last six weeks, Graham Potter's side have beaten four of the top eight (Arsenal, Spurs, Wolves and Man Utd) on their way to securing their best ever Premier League finish.

Fortunately for Moyes, he has one of the most in-form players in the league at his disposal. Jarrod Bowen has been exceptional all season but he's really stepped up in recent weeks, culminating in a brace against Manchester City last week.

Bowen's last three league appearances have seen him score three (once against Arsenal along with the Man City double) and then set up three against Norwich. Brighton are a solid defensive unit but at 7/5 to score or assist in the game I'm backing Bowen to make an impact and give his team a chance at the Europa League again.

Throughout Graham Potter's time in charge of Brighton the main criticism has been a lack of goals but is recent weeks the form of Danny Welbeck has been a key factor in the Seagulls' strong run.

The 31-year-old has been excellent leading the line; scoring against Southampton and Leeds while setting up two against Wolves. He also hit the post against Manchester United, presenting Leandro Trossard with a tap in. A great example of how Welbeck's impact has been felt in more ways than just on the stat sheet.

Trossard is one of five Brighton midfielders to have scored in their last( three games and that has seemingly coincided with their frontman's uptick in form. Welbeck's physical prescence and willingness to work hard both with and without the ball creates a consistent problem for opposing defenders.

I'd expect more of the same for the Seagulls' final home game and Trossard (7/2 to score anytime) will be looking to add to his best goalscoring season for Brighton. But I think that the likes of Alexis Mac Allister (11/4) and Pascal Gross (9/2) playing in a more advanced position are a better bet.

Those looking for Welbeck to provide more than his work ethic could do worse than look at a Bet Builder of Welbeck anytime assist and Mac Allister to score anytime @ 15.6

Since the 2018/19 season Brighton v West Ham has guaranteed two things; goals and draws.

A 1-0 Brighton win back on 5th October 2018 has been followed by the following six results: 2-2, 1-1, 3-3, 2-2, 1-1 and 1-1. Despite extensive personel changes, both managers and two thirds of the players who featured in that first draw have moved on, both teams seem well matched.

With the likes of Declan Rice and Yves Bissouma sitting in front of well organised defences the number of chances will be few and far between but both sides have shown an ability to find a way through this season.

A draw and both teams to score is 16/5 to pay off for the seventh game in a row.