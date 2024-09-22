Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Back a South Coast stalemate & 4/1 Bet Builder
Paul Higham fancies a Sunday stalemate at the Amex, but has a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble to liven up Brighton v Nottingham Forest...
-
Brighton & Forest both enjoying unbeaten start to the season
-
Both sides have drawn twice already this season
-
Back the draw at the Amex at 29/10
-
Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 22 September
14:00 BST kick-off
Brighton and Nottingham Forest both go into Sunday unbeaten in the Premier League so far and both with eight points after two wins and two draws.
Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest will still be flying high after last week's unlikely win at Anfield, and the gameplan of saitting back and playing on the break will be in operation again at the Amex.
The Seagulls will dominate the ball here but Forest have proven tough to break down and although they may ride their luck at times playing that way - it's worked out pretty nicely for them so far.
So they are Tricky Trees indeed to face - and at 18/5 to make it three away wins out of three this season, with their style obviously more suited to being the visitors.
Fabian Hurzeler's 3/4 home favourites will have their work cut out for them breaking this Forest side down, something they couldn't do against Ipswich, and with both sides only conceding twice each so far I wouldn't be expecting too many goals.
With Forest having had the week off while Brighton played in the Carabao Cup in midweek, the draw at 29/10 is certainly in play if the hosts run out of steam - and with four draws between them in their results this season both sides seem happy to take a point if it's on offer.
Back a 4/1 shots treble with Bet Builder
I'm not sure how many goals we'll see with how well Forest can park the bus and Brighton's recent schedule possibly seeing them struggle to break them down.
We should still have a few shots though and backing Danny Welbeck for 1+ shot on target at 4/91.44 is as good a place to start as any with at least one shot on target in four of his five games in all competitions this season.
Chris Wood, with at least one in every Forest game so far and seven in total, is the obvious choice for the visitors at 8/111.73 but Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi also appeal with both priced at 11/102.11.
Hudson-Odoi has hit the target in three of four league games and after that winner at Anfield you better believe he'll be pulling the trigger at every given opportunity.
So with Woods a threat from set pieces and Hudson-Odoi on the break, they're the pick to add to Welbeck for a decent Bet Builder treble.
Recommended bets
